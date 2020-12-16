Chapman Ford
Customer Reviews of Chapman Ford
Great Buying Experience
by 12/16/2020on
We just purchased a 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid from John Dichristofano at Chapman Ford in Scottsdale Az. Amazingly enough, it was a very pleasant, professional experience from beginning to end. We shopped at several dealerships but John was the only salesperson who went above and beyond to get us a great deal on our Escape, no pressure just hard work on his part. We highly recommend John and the rest of the folks at Chapman if you in the market for a new, good folks. And this comes from a car dealership cynic!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely Disappointed
by 03/16/2022on
I did not buy a vehicle at Chapman but I did attempt to use their service department. Extremely disappointed in my experience there. This is long but necessary to me. As an out of state part time resident that comes to the Valley for 3 months of work each winter I recently had an issue with my Ford that required going to a Ford dealer to use my extended warranty. I made two personal visits to discuss this with the service department so that I could discuss the issue and decide on a good time to bring it in. We decided that since they would need two days to check it out, we picked a time when I would be flying back home and wouldn't need the vehicle. When I arrived for my appointment I was told they would probably contact me in a couple of days to set up a time to actually do the work. I even watched them pull the car in the service bay. After not hearing from them for 3 days I called on the day I was returning. The service manager I talked to was off that day, so the receptionist told me she would have someone he worked with contact me. I waited hours. And shortly before I was going to board my flight I called again. They had my car for 4 days and never even looked at it. And evidently they do not leave notes for anyone to describe what has or has not been done. Flying in late Saturday night and knowing they would be closed on Sunday I had to have sometime pick it up for me so I would have my vehicle for work Monday morning. And not only did they not check out my vehicle but I received no follow up call from anyone. It's as though they didn't even miss it or want to work on it. So now with just a short time left in my stay I will be driving it for two days monitoring my oil on every stop to get it to the only Ford dealership I trust back home.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don’t Go To Jamie
by 02/10/2022on
Jamie Palmisano “Internet Sales Director” employs the shadiest of business practices to bait and switch customers. Written offers from her were blatantly ignored and then more fees were added, drastically effecting the original offer. When conversation continues, she will publicly accuse you of not being able to afford the vehicle anyway. Pathetic excuses from a predatory salesman, if you love a bait and switch, come to Chapman.
Sold a car with tampered front driver side ABS brake wire
by 08/20/2021on
Purchased used 2019 Nissan Versa, after year of driving with no problems, an ABS warning light came on and off and then stayed on indefinitely. Brake Masters looked at it, and told me somebody tried to repair the wire and did a bad job, and the wire came apart. Had to pay $200 to fix it properly. Dealer quotes I went to other repair shops.....yes, but for oil change only. This didn't become a problem until 1-2 months ago and was intermittent. BUYER BEWARE! Rental car agencies are making shoddy repairs, and dealers like this sell the cars.
Warranty battle
by 05/07/2021on
The BEST service experience ever!!! I had a major repair, and Rosi (service advisor) went above and beyond. Was involved with a 3rd party warranty issue and Rosi was more helpful than I could imagine!! She was an advocate for me and between Rosi and Ed (service manager) I could not be more pleased. They are fantastic people. Chapman Ford blew me away with their facility, efficiency and service. The communication was cutting edge technology, I shared with all my peeps. Chapman Ford customer for life and would strongly advise anyone who is reading, only buy a Ford Factory warranty!! Trust me, I know. Thnx Chapman Ford ! ! !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 12/16/2020on
We just purchased a 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid from John Dichristofano at Chapman Ford in Scottsdale Az. Amazingly enough, it was a very pleasant, professional experience from beginning to end. We shopped at several dealerships but John was the only salesperson who went above and beyond to get us a great deal on our Escape, no pressure just hard work on his part. We highly recommend John and the rest of the folks at Chapman if you in the market for a new, good folks. And this comes from a car dealership cynic!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A pleasant surprise
by 05/08/2020on
Dealerships have an image problem created by certain ones that oversell their customers with unnecessary services. This is not the case with Chapman Ford. They fixed my A/C problem, at a reasonable price and did not try to sell me anything else. I am very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A pleasant car buying experience
by 01/17/2020on
It's unusual to consider a used car buying experience as pleasant but that was exactly what we experienced working with Dominic and the Sales Team. All were friendly, professional and worked well together to help get us into our new (used) vehicle.
A great experienence
by 02/22/2019on
I just purchased a 2019 Ford Escape and got a fantastic deal. The whole experience from beginning to end was wonderful. Dave the sales manager, in a matter of a few minutes, gave me a great deal, and by the way, he is excellent to deal with. None of the old time car salesman slippery tricks or hard sales techniques. Dave and his assistant Steve just presented me with a great price and made the whole process very pleasant. I plan on buying a new Ford pickup hopefully in the near future and Chapman Ford in Scottsdale will be at the top of my list. Give them a shot and you will probably be happy you did. Also everyone at Chapman, at least in my experience, treat you exceptionally well. Really a good company.
