I leased a car from them almost 3 years ago. The sales experience was great. Once you've signed the paperwork, though all bets are off. They are rude, lie to you, break promises, don't follow up, and have no idea what they're doing in service. Car came with a large gouge in the rear bumper. Nicolas, the salesman said "don't worry about it, I'm making a note on your account when you bring it in for an oil change we'll fix it no questions asked." Bring the car in for an oil change and 6 total repairs (the vehicle was poorly made and things didn't work from day 1). Kathy, the service manager failed to document most of the issues and when I finally picked the car up 2 weeks later they hadn't done a single thing. They claim there was no mention of the bumper so they wouldn't cover the repairs, and claim the other 5 issues I reported were all fixed. They didn't do a single thing to the car. I showed Kathy again the issues and she said she'd have to order parts and would call me when they came in. No call. No email. Then they have the audacity to call me 6 months before my lease is up and try to sell me on doing a lease pull ahead. I informed the BDC rep I wouldn't be returning to them because of all the issues I had previously. She passed the message along to the GM, Elizabeth. The next day I get a call from Elizabeth and outlined all the issues I had. She asked for a few days to research and try to come up with a solution and she would get back in touch with me. Again, no call, no email, nothing. I called them again yesterday to try and talk to the GM again. Conveniently she is out of town at a training seminar this entire week and all of next week as well. Apparently she hasn't heard of email or a cell phone because they told me she has no way of calling me to discuss. 5 minutes later I get a call from the Assistant GM who had no idea what he was talking about. I asked him to have Elizabeth call me to discuss further. 5 more minutes go by and the user car lot GM gives me a call. Very rude. Didn't listen to a single thing I said. I eventually hung up on him when he kept suggesting the same thing over and over after I repeatedly told him that wasn't going to happen. Stay away from this dealer. They only value you as a customer until you purchase the car. Then they treat you as a burden and simply ignore customer complaints. Read more