sales Rating

This is the second vehicle we have purchased from Reno Volkswagen. The vehicle was for my spouse, and the vehicle is a tool for work as she drives a significant amount. The two volkswagens have been reliable and and reasonably priced. For this purchase we identified the vehicle from the online stock and descriptions. Guy Horton responded promptly with pricing information that also included any manufacturer incentives . We scheduled an appoint to visit, test drive and potentially purchase the vehicle. Purchasing a vehicle is never an easy or pleasant experience for most people. I do come prepared with most of the documents needed for finance, trade in values , and other documentation. Guy had the vehicle warmed up and ready to go. When I let him know we wanted to have a conversation first and walk through the financial portion / pricing before we drove the vehicle he was very open to the idea and very helpful. We discussed our requirements and concerns , the purpose of the vehicle, and the value of the trade in and down payments and Guy (along with Eric Eiler in the Finance Department) got these issues resolved before we even took the vehicle for a test drive. In fact, there was an additional manufacturer incentive that was missed in the original finance documents and they went back and reprinted the documents to include it. This purchase experience was one of the best that I have ever had in almost forty years of owning/purchasing a vehicle. The volkswagen vehicle and the staff we worked with on this purchase were excellent. I have always been a big fan of Volkswagen vehicles and my first ever vehicle as a teen driver was a Volkswagen Bug. We went in with a purpose and the staff was professional, courteous, and willing to consider our unusual approach to the car buying process. The vehicle purchased was a 2017 Volkswagen Passat and I would highly recommend this latest series of the vehicle. Incredible features for the price and the car mimics it's much more expensive sibling the Audi A3 at a much better price point. Read more