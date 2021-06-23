Lithia Volkswagen of Reno
Customer Reviews of Lithia Volkswagen of Reno
Absolutely Trash
by 06/23/2021on
I bought a car from them and thought it would be wise to have it serviced there. Not so. They lied about service, service tome , and the scope of what needed to be done. After getting two different services at a premium they lost two different hub cap covers and broke the lock cover on the handle. The didn’t mention it and when asked about it they said it was already that way. Are you [non-permissible content removed]
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No warranty provided on work done
by 02/10/2021on
They provided the worst service I have ever experienced. It stated when my engine blew. It was covered under warranty so I took it to the dealership to get it serviced. Two months later and many rude phone calls later as I was asking for updates my car was fixed, I got my car back, only for the wiring harness to fall off. Fast forward about 11 months later I take my car for it’s scheduled oil change and a lube tech noticed that my rear main seal is was leaking. So I took it to the dealership to get it fixed. They charge 2000 dollars for the repair. I get my car back and the check engine light is on so I return it to them. Later that day they say they fixed it. I drove my car 6 miles from the dealership before my engine died. I take it back to the mechanics. They inform me that my engine had blown. Then to top it off they threaten me with storage fees so I had to pay to tow my car off they lot 4 days after I paid the 2 grand to fix my car. The warranty for there work expired while they were fixing it so now I’m screwed. Thanks Volkswagen for sucking at fixing your own cars. I wouldn’t trust the mechanics here to change oil on any of my cars, let alone a major repair. I thought almost 200 dollars an hour would get you better mechanical work done.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I shouldn't have to pay for a bad inspection.
by 07/14/2019on
I have taken my car in three times for overheating, VW did a cooling system flush, and it worked for a while. On my last visit, I was given a $3,000 quote for fixing the car. Lithia Volkswagen quote was for a new water pump, timing belt, some electrical box that had melted and now the cooling fans weren’t working. I took the car to a friend’s house, he looked at it and told me that there was an air bubble in the cooling system and the wires to the fans need to be changed. I paid Lithia VW to look at my car and give me an honest quote for fixing my car. VW master mechanics have forgotten what basic troubleshooting is. I can’t believe I had to pay over $125 for that. On the customer review it asked if I would like to be called, I replied yes, still waiting for the call.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Go Elsewhere for your VW Needs
by 05/18/2019on
Theyâll take advantage of you and your situation then do nothing to even try fixing it. I would definitely not recommend giving this dealership your business. The car is nice but not worth what I paid for it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Over-delivered!
by 10/18/2018on
Outstanding service! Our salesman was Amos Womble and he was a down-to-earth friendly guy who was up front, not pushy at all, and made us feel comfortable. Went in with not great credit, but not the worst and knew it was going to be a heavy lift to get us financing. We were eventually told that we could not get financing and left the dealership, however, to our surprise Nabil kept working on it after we left and even got the GM involved. They called us about 2 hours later and told us they got the deal that we were looking for! We couldn't believe that they stuck with it and we left today with a beautiful 2019 Jetta SEL. One note, we thought that the digital dash came with navigation included but we found out when we got home that it did not. We're still happy with it and can get NAV with the iPhone, just make sure you read the fine print on the options! Overall, a very happy experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great!
by 08/09/2018on
They worked us into their busy schedule and their constant customer service was awesome. Carlos is wonderful! Always in touch with us about things and we never had to worry. The car drove like a dream and we have been very happy with all the work they did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Oil Service
by 07/25/2018on
Despite operating from a tired facility,the Lithia service team provided excellent service in a friendly and professional manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nine Years' Experience
by 10/27/2017on
Our family has purchased or leased 5 vehicles from Lithia VW. The service has been consistent and the staff above average.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership.
by 07/19/2017on
Low pressure smooth purchase experience. Great bunch of family guys working there. Also liked Volkswagen styling and trim selections.
Excellent
by 04/27/2017on
I was so glad to have my 20,000 mile oil change and check without an appointment. I was there on a day they do not have the speedy drive in oil change but they did it anyway. They were very pleasant to deal with and helpful to accommodate my needs. I am not from Reno Nevada so I am not their customer on a regular basis.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great time buying a car
by 03/09/2017on
It was a very good experience purchasing my vehicle at Lithia VW. Jason Bul did a great job with all the preliminaries (test drive, info gathering etc.) he is a pleasure to deal with. Steve Disteli was awesome stayed true to his word on everything we discussed.He made the deal happen. Overall my wife and I had a no stress experience buying our suv and would highly recommend this dealership to anyone. Thanks Guy's, Joe & Shirley V. Reno NV.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience, Great Vehicle
by 03/05/2017on
This is the second vehicle we have purchased from Reno Volkswagen. The vehicle was for my spouse, and the vehicle is a tool for work as she drives a significant amount. The two volkswagens have been reliable and and reasonably priced. For this purchase we identified the vehicle from the online stock and descriptions. Guy Horton responded promptly with pricing information that also included any manufacturer incentives . We scheduled an appoint to visit, test drive and potentially purchase the vehicle. Purchasing a vehicle is never an easy or pleasant experience for most people. I do come prepared with most of the documents needed for finance, trade in values , and other documentation. Guy had the vehicle warmed up and ready to go. When I let him know we wanted to have a conversation first and walk through the financial portion / pricing before we drove the vehicle he was very open to the idea and very helpful. We discussed our requirements and concerns , the purpose of the vehicle, and the value of the trade in and down payments and Guy (along with Eric Eiler in the Finance Department) got these issues resolved before we even took the vehicle for a test drive. In fact, there was an additional manufacturer incentive that was missed in the original finance documents and they went back and reprinted the documents to include it. This purchase experience was one of the best that I have ever had in almost forty years of owning/purchasing a vehicle. The volkswagen vehicle and the staff we worked with on this purchase were excellent. I have always been a big fan of Volkswagen vehicles and my first ever vehicle as a teen driver was a Volkswagen Bug. We went in with a purpose and the staff was professional, courteous, and willing to consider our unusual approach to the car buying process. The vehicle purchased was a 2017 Volkswagen Passat and I would highly recommend this latest series of the vehicle. Incredible features for the price and the car mimics it's much more expensive sibling the Audi A3 at a much better price point.
Great experience
by 03/04/2017on
I appreciated the professional service Carlos and team provided me. The service was prompt, what to expect was accurate, and everyone was pleasant. I will recommend this dealership to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Timely efficient service
by 12/02/2016on
My experience was, accurate, appropriate estimate of the service required that was backed up by timely, courteous completion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car adjustments
by 09/11/2016on
I made the appointment on line. Was greeted by Brendan who listened to my concerns and answered and explained my questions patiently. The car was ready earlier than promised, washed and ready to go. Will definitely came back here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice Work! Lithia VW of Reno
by 07/11/2016on
Had short time slot to deal with midday to get simple work completed. LofR had a slot available shot in there and got work completed no problem. Again Nice Work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you, Lithia!
by 07/11/2016on
I had a great experience at Lithia for my last service. Thank you so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service DepRtment
by 06/22/2016on
Our service adviser, Jade, couldn't have been nicer or more professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Buying ONLY
by 06/01/2016on
We are a Honda family but decide to take a look at other cars. When we went to Lithia Volkswagen, we were greeted quicklyl. We told the dealer that we wanted to purchase a car for our son who is graduating from the local university and he showed us exactly what we need and wanted. No over sell. The dealer held the car and drove the car with a big red bow on top to our house so that we could surprise him. All of our questions were answered to our satisfaction & we asked many. This was one of the best car buying experience we had. Thank you,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New delivery made right
by 05/03/2016on
We purchased a new 2015 Golf. Initially when we took delivery the car was not cleaned up and had hard water deposits all over it. Once notified of the issue, the dealer made certain that the car was then prepared properly, even offering to have it taken to a local detailer of my choice! Thank you for making it right in the end.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very helpful
by 04/29/2016on
My experience with this dealership was very smooth and quick. Bobbi was my salesperson and she was wonderful. Bobbi is no pressure, but works with/for the customer. Like I stated before, it was test drive, paperwork, discussion, and drive away; simple.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes