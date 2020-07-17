Awesome buying experience at Lincoln of Troy .
by 07/17/2020on
I recently purchased a new 2020 Lincoln Aviator I have to say.... it was the best car purchase experience I have ever had . First class service in every way . Nicholas Nearhood took care of me . He was knowledgeable, patient , prompt and very professional to work with. He delivered the car to my house and made it extremely easy and convenient for me. I would recommend to al my friends.
Awesome buying experience at Lincoln of Troy .
by 07/17/2020on
I recently purchased a new 2020 Lincoln Aviator I have to say.... it was the best car purchase experience I have ever had . First class service in every way . Nicholas Nearhood took care of me . He was knowledgeable, patient , prompt and very professional to work with. He delivered the car to my house and made it extremely easy and convenient for me. I would recommend to al my friends.
After Market Trim on Navigator - CERTIFIED
by 07/16/2020on
Bought a 2016 Navigator that Lincoln of Troy certified. Well their 200 point inspection failed to notice an after market side trim panel that wasn't the same color...not kidding. I contacted them about fixing it and their Used Car Sales Manager "Mark" stated that I'd had the SUV too long and they wouldn't do anything. I paid their asking price and then they won't fix what they missed when certifying the SUV. JOKE
Outstanding Dealership!
by 05/15/2020on
Lincoln of Troy is a class act. I recently took delivery of a 2020 MKZ Reserve...my second one in the last 3 years. Mark, my sales associate, made the entire transaction seamless. He is friendly, professional, considerate and never displayed the "high pressure" attitude you find at other luxury car dealerships. I highly recommend Lincoln of Troy...a 5 star rating is truly not enough!
Exceptional Experience
by 01/02/2020on
First of all, the opportunity to be able to purchase a high quality vehicle is a blessing and the staff at this dealership certainly appreciates their customers. Everyone we met was friendly and professional. Our sales associate, Nicholas, was extremely knowledgeable and didn't miss a detail. Very impressed and delighted with our experience.
sales
by 09/22/2019on
We walked in to check the new Aviator, let after 10 minutes with no info apparently were profiled based on what car we drove in to the dealership by Mark Nikprelaj.. we were told that these cars were 1000 /month lease right after 5 minutes at the show room... front desk was polite showroom was amazing
Love the Customer Service at Lincoln of Troy
by 02/18/2019on
Long time customer, leasing my 4th vehicle from Lincoln of Troy. Cannot ask for better customer service from beginning to end. My salesman Jerry gives it to you straight, no games, no fast talking, just the facts. Also love their service department. They always go out of there way to get you in and out as quickly as possible. From top to bottom, the best car dealership I've ever dealt with.
Terrible customer service
by 02/08/2019on
I leased a car from them almost 3 years ago. The sales experience was great. Once you've signed the paperwork, though all bets are off. They are rude, lie to you, break promises, don't follow up, and have no idea what they're doing in service. Car came with a large gouge in the rear bumper. Nicolas, the salesman said "don't worry about it, I'm making a note on your account when you bring it in for an oil change we'll fix it no questions asked." Bring the car in for an oil change and 6 total repairs (the vehicle was poorly made and things didn't work from day 1). Kathy, the service manager failed to document most of the issues and when I finally picked the car up 2 weeks later they hadn't done a single thing. They claim there was no mention of the bumper so they wouldn't cover the repairs, and claim the other 5 issues I reported were all fixed. They didn't do a single thing to the car. I showed Kathy again the issues and she said she'd have to order parts and would call me when they came in. No call. No email. Then they have the audacity to call me 6 months before my lease is up and try to sell me on doing a lease pull ahead. I informed the BDC rep I wouldn't be returning to them because of all the issues I had previously. She passed the message along to the GM, Elizabeth. The next day I get a call from Elizabeth and outlined all the issues I had. She asked for a few days to research and try to come up with a solution and she would get back in touch with me. Again, no call, no email, nothing. I called them again yesterday to try and talk to the GM again. Conveniently she is out of town at a training seminar this entire week and all of next week as well. Apparently she hasn't heard of email or a cell phone because they told me she has no way of calling me to discuss. 5 minutes later I get a call from the Assistant GM who had no idea what he was talking about. I asked him to have Elizabeth call me to discuss further. 5 more minutes go by and the user car lot GM gives me a call. Very rude. Didn't listen to a single thing I said. I eventually hung up on him when he kept suggesting the same thing over and over after I repeatedly told him that wasn't going to happen. Stay away from this dealer. They only value you as a customer until you purchase the car. Then they treat you as a burden and simply ignore customer complaints.
Excellent Sales Experience
by 04/07/2018on
My experiences with Lincoln of Troy have been fantastic. The sales team and service department have always been customer oriented. I highly recommend Lincoln of Troy for your next vehicle or service.
Excellent Service!
by 01/29/2016on
Walked into the dealership, and was welcomed so kindly by everyone. Our salesperson, Elie Malouf was excellent- very kind and we were able to look at the two different models, MkX and MkC. Ended up getting the MkC and making a deal that day. He made the experience wonderful! Will be back to work with him for the next car!
