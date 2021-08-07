Customer Reviews of Robert Horne Ford
2017 Escape service
by 07/08/2021on
A 1 hour and 15 minute service took 2 hours and 30 minutes. The works include tire rotation but the tires were not rotated.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The worse experience ever
by 05/25/2021on
I started by calling them up and asking if they had a Bronco Sport Badlands in stock. They had one and I made an appointment to come test drive it. Went out with my wife and the Sales Person Bruce had no knowledge of this car at all. Once we got back from the test drive we went in to talk numbers. I told them the deal I wanted and also asked if they would take off the dealer add ons "you know that extra sticker the dealer puts on and charges 500% markup for" because I noticed this car had none of them installed yet. The sales person without even trying said no they will not and called over "the closer" who said it was company policy. I asked "who Ford" they replied "No Horne" I asked well let me speak to them. After laughing I said well this is my offer and they basically said no. I went on my way and the next day they called me and made an offer which was basically giving me a credit for the add ons. I said sure and put a $1,000 deposit down and setup an appointment to pick it up the next day. Well the day got away from me and said I will be out the following day and called\text to let them know we were on our way "we are 90 minutes away". We pulled up and to our surprise the Bronco was not there for us to ooze over "you know that moment you just want to touch it and see it". Well we went inside and I had a coupon they sent me via email for $400 off accessories. I showed it to Bruce and he said no they will not do that to which I replied sternly "you know what I want is instead of you shooting this down just tell me let me check for you" but he just was combative for some reason. He came back and said like I said... He then put one of the keys for the bronco on the table and slid it to my wife. As I watched it cross the table I noticed something strange about the key and as my wife picked it up "she had noticed it as well and said its ok". I replied "no it's not" the key was sticky from whatever stickers were on it and half of the label was still left on it. I gave him the key and gave him the old "unacceptable" speech. He took the key and we didn't see him for over 30 minutes until he said it was time to go into finance. We went in and the finance explained to us that he had jumped us in front of the line to which I said "sorry but I didn't see anyone else in the dealership". We finally signed the paperwork after the hard sale of misc products and my wife started to write the down payment check and as she handed it to me she said "don't give this to them until you see the truck" this is important. She left me at the dealership because she had another appointment to go to. Well as we finished signing the Bruce comes in and says lets go get your Bronco. We go out and he is as shocked as I am. We had been there over an hour and all they were doing was detailing the car. Bruce goes back to service and 25 minutes later comes out with some excuse about window etc... As I expressed my dissatisfaction about the way this car was being delivered. Also in the delivery location to where they show you how to operate the car there were 3 non ford used cars parked there so they would not be able to give me a proper delivery which did not sit well with me. As I expressed my dissatisfaction he looked at me and said "this is not my fault" I looked at him and said "you work for them so yes this is just as much your issue as it is theirs." After another 30 minutes I walked back into finance who was on his personal phone and would not acknowledge me. I walked away lingering just out of his view and he puts his phone down I went into him. I threw the paperwork and keys on his desk and said "cancel my order" he said "wait let me talk to the GM" I said too late I am out. I started walking toward the street "no mind you they are in the middle of nowhere" the circle K was the closet oasis a mile away. I walked over there and ordered an uber "because remember my wife left and I am over 90 minutes from home. I got a call from one of the managers and he said we will refund you down payment. There is more from here but what prompted this was I received letter telling me I did not qualify for the loan now mind you my credit score is 838 and I have no debt at all. I think this was they way they justified me not taking the car. I also went out a week later and bought a brand new Jeep 4xe which was more than 10G more than the Bronco with no issue. LOL I would run and stay away from these guys. This is my warning to you.
Brakes
by 04/05/2021on
I had a 7 am appointment, and at 7:40 I was given an estimate to have the brakes repaired on My 2015 F150. I was told it would take 2 to 3 hours to complete the job, so I agreed to have the work done. At 1:30, I called the dealer to see if My truck was done. after all, it was more than 2 hours past the time they told Me it would be ready. At 3, I got a call telling me it would be done in about another hour. The job wasn't completed until after 4:30, so needless to say, I wasn't happy with that experience. The excuse I got was, they pulled the mechanic from My job, to do another job. Unexcusable in My opinion. They did give Me a discount on the final bill.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Robert Horne Ford Service
by 11/24/2020on
Scheduled an oil change appointment for 10:00am. Dropped off truck at 10 and requested a courtesy wash after the oil change. Returned to dealer at 12:00 truck was waiting out front but had not been cleaned yet. Truck was taken to get washed. An hour later I was still waiting.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
General Manager needs to step up and do his job.
by 10/02/2020on
I have had a few issues with my new truck I purchased. Been trying to talk with the General Manager or any manager. I was told several times that Billy Wittman had my message and that he would be in contact with me. That has been way over a month ago. Terrible workmanship on the repairs that were done.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 08/21/2020on
Staff are very welcoming and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change for Lincoln MKZ
by 08/13/2020on
The work was done in about an hour and 1/2. On the way home, I discovered that the mileage indicator on my dash was not lit up. Later on, as I used my console, the opening for the small container was not working, even though it had been corrected. I called 2 days later, and was told to bring my car back in. While I was waiting to get service, Matt helped me and in about 5 minutes, had everything fixed.! He was polite , efficient , and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of used truck
by 08/13/2020on
The sales process was as to be expected, however my experience after the sale was subpar. My value of a dealership is heavily weighed upon their level of accessibility and trustworthiness after you’ve done a deal. After purchasing my vehicle, I had the vehicle inspected at an independent shop. I had to replace multiple components that were either at borderline failure status or at the failed status. I was assured throughout the sale process that this vehicle was “solid” and “good to go”. Having an inspection prior to the sale would have alleviated these extra costs incurred or could have assisted in negotiating a lower price. However, I feel that a reputable dealership would have taken the time to either address the marginal components and either repair them or disclose the issue and make them reflective in the sale price.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 05/04/2020on
Used the service department and all was so smooth and friendly couldn’t of asked for a better experience. I highly recommend Jason he was fantastic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 12/25/2019on
I recently took my ford focus in for inspection and servicing. I am very pleased with Robert Horne service department. They professionally serviced my car and it runs great. Thank you for your excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Escape
by 12/16/2019on
Had my 2005 escape serviced oil tires rotation the works. Was told battery was checked out and all ok. 7 days later car battery dead. Low on water Need new battery.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service lacking!
by 05/14/2019on
Unprofessional customer service. Rude, unorganized and they wasted my time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Awesome experience.
by 04/12/2019on
I really did not come in to buy a new truck. I just wanted to shop around and see what all was available, colors, prices , etc. I met with Cindy. There was no pressure. Showed me a few trucks and offered me a fair trade in value for my 05 F350. It's always hard to down size. The group made it all possible. I'll be back Burl Hanchett
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Appointment doesn't mean much
by 03/26/2019on
Booked an online oil change appointment, when I didn't receive a confirmation assumed it didn't work. Called the dealership and was informed that my online submission did not show up. Which is fine could have been my mistake. They offered to book an appointment for me later that day at 12:30. I told the service agent that I had a tee time booked,so as long as they could complete the oil change by 2pm then 12:30 was fine. I was assured that I would out before 2. I arrived early thinking I might get in earlier, completed the paperwork, and was told it wouldn't take longer than a 1 1/2 hours. Imagine my surprise when walking around the parking lot I see my truck still sitting outside an hour and a half after dropping it off. I approached the service agent and expressed my displeasure and was informed it would be completed by 2. Well to make a long story short, my truck finally went at 1:45 I missed my tee time fortunately the golf course refunded the majority of my green fee. Obviously an appointment or the customers time doesn't mean anything. Have recommended in the past, but don't see that happening again
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Want a Lecture go to Horne Ford
by 01/15/2019on
I Can not believe a Dealership that would allow a Salesperson to be arrogant and insulting then Defend him and give a 20 -25 minute lecture to the customers on how a dealerships works and how long he had been in the business,and how Horne asked him to come work for them. In addition how KBB is not the base for data buying and selling vehicles. I would not have stayed and listen to his lecture and belittling my wife and I if it wasn't for my grandson wanting a certain truck. I will never step foot on a Horne lot again (note I have bought several vehicles from the Horne Show low Chevrolet in the past). I am not going to get into the details, conversations, or words that were exchanged I am only going to express that anyone I know looking for a vehicle to avoid the Horne family of dealerships. In closing My wife and I both are educated and hold various college degrees, and for us to be lectured on how a car dealership has the right to make money and we as consumers seem to forget. That truly shows how arrogant a dealership can be. Let us briefly highlight why consumers believe this way 1. Doc fee of 499.00 when they hire an outside Third party to do the MVD paperwork 50.00 2. Gap insurance. in directly letting you know they have ripped you of in the first place. 3. Let us not forget the Auto butler (car wash service). 4. Warranty protection 100,000 mile or so many years First years on a new car are already warranted by the manufacture for the first 36,000 which leaves 64,000 warrant for the price of 100,000. 5. Let us not forget the fact of how much they get for financing that car from banks ,Credit union, etc... The higher the rate they give you the more they get. 6. alarms and such at a huge mark up. Finally fell sorry for the dealerships because they themselves over a course of time have caused there own demise.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
JustBadAz/owner
by 09/14/2018on
Pleasant, informed Service Advisor kept me advised
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
R.HORNE FORD
by 08/23/2018on
EXCELLENT overtime with Mgr Daniel in Quick Lane, even though I just spent $1500.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Robert Horn Ford
by 07/29/2018on
Having to replace my Ford F250 2006, after an accident I found Robert Horn Ford very helpful. I was able to upgrade to a used 2009 F250 Super Duty Diesel pickup truck, with very low milage and price range thst worked for me. I would highly recommend buying a vehicle from Robert Horn Ford and their team. Thank you for your help.in such a trying time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 05/11/2018on
Quick oil change with appt. Employees always polite. No popcorn being made(what a bummer).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Truck bought there
by 04/02/2018on
I would never do business there again. They lied about what they were going to do. We were suppose to get exactly the same running boards on the new truck as we had on the old truck. They said if I give them a perfect score on the survey they would change them! That is blackmail! They would run in the office to see if things were ok and come back. Go to the office and come back. Never again go there. I dont l8e about anything for anyone. Their service for selling a vehicle sucks. Their service department was very good.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dealer DOES NOT honor internet prices!
by 02/01/2018on
Advertised Internet Price for 2014 Ford Focus $11,016. Received letter stating they will pay KBB Trade-In Value plus an additional $2,000 Bonus. Letter did state offer valid on 2005-14 Ford models; Letter did not state that the certificate could not be used for the purchase of a vehicle found on their website (internet price). They were going to give me $800 as a trade-in for my 2005 Ford Focus; They would not honor the $2000 certificate with the internet price; The total cost to purchase the 2014 Ford Focus with 42,450 miles was over $12,000. The finance specialist did not/would not speak to me directly, only through the salesperson! I was ready to write a check for the purchase of this vehicle plus extra warranty coverage (11,016 - 800 - 2000 = 8,216 + 2000 for extra warranty coverage = 10,216 x 12% = 1226 for a total of $11,442. I will not recommend this dealership and will not return to this dealership.
