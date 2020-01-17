A pleasant car buying experience
by 01/17/2020on
It's unusual to consider a used car buying experience as pleasant but that was exactly what we experienced working with Dominic and the Sales Team. All were friendly, professional and worked well together to help get us into our new (used) vehicle.
A pleasant surprise
by 05/08/2020on
Dealerships have an image problem created by certain ones that oversell their customers with unnecessary services. This is not the case with Chapman Ford. They fixed my A/C problem, at a reasonable price and did not try to sell me anything else. I am very satisfied.
A great experienence
by 02/22/2019on
I just purchased a 2019 Ford Escape and got a fantastic deal. The whole experience from beginning to end was wonderful. Dave the sales manager, in a matter of a few minutes, gave me a great deal, and by the way, he is excellent to deal with. None of the old time car salesman slippery tricks or hard sales techniques. Dave and his assistant Steve just presented me with a great price and made the whole process very pleasant. I plan on buying a new Ford pickup hopefully in the near future and Chapman Ford in Scottsdale will be at the top of my list. Give them a shot and you will probably be happy you did. Also everyone at Chapman, at least in my experience, treat you exceptionally well. Really a good company.
We've bought three cars from here
by 05/16/2018on
Today I purchased what is the third car our family has purchased from Chapman Ford and Tim Quintana. The customer service Tim provided as always was above and beyond. He as well as anyone else I came into contact with while purchasing my vehicle were kind and helpful. Which is why we keep coming back. Thanks Tim and thanks Chapman!
Outstanding Customer Service
by 05/03/2018on
I was a 1st time truck buyer and I was helped by Jesus Marquez. He was very informative and answered all my questions perfectly. Alot of other dealerships will make you feel pressured about buying a vehice but Jesus made me feel comfortable about buying my 1st truck. I'm very satisfied with his customer service. If you are looking for a great buying experience then Jesus is your guy.
Excellent customer service
by 03/22/2018on
I can only tell you everybody at this dealership participated in helping me buy my 2015 Chevy Silverado. My salesperson Amanyah Aubrae was more than excellent. She went above and beyond. I shopped this vehicle and looked at multiple dealerships. Her level of sales quality was 100% above anything I had encountered. Sales manager Juan Salazar and Mike Lamar were awesome in helping me get a deal I could afford. Greg Limbeck in finance made the paperwork a breeze. The transaction was pleasant and they all made car buying easier and were a team that aimed to help me.
Told I'm wasting their time
by 02/01/2018on
So I bought my Ford Focus 1 year and 11 months ago with 0 miles on it. Today my car engine lost power and started knocking. I called Ford Roadside and they towed it into Chapman. My car gets there and I am speaking with Scott a service advisor. He couldn't even do me the courtesy of paying attention to my problem. He is talking to multiple people in the background as I have to repeat myself and ask can you hear me. He calls me back and says there is no oil in the engine and when the last time I changed the oil. Told him October or November that I can't remember. He asked me for a receipt. Mind you my car is still under warranty. Only 15,788 miles on it. Not even 2 years old. I tell him where I usually get my oil change. He calls and I didn't get my last change from my normal place. He calls me back saying that I'm wasting his time that he doesn't have and that he can't get me a loaner vehicle then on next calls changes his story and said he can't fix the engine without receipt. Mind you I found the receipt, but now why would I use a dealership that is rude, unfriendly and basically saying that I drained the oil out my car so I can be without a vehicle and miss time from work. Totally nonsensical. Somehow I will get Ford to their job, but I won't be insulted and scrutinized in the process. By the way I drive maybe 7500 miles a year, and the transmission already misshifts and the Bluetooth doesn't work.