Horrible experience
by 10/02/2015on
Lincoln of Troy has decided to take me, one of their customers, to small claims court based on a mistake made by their service department when handling recall repairs on my 2013 MKZ. They installed a part on my vehicle without checking warranty coverage (or lack thereof) and are now trying to hold me accountable for a $387.97 bill which Lincoln Motor Company will not reimburse their dealership for. (This is over a cup-holder latch, mind you) They did not call me for authorization to install the part They did not quote me for cost After repeated requests (as recent as yesterday) for them to provide documentation showing I agreed to the repair, I have yet to receive anything A mistake has been made by them, whether intentional or not I have yet to determine. I tried everything in my power to work with the dealership by offering the part back, trying to speak with the owner (Paul Sabatini), etc. This all proved to be a waste of time. After waiting two weeks to speak with the owner of Lincoln of Troy and having him promise me a call back he did not follow through. Complete incompetence from the service writer all the way up to the owner and they will be held accountable. As of yesterday I received a letter that I am being sued. I am not intimidated by this at all. I have talked to other Lincoln service managers and all agree this was a mistake made by Lincoln of Troy. I have been a customer of theirs for over a year and a half, servicing my car there on numerous occasions. I will update this review after the court date. I am not happy. I will not sit quietly on this.
Great dealership experience!
by 12/05/2014on
The best dealership experience I have ever had! It started the moment I entered the showroom. Mark Nikprelaj is a conscientious and reliable salesperson who sets the bar high for his peers! Love my new MKC!!
Excellent Service
by 11/19/2014on
Outstanding Service!!!
Quality begins with the salesperson!!!
by 10/23/2014on
Great experience from the first handshake to the delivery. Mark Nikprelaj really sets the bar for all the other sales people we've met with respect to class, courtesy, knowledge and professionalism. Mark also left us with a great impression of the rest of the dealership. Way to go Mark! And thanks to all the folks at Lincoln of Troy.
Getting a car should always be like this!
by 07/16/2014on
I just leased a 2014 MKS. Andy E was helpful, pleasant and straight forward. I don't feel like my time was wasted with pitches - just good information that made it easy to decide if the vehicle and price were right for me. I still can't believe how easy he made the whole process, and I know I can contact him if any issues arise. Typically, I dread the whole car sales/dealership thing, but here I think we've started on a good note.
sales guy BILL M. "The Master of the deal"
by 06/11/2014on
This was an awesome experience Bill was awesome! I felt confident in him an his knowledge of the Car sales business. I bought a 2012 Lincoln MKZ an I am extremely happy with my purchase. If you need a deal to be made with total dedication see Bill M. he will take care of everything. You can rest assured in his excellent personal service to get you the greatest deal! Thank you Lincoln of Troy!
An experience that has been excellent from day one
by 06/08/2014on
I have been a faithful customer of Lincolns of Troy from the first day that Andy E became a member of their team. Each and every experience has been great one better than the time before it. When you have a sales person who listens and can interpret what's important to you and deliver everytime, it keeps you coming back . Thank you Andy and Lincoln of Troy for making my experience a great one,
sales review
by 06/07/2014on
I recently leased a 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid from Andy E at Lincoln of Troy. This was the 2nd MKZ that I leased from Andy and he treated me very well, just as he's done in the past. I would highly recommend Andy to any of my friends and family, he a very knowledgeable and efficient salesman, I will lease my next car from him as well.
Great Experience!!
by 06/05/2014on
So far, so good. I went in to buy my first Lincoln and had the MKZ in my possession by 2:00 pm. Andy was great Salesman and the finance department was quick to get everything handled. Overall, great buying experience with no hassle.
Best Sales Person EVER!!!
by 06/05/2014on
I have been with Lincoln for 5.5 years and just leasted the new MKZ and I love it!!! Andy is by far the best sales person there. I will only deal with him. He very helpful and and will beat anyones price!!!
You're Gold until you Buy, then you're trash to them
by 09/24/2013on
Well, the dust has settled, and the honey moon is over. I had a decent experience buying the vehicle, but the aftermath has been a headache. 3 weeks to the day, I started to receive junk mail about extra coverage on my new purchase. It's been 8 days now, and already 15 offers in the mail have come. I emailed my salesman about it, and got the following response: "I have had a chance to speak with our General Sales Manager and she tells me that we don't have any information regarding "opting out" of any advertising. She also mentioned that on the back of the purchase order under "additional terms and conditions", line 17 (privacy notice) explains why." You see, I asked my salesman, as well as, the financier if they sell my info, because if they do, I want to opt out now. They both told me no. The financier did tell me that if I did receive any unwanted mail to call Lincoln Financial and they would remove me. Well, I did, and Lincoln Financial told me that nowhere in my contract that they had on file did it say anything about sharing my info, or opting out, and that the Purchase Order they spoke of is not a legal document, but used for in house purposes. So essentially what that means is: Yes, they sold my info, and no they won't give me the option to be removed. I believe this shows a lack of respect for the customer's privacy and it's simply a bad business practice. I will certainly not recommend this dealership if you want any of your personal information to remain personal, or if you would like to be treated like a decent customer AFTER your purchase is final. I have officially put in two emails and a call to my salesman asking for resolution and for his General Manager to contact me, and it's been 1 week with no response. I've been officially ignored. Two thumbs down with a frown. Whatever happened to customer service?
Last minute deal breaker
by 12/31/2011on
This dealership wasted my time. They agreed to a price on my trade in and on a new car lease. We had all of the paperwork signed and they took my down payment via credit card. Before handing me the keys, they tried to change the terms of the deal. It was not a matter of a mistake or anything like that. They just tried to change the deal post facto and squeeze an extra few hundred out of me. When you are leasing a $54,000 car, this should not be an issue. I refused to be worked in this manner. The salesman was fine, but the sales manager just hid in his office and would not even come out to discuss his position in person. This is exactly why people hate walking into a car dealership. I would avoid this place like the plague.