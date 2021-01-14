  1. Home
Subaru of Gwinnett

2920 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Subaru of Gwinnett

3.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (2)
service Rating

Absolute embarrassment

by Grecia on 01/14/2021

After getting in touch with the service manager William, I do not recommend doing business with this location. When he stepped in to handle my case, he apologized for everything that had happened with my car and offered me a refund on Dec. 9th, it's now January 14th and no refund has been processed. The service manager William has given me the run around the entire time and waited until today to tell me "he doesn't recall why he would refund me". It is insulting to me that he would wait over a month, to now pretend he doesn't remember our conversation and what he promised. I am super disappointed and regret coming here in the first place! Do not bring your car here- they have zero integrity.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

S.O.G.

by Quincey R on 12/28/2020

Quick repair of minor cosmetic warranty items