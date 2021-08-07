1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I started by calling them up and asking if they had a Bronco Sport Badlands in stock. They had one and I made an appointment to come test drive it. Went out with my wife and the Sales Person Bruce had no knowledge of this car at all. Once we got back from the test drive we went in to talk numbers. I told them the deal I wanted and also asked if they would take off the dealer add ons "you know that extra sticker the dealer puts on and charges 500% markup for" because I noticed this car had none of them installed yet. The sales person without even trying said no they will not and called over "the closer" who said it was company policy. I asked "who Ford" they replied "No Horne" I asked well let me speak to them. After laughing I said well this is my offer and they basically said no. I went on my way and the next day they called me and made an offer which was basically giving me a credit for the add ons. I said sure and put a $1,000 deposit down and setup an appointment to pick it up the next day. Well the day got away from me and said I will be out the following day and called\text to let them know we were on our way "we are 90 minutes away". We pulled up and to our surprise the Bronco was not there for us to ooze over "you know that moment you just want to touch it and see it". Well we went inside and I had a coupon they sent me via email for $400 off accessories. I showed it to Bruce and he said no they will not do that to which I replied sternly "you know what I want is instead of you shooting this down just tell me let me check for you" but he just was combative for some reason. He came back and said like I said... He then put one of the keys for the bronco on the table and slid it to my wife. As I watched it cross the table I noticed something strange about the key and as my wife picked it up "she had noticed it as well and said its ok". I replied "no it's not" the key was sticky from whatever stickers were on it and half of the label was still left on it. I gave him the key and gave him the old "unacceptable" speech. He took the key and we didn't see him for over 30 minutes until he said it was time to go into finance. We went in and the finance explained to us that he had jumped us in front of the line to which I said "sorry but I didn't see anyone else in the dealership". We finally signed the paperwork after the hard sale of misc products and my wife started to write the down payment check and as she handed it to me she said "don't give this to them until you see the truck" this is important. She left me at the dealership because she had another appointment to go to. Well as we finished signing the Bruce comes in and says lets go get your Bronco. We go out and he is as shocked as I am. We had been there over an hour and all they were doing was detailing the car. Bruce goes back to service and 25 minutes later comes out with some excuse about window etc... As I expressed my dissatisfaction about the way this car was being delivered. Also in the delivery location to where they show you how to operate the car there were 3 non ford used cars parked there so they would not be able to give me a proper delivery which did not sit well with me. As I expressed my dissatisfaction he looked at me and said "this is not my fault" I looked at him and said "you work for them so yes this is just as much your issue as it is theirs." After another 30 minutes I walked back into finance who was on his personal phone and would not acknowledge me. I walked away lingering just out of his view and he puts his phone down I went into him. I threw the paperwork and keys on his desk and said "cancel my order" he said "wait let me talk to the GM" I said too late I am out. I started walking toward the street "no mind you they are in the middle of nowhere" the circle K was the closet oasis a mile away. I walked over there and ordered an uber "because remember my wife left and I am over 90 minutes from home. I got a call from one of the managers and he said we will refund you down payment. There is more from here but what prompted this was I received letter telling me I did not qualify for the loan now mind you my credit score is 838 and I have no debt at all. I think this was they way they justified me not taking the car. I also went out a week later and bought a brand new Jeep 4xe which was more than 10G more than the Bronco with no issue. LOL I would run and stay away from these guys. This is my warning to you. Read more