We researched our new Fusion Sport on the Build My Ford website, found just what we wanted in a vehicle that was a dealer order, meaning that it had been ordered by Chapman Ford but had not yet been delivered to the dealership. As finding a Sport model in NM was impossible, we contacted Chapman via their web site and was contacted promptly by their sales staff. We made a deal within 48 hours, applied for and granted ford financing and placed a deposit on the vehicle for a specific agreed to price. About two weeks later we were notified that the vehicle had arrived as was ready for us to take delivery. We flew from Albuquerque to Phoenix and was pickup at the airport by our salesman Craig. Upon arrival at the dealership we noticed that the windows had been tinted. OK cool I was planning on having that done myself in a different tint but my wife and I agreed that it was no show stopper. We test drove the vehicle and it performed perfect. Back at the dealership we discovered that the tinting was part of a package that the dealership adds to all their vehicles along with a couple other things. Almost $3,000 worth of other things!! Guess what, they're on the vehicle, or they said so no going back now. Again this is after we negotiated a price, and placed a deposit. Stuff we were not told about ahead of time, not want, nor authorize to be installed. When asking for a list of added items, we were given a hand written list of things: Tinting, paint sealant, window etching, door moldings. Guess what, no door molding installed which then turned to wheel locks, also not installed ( we will send those to you) And the window etching is not the VIN number which I could get for free from AAA, my auto insurance, and our local police department, but rather an account number that can be traced in a data base. Oh yeah an account number on the window will deter theft. This felt so much like a "screw the customer" because what are they going to do kind of thing. If we had not flown out to pick up the car, had other similarly equipped vehicles to choose from locally, and not really liked the car when we drove it, I think we would have the cost for return tickets, jumped back on the plane and said so long Chapman. Instead we purchased the over inflated priced Fusion and drove home. As of that date five weeks ago, we have been ignored by the finance manager on repeated phone calls and emails to get information on additional coverage that we chose to purchase at time of financing, and still waiting on the documents needed for us to have the car registered in our state. Read more