We've bought three cars from here
by 05/16/2018on
Today I purchased what is the third car our family has purchased from Chapman Ford and Tim Quintana. The customer service Tim provided as always was above and beyond. He as well as anyone else I came into contact with while purchasing my vehicle were kind and helpful. Which is why we keep coming back. Thanks Tim and thanks Chapman!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service
by 05/03/2018on
I was a 1st time truck buyer and I was helped by Jesus Marquez. He was very informative and answered all my questions perfectly. Alot of other dealerships will make you feel pressured about buying a vehice but Jesus made me feel comfortable about buying my 1st truck. I'm very satisfied with his customer service. If you are looking for a great buying experience then Jesus is your guy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 03/22/2018on
I can only tell you everybody at this dealership participated in helping me buy my 2015 Chevy Silverado. My salesperson Amanyah Aubrae was more than excellent. She went above and beyond. I shopped this vehicle and looked at multiple dealerships. Her level of sales quality was 100% above anything I had encountered. Sales manager Juan Salazar and Mike Lamar were awesome in helping me get a deal I could afford. Greg Limbeck in finance made the paperwork a breeze. The transaction was pleasant and they all made car buying easier and were a team that aimed to help me.
Told I'm wasting their time
by 02/01/2018on
So I bought my Ford Focus 1 year and 11 months ago with 0 miles on it. Today my car engine lost power and started knocking. I called Ford Roadside and they towed it into Chapman. My car gets there and I am speaking with Scott a service advisor. He couldn't even do me the courtesy of paying attention to my problem. He is talking to multiple people in the background as I have to repeat myself and ask can you hear me. He calls me back and says there is no oil in the engine and when the last time I changed the oil. Told him October or November that I can't remember. He asked me for a receipt. Mind you my car is still under warranty. Only 15,788 miles on it. Not even 2 years old. I tell him where I usually get my oil change. He calls and I didn't get my last change from my normal place. He calls me back saying that I'm wasting his time that he doesn't have and that he can't get me a loaner vehicle then on next calls changes his story and said he can't fix the engine without receipt. Mind you I found the receipt, but now why would I use a dealership that is rude, unfriendly and basically saying that I drained the oil out my car so I can be without a vehicle and miss time from work. Totally nonsensical. Somehow I will get Ford to their job, but I won't be insulted and scrutinized in the process. By the way I drive maybe 7500 miles a year, and the transmission already misshifts and the Bluetooth doesn't work.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Items added we did not authorize at time of purchase
by 09/18/2017on
We researched our new Fusion Sport on the Build My Ford website, found just what we wanted in a vehicle that was a dealer order, meaning that it had been ordered by Chapman Ford but had not yet been delivered to the dealership. As finding a Sport model in NM was impossible, we contacted Chapman via their web site and was contacted promptly by their sales staff. We made a deal within 48 hours, applied for and granted ford financing and placed a deposit on the vehicle for a specific agreed to price. About two weeks later we were notified that the vehicle had arrived as was ready for us to take delivery. We flew from Albuquerque to Phoenix and was pickup at the airport by our salesman Craig. Upon arrival at the dealership we noticed that the windows had been tinted. OK cool I was planning on having that done myself in a different tint but my wife and I agreed that it was no show stopper. We test drove the vehicle and it performed perfect. Back at the dealership we discovered that the tinting was part of a package that the dealership adds to all their vehicles along with a couple other things. Almost $3,000 worth of other things!! Guess what, they're on the vehicle, or they said so no going back now. Again this is after we negotiated a price, and placed a deposit. Stuff we were not told about ahead of time, not want, nor authorize to be installed. When asking for a list of added items, we were given a hand written list of things: Tinting, paint sealant, window etching, door moldings. Guess what, no door molding installed which then turned to wheel locks, also not installed ( we will send those to you) And the window etching is not the VIN number which I could get for free from AAA, my auto insurance, and our local police department, but rather an account number that can be traced in a data base. Oh yeah an account number on the window will deter theft. This felt so much like a "screw the customer" because what are they going to do kind of thing. If we had not flown out to pick up the car, had other similarly equipped vehicles to choose from locally, and not really liked the car when we drove it, I think we would have the cost for return tickets, jumped back on the plane and said so long Chapman. Instead we purchased the over inflated priced Fusion and drove home. As of that date five weeks ago, we have been ignored by the finance manager on repeated phone calls and emails to get information on additional coverage that we chose to purchase at time of financing, and still waiting on the documents needed for us to have the car registered in our state.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
See Jeremy and Derek
by 06/26/2017on
After doing some research and inquiries online I was contacted by several dealers. I replied to each of them with my scenario and only heard back from Jeremy at Chapman Ford, so I thought I'd give him a shot. He and his partner, Derek, found what I was looking for so I decided to buy another one the same day. He came through again so we bought a 3rd..one for me, my wife, and our son. Yep, 3 cars on same day. These guys make it happen. If you go to Chapman, talk to these guys. I also want to thank the sales manager, Michael. All did great and made this family happy. If you go there tell them Brandon and Erin sent you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience evere!!!
by 06/13/2015on
Our salesman Tate Wetzel was awesome! our finance guy was amazing had us in and out of there in no time. The whole prince was very pleasant and was by far the best experience we have ever had in buying a new vehicle. in and out in 2 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience!
by 05/31/2015on
Shopping for a new vehicle is not my favorite thing to do....But, I have a feeling that just changed, thanks to Chapman Ford! We love our new Ford Platinum F350! Tate was awesome and delivered a great deal! Thank you! AND....thank you Jerry for your help and Lance for making it all come together! We'll be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Internet Department = Amazing!
by 05/02/2015on
Disclaimer: I have never purchased a new or almost new (less than 15,000 miles on the car) in the past. Most of the time I just buy cars out right from family members and/or friends. So this is my first impression review of buying a car from Chapman Ford. First off, I dealt with Tate Wetzel directly. I had inquired about a 2014 Ford Mustang GT through the website and apparently it was listed late one night and I had asked about it early the next morning. Chapman Ford had little time to get the car prepped, but Tate assured me everything would be checked, cleaned and spit-shine to perfection. The transmission was manual and I hadn't not driven one for about 10 years so Tate drove me out to the Phoenix Zoo parking lot where I was able to get the feel of a short shift and clutch. The feeling was absolutely amazing and no stalling whatsoever (it's like riding a bike). The car is in tip-top shape and the price was better than almost every other listing out there so I had to jump on this opportunity to own a piece of American Muscle car history. Tate was an absolute joy to work with. He was running around as fast as possible to help me out with the purchase and make sure everything was in place. I got a great interest rate with Mark in financing along with an affordable monthly payment. I would completely recommend Chapman Ford AZ on Scottsdale Rd and E McDowell if you're in the market for a new or used vehicle. All my apprehensions from previous negative reviews have been melted away as I have my own personal experience to add. Well done Tate, Mark and Chapman Ford. You did great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 04/03/2015on
I would like to thank Tate Wetzel, the internet sales manager for making the purchase of my new Mustang so easy. I contacted several dealers in Arizona and Tate gave me by far the best price (immediately and with no haggling) and found the exact spec car I wanted. We did everything though email and when I went in to finally buy the car, everything was ready and the process was very fast and easy. No games like I have experienced at other dealers in the past. First class experience all around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks, Chapman Ford
by 03/04/2015on
we went into Chapman Ford on a Thursday after work to look at a 2014 Flex. Within 3 hours we were on our way home in our new car. This was the easiest car purchase we've made in 35 years. Tate, our salesman was very helpful and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience all around!
by 02/06/2015on
We were searching for a new truck or SUV when we came across one we liked online. We submitted a request for more information and got a phone call immediately and we were able to go see the car that night. We had to decided before going that we would not get the car that night, no matter what. Tate almost changed our minds because he was so friendly and answered our questions without coming across like the only important thing was the sale. We agreed that the SUV was what we wanted so we called the next day to put it in motion. Everything went smoothly and we were driving home in our new Ford Explorer that night in less than an hour from beginning to end. Great overall experience and will be buying all Fords from Tate and Chapman's from now on.
Best Car Buying Experience
by 02/06/2015on
I have purchased many vehicles in my life time and I'm used to dealing with incompetent and pushy sales people. That all changed when we reached out to Chapman Ford. We contacted their onlline sales area and within 10 minutes we received a call from 'Tate". He was friendlly, knowlegable and polite. He invited us to come down to see the vehicle and we went downt to see it. What I realized, is that Tate doesn't sell cars, he provides an experience. He had the car ready for us to view and was incredibly knowlegable about the vehicle. There was no pressure, just a very good informative conversations. We didn't buy the vehicle that night, but knew as soon as we left we would be returning - in great part due to Tate's professional approach and high level of service. I callled the next day and he quickly got to work to make sure the car was ready that evening. I told him that I didn't want to spend enless hours at the deallership and wanted to be in and out. We showed up and were in and out in less than 30 minutes!! Tate had prepared evefyone for our arrival including the finance guy. It took us alll of 5 minutes to sign the documents. This vehicle was for my spouse as I had never considered driving a ford - until now. The entire team at Chapman Ford was amazing but Tate is trully top notch. Highlly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes