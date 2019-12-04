sales Rating

I Can not believe a Dealership that would allow a Salesperson to be arrogant and insulting then Defend him and give a 20 -25 minute lecture to the customers on how a dealerships works and how long he had been in the business,and how Horne asked him to come work for them. In addition how KBB is not the base for data buying and selling vehicles. I would not have stayed and listen to his lecture and belittling my wife and I if it wasn't for my grandson wanting a certain truck. I will never step foot on a Horne lot again (note I have bought several vehicles from the Horne Show low Chevrolet in the past). I am not going to get into the details, conversations, or words that were exchanged I am only going to express that anyone I know looking for a vehicle to avoid the Horne family of dealerships. In closing My wife and I both are educated and hold various college degrees, and for us to be lectured on how a car dealership has the right to make money and we as consumers seem to forget. That truly shows how arrogant a dealership can be. Let us briefly highlight why consumers believe this way 1. Doc fee of 499.00 when they hire an outside Third party to do the MVD paperwork 50.00 2. Gap insurance. in directly letting you know they have ripped you of in the first place. 3. Let us not forget the Auto butler (car wash service). 4. Warranty protection 100,000 mile or so many years First years on a new car are already warranted by the manufacture for the first 36,000 which leaves 64,000 warrant for the price of 100,000. 5. Let us not forget the fact of how much they get for financing that car from banks ,Credit union, etc... The higher the rate they give you the more they get. 6. alarms and such at a huge mark up. Finally fell sorry for the dealerships because they themselves over a course of time have caused there own demise. Read more