Items added we did not authorize at time of purchase
by 09/18/2017on
We researched our new Fusion Sport on the Build My Ford website, found just what we wanted in a vehicle that was a dealer order, meaning that it had been ordered by Chapman Ford but had not yet been delivered to the dealership. As finding a Sport model in NM was impossible, we contacted Chapman via their web site and was contacted promptly by their sales staff. We made a deal within 48 hours, applied for and granted ford financing and placed a deposit on the vehicle for a specific agreed to price. About two weeks later we were notified that the vehicle had arrived as was ready for us to take delivery. We flew from Albuquerque to Phoenix and was pickup at the airport by our salesman Craig. Upon arrival at the dealership we noticed that the windows had been tinted. OK cool I was planning on having that done myself in a different tint but my wife and I agreed that it was no show stopper. We test drove the vehicle and it performed perfect. Back at the dealership we discovered that the tinting was part of a package that the dealership adds to all their vehicles along with a couple other things. Almost $3,000 worth of other things!! Guess what, they're on the vehicle, or they said so no going back now. Again this is after we negotiated a price, and placed a deposit. Stuff we were not told about ahead of time, not want, nor authorize to be installed. When asking for a list of added items, we were given a hand written list of things: Tinting, paint sealant, window etching, door moldings. Guess what, no door molding installed which then turned to wheel locks, also not installed ( we will send those to you) And the window etching is not the VIN number which I could get for free from AAA, my auto insurance, and our local police department, but rather an account number that can be traced in a data base. Oh yeah an account number on the window will deter theft. This felt so much like a "screw the customer" because what are they going to do kind of thing. If we had not flown out to pick up the car, had other similarly equipped vehicles to choose from locally, and not really liked the car when we drove it, I think we would have the cost for return tickets, jumped back on the plane and said so long Chapman. Instead we purchased the over inflated priced Fusion and drove home. As of that date five weeks ago, we have been ignored by the finance manager on repeated phone calls and emails to get information on additional coverage that we chose to purchase at time of financing, and still waiting on the documents needed for us to have the car registered in our state.
See Jeremy and Derek
by 06/26/2017on
After doing some research and inquiries online I was contacted by several dealers. I replied to each of them with my scenario and only heard back from Jeremy at Chapman Ford, so I thought I'd give him a shot. He and his partner, Derek, found what I was looking for so I decided to buy another one the same day. He came through again so we bought a 3rd..one for me, my wife, and our son. Yep, 3 cars on same day. These guys make it happen. If you go to Chapman, talk to these guys. I also want to thank the sales manager, Michael. All did great and made this family happy. If you go there tell them Brandon and Erin sent you.
Best experience evere!!!
by 06/13/2015on
Our salesman Tate Wetzel was awesome! our finance guy was amazing had us in and out of there in no time. The whole prince was very pleasant and was by far the best experience we have ever had in buying a new vehicle. in and out in 2 hours.
Wonderful experience!
by 05/31/2015on
Shopping for a new vehicle is not my favorite thing to do....But, I have a feeling that just changed, thanks to Chapman Ford! We love our new Ford Platinum F350! Tate was awesome and delivered a great deal! Thank you! AND....thank you Jerry for your help and Lance for making it all come together! We'll be back!
Internet Department = Amazing!
by 05/02/2015on
Disclaimer: I have never purchased a new or almost new (less than 15,000 miles on the car) in the past. Most of the time I just buy cars out right from family members and/or friends. So this is my first impression review of buying a car from Chapman Ford. First off, I dealt with Tate Wetzel directly. I had inquired about a 2014 Ford Mustang GT through the website and apparently it was listed late one night and I had asked about it early the next morning. Chapman Ford had little time to get the car prepped, but Tate assured me everything would be checked, cleaned and spit-shine to perfection. The transmission was manual and I hadn't not driven one for about 10 years so Tate drove me out to the Phoenix Zoo parking lot where I was able to get the feel of a short shift and clutch. The feeling was absolutely amazing and no stalling whatsoever (it's like riding a bike). The car is in tip-top shape and the price was better than almost every other listing out there so I had to jump on this opportunity to own a piece of American Muscle car history. Tate was an absolute joy to work with. He was running around as fast as possible to help me out with the purchase and make sure everything was in place. I got a great interest rate with Mark in financing along with an affordable monthly payment. I would completely recommend Chapman Ford AZ on Scottsdale Rd and E McDowell if you're in the market for a new or used vehicle. All my apprehensions from previous negative reviews have been melted away as I have my own personal experience to add. Well done Tate, Mark and Chapman Ford. You did great!
Great experience
by 04/03/2015on
I would like to thank Tate Wetzel, the internet sales manager for making the purchase of my new Mustang so easy. I contacted several dealers in Arizona and Tate gave me by far the best price (immediately and with no haggling) and found the exact spec car I wanted. We did everything though email and when I went in to finally buy the car, everything was ready and the process was very fast and easy. No games like I have experienced at other dealers in the past. First class experience all around.
Thanks, Chapman Ford
by 03/04/2015on
we went into Chapman Ford on a Thursday after work to look at a 2014 Flex. Within 3 hours we were on our way home in our new car. This was the easiest car purchase we've made in 35 years. Tate, our salesman was very helpful and efficient.
Great experience all around!
by 02/06/2015on
We were searching for a new truck or SUV when we came across one we liked online. We submitted a request for more information and got a phone call immediately and we were able to go see the car that night. We had to decided before going that we would not get the car that night, no matter what. Tate almost changed our minds because he was so friendly and answered our questions without coming across like the only important thing was the sale. We agreed that the SUV was what we wanted so we called the next day to put it in motion. Everything went smoothly and we were driving home in our new Ford Explorer that night in less than an hour from beginning to end. Great overall experience and will be buying all Fords from Tate and Chapman's from now on.
Best Car Buying Experience
by 02/06/2015on
I have purchased many vehicles in my life time and I'm used to dealing with incompetent and pushy sales people. That all changed when we reached out to Chapman Ford. We contacted their onlline sales area and within 10 minutes we received a call from 'Tate". He was friendlly, knowlegable and polite. He invited us to come down to see the vehicle and we went downt to see it. What I realized, is that Tate doesn't sell cars, he provides an experience. He had the car ready for us to view and was incredibly knowlegable about the vehicle. There was no pressure, just a very good informative conversations. We didn't buy the vehicle that night, but knew as soon as we left we would be returning - in great part due to Tate's professional approach and high level of service. I callled the next day and he quickly got to work to make sure the car was ready that evening. I told him that I didn't want to spend enless hours at the deallership and wanted to be in and out. We showed up and were in and out in less than 30 minutes!! Tate had prepared evefyone for our arrival including the finance guy. It took us alll of 5 minutes to sign the documents. This vehicle was for my spouse as I had never considered driving a ford - until now. The entire team at Chapman Ford was amazing but Tate is trully top notch. Highlly recommended.
Five Stars and Easy !
by 02/04/2015on
Thank you Tate and the gang for making this so easy for my business to purchase 2 new Transits. We bought one from you guys and few years back, and that is why I am back....service was great then and this time WAS FANTASTIC. As I am super busy this season, I did everything online from shopping to emailing with Tate who was always right there with an instant response. Financing by email / fax and I just showed up and signed. Quickest I've ever purchased and that was awesome. I knew what I wanted and you guys delivered. Quick, Easy, Fast and Friendly....you guys rock....and a super big thanks to Tate !
Car Buying Review
by 01/22/2015on
Had two great car buying experiences in Oct and December of 2014. Bought my truck in October and had such a great experience that I bought my wife's 2 months later! The no pressure atmosphere and overall genuine interest of the sales associates goes a long way. Tate Wetzel did an outstanding job coordinating our transactions and I highly recommend him. Do not hesitate to go down to Chapman Ford for a new vehicle...you will not regret it.
What a scam!
by 11/12/2014on
After I agreed the price upon for the car I want with the online sale lady, I came out to the dealership to take a test drive and finalize the sale paper work. The lady walked out of her manager office telling me that she mistakenly gave me a wrong quote for the car that supposedly costs $3000 more due to her "typo" and I have to adjust my offer on it. I had already learned bad car buying experiences in the past when car sale men play the game walking in and out of the manager office with a piece of paper, but I do not expect from this car dealership in a rich area of Scottsdale this kind of shameless scam on written price commitments.
DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM CHAPMAN FORD
by 07/21/2014on
Worst car buying experience of my life. If you love your family and value your finances, do not go to Chapman - they will bleed you dry and lie about everything all the way to the bank. Specifically, Tom B, Donnie W, and Marlo W will rip you off. These three are the most unethical people I have ever met. I wouldn't recommend this place to my worst enemy.
bought a new 2014 Ford Raptor
by 05/20/2014on
It was a pleasure to work with Beth at chapman ford she followed up all the details for every step of our transaction. This dealership is great to work with they do not add dealer ad on's. We could not buy this truck in Las vegas for MSRP ( in Las Vegas this same truck would start at $5000. above MSRP) Chapman Ford was honest and fair, if looking to buy use Chapman Ford they will treat you fairly.