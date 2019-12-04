Robert Horne Ford

Robert Horne Ford

3400 S Tomahawk Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
(480) 470-2001
Today 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Robert Horne Ford

3.2
Overall Rating
(11)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Awesome experience.

by Wingfixer2 on 04/12/2019

I really did not come in to buy a new truck. I just wanted to shop around and see what all was available, colors, prices , etc. I met with Cindy. There was no pressure. Showed me a few trucks and offered me a fair trade in value for my 05 F350. It's always hard to down size. The group made it all possible. I'll be back Burl Hanchett

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Anonymous on 08/21/2020

Staff are very welcoming and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change for Lincoln MKZ

by Barbara on 08/13/2020

The work was done in about an hour and 1/2. On the way home, I discovered that the mileage indicator on my dash was not lit up. Later on, as I used my console, the opening for the small container was not working, even though it had been corrected. I called 2 days later, and was told to bring my car back in. While I was waiting to get service, Matt helped me and in about 5 minutes, had everything fixed.! He was polite , efficient , and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of used truck

by Zach Boehme on 08/13/2020

The sales process was as to be expected, however my experience after the sale was subpar. My value of a dealership is heavily weighed upon their level of accessibility and trustworthiness after you’ve done a deal. After purchasing my vehicle, I had the vehicle inspected at an independent shop. I had to replace multiple components that were either at borderline failure status or at the failed status. I was assured throughout the sale process that this vehicle was “solid” and “good to go”. Having an inspection prior to the sale would have alleviated these extra costs incurred or could have assisted in negotiating a lower price. However, I feel that a reputable dealership would have taken the time to either address the marginal components and either repair them or disclose the issue and make them reflective in the sale price.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by Lisa Storms on 05/04/2020

Used the service department and all was so smooth and friendly couldn’t of asked for a better experience. I highly recommend Jason he was fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Randall on 12/25/2019

I recently took my ford focus in for inspection and servicing. I am very pleased with Robert Horne service department. They professionally serviced my car and it runs great. Thank you for your excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Escape

by Gary Reau on 12/16/2019

Had my 2005 escape serviced oil tires rotation the works. Was told battery was checked out and all ok. 7 days later car battery dead. Low on water Need new battery.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Customer Service lacking!

by Eiberger on 05/14/2019

Unprofessional customer service. Rude, unorganized and they wasted my time.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Appointment doesn't mean much

by Larry on 03/26/2019

Booked an online oil change appointment, when I didn't receive a confirmation assumed it didn't work. Called the dealership and was informed that my online submission did not show up. Which is fine could have been my mistake. They offered to book an appointment for me later that day at 12:30. I told the service agent that I had a tee time booked,so as long as they could complete the oil change by 2pm then 12:30 was fine. I was assured that I would out before 2. I arrived early thinking I might get in earlier, completed the paperwork, and was told it wouldn't take longer than a 1 1/2 hours. Imagine my surprise when walking around the parking lot I see my truck still sitting outside an hour and a half after dropping it off. I approached the service agent and expressed my displeasure and was informed it would be completed by 2. Well to make a long story short, my truck finally went at 1:45 I missed my tee time fortunately the golf course refunded the majority of my green fee. Obviously an appointment or the customers time doesn't mean anything. Have recommended in the past, but don't see that happening again

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Want a Lecture go to Horne Ford

by rc on 01/15/2019

I Can not believe a Dealership that would allow a Salesperson to be arrogant and insulting then Defend him and give a 20 -25 minute lecture to the customers on how a dealerships works and how long he had been in the business,and how Horne asked him to come work for them. In addition how KBB is not the base for data buying and selling vehicles. I would not have stayed and listen to his lecture and belittling my wife and I if it wasn't for my grandson wanting a certain truck. I will never step foot on a Horne lot again (note I have bought several vehicles from the Horne Show low Chevrolet in the past). I am not going to get into the details, conversations, or words that were exchanged I am only going to express that anyone I know looking for a vehicle to avoid the Horne family of dealerships. In closing My wife and I both are educated and hold various college degrees, and for us to be lectured on how a car dealership has the right to make money and we as consumers seem to forget. That truly shows how arrogant a dealership can be. Let us briefly highlight why consumers believe this way 1. Doc fee of 499.00 when they hire an outside Third party to do the MVD paperwork 50.00 2. Gap insurance. in directly letting you know they have ripped you of in the first place. 3. Let us not forget the Auto butler (car wash service). 4. Warranty protection 100,000 mile or so many years First years on a new car are already warranted by the manufacture for the first 36,000 which leaves 64,000 warrant for the price of 100,000. 5. Let us not forget the fact of how much they get for financing that car from banks ,Credit union, etc... The higher the rate they give you the more they get. 6. alarms and such at a huge mark up. Finally fell sorry for the dealerships because they themselves over a course of time have caused there own demise.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

JustBadAz/owner

by JustBadAz on 09/14/2018

Pleasant, informed Service Advisor kept me advised

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

R.HORNE FORD

by VVVVVVVVV on 08/23/2018

EXCELLENT overtime with Mgr Daniel in Quick Lane, even though I just spent $1500.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Robert Horn Ford

by Laurie H on 07/29/2018

Having to replace my Ford F250 2006, after an accident I found Robert Horn Ford very helpful. I was able to upgrade to a used 2009 F250 Super Duty Diesel pickup truck, with very low milage and price range thst worked for me. I would highly recommend buying a vehicle from Robert Horn Ford and their team. Thank you for your help.in such a trying time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by dakota3827 on 05/11/2018

Quick oil change with appt. Employees always polite. No popcorn being made(what a bummer).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New Truck bought there

by Dougjohnson on 04/02/2018

I would never do business there again. They lied about what they were going to do. We were suppose to get exactly the same running boards on the new truck as we had on the old truck. They said if I give them a perfect score on the survey they would change them! That is blackmail! They would run in the office to see if things were ok and come back. Go to the office and come back. Never again go there. I dont l8e about anything for anyone. Their service for selling a vehicle sucks. Their service department was very good.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Dealer DOES NOT honor internet prices!

by dotrrey on 02/01/2018

Advertised Internet Price for 2014 Ford Focus $11,016. Received letter stating they will pay KBB Trade-In Value plus an additional $2,000 Bonus. Letter did state offer valid on 2005-14 Ford models; Letter did not state that the certificate could not be used for the purchase of a vehicle found on their website (internet price). They were going to give me $800 as a trade-in for my 2005 Ford Focus; They would not honor the $2000 certificate with the internet price; The total cost to purchase the 2014 Ford Focus with 42,450 miles was over $12,000. The finance specialist did not/would not speak to me directly, only through the salesperson! I was ready to write a check for the purchase of this vehicle plus extra warranty coverage (11,016 - 800 - 2000 = 8,216 + 2000 for extra warranty coverage = 10,216 x 12% = 1226 for a total of $11,442. I will not recommend this dealership and will not return to this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

EXCELLENT

by joannrich on 12/05/2017

I met with Cynthia and was sooo happy with her! From a woman's prospective, it was very comfortable negotiating and discussing my wants and needs. I was at a different dealership the prior day and the experience was not comfortable. The salesman and finance manager made me feel as though they were dealing with a stupid woman. Cynthia listened to my issues and found the perfect car for me! I had my heart set on an Escape and I am happily driving what I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Customer

by Andrewheitz1 on 10/06/2017

Friendly staff and quick turn around time for work performed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Auto Service and Repair

by Trom123 on 09/11/2017

I bought my 2008 Ford Escape from Superstition Ford acquired by Horne Ford, which I am very pleased. The entire team have always greeted me with a smile and an offer to help. If there is anything that needs to be done, they always advise of the issue and estimated cost before doing the work. My husband and daughter also bring their cars in for maintenance and/or repair. Everyone at Horne are wonderful. I would never think of taking ours to any other dealership. Thanks Horne Ford you people are the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

GREAT SERVICE

by Gobs1935 on 08/28/2017

Everything was done as requested. Thank you Clint for your help getting my recall fixed. I will surely be back when more service is due.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A Pleasant Experience

by sctsdal on 08/19/2017

Pleasantly surprised by both the friendliness and professionalism of the staff and the thoroughness and rapidity of the service. Will certainly consider bringing my Lincoln to Horne again for service needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

The mission of Robert Horne Ford is to identify and respond professionally to the vehicle needs of the people we serve while continuously improving the quality of our service. All dealership personnel will treat each guest as a potential lifetime customer, communicating a professional image that embraces honesty and genuine concern for customer need.

We believe in the importance of continued improvement in all of our comprehensive services in an integrated coordinated system. We are, and will continue to be, the leader of vehicle services because of our commitment to quality, value-conscious, state-of-the-art services and facilities.

what sets us apart
Whatever your automotive needs may be, Robert Horne Ford is here to serve you. Located at 3400 S. Tomahawk Road in Apache Junction, Arizona, we're a quick drive away from the surrounding Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and Mesa areas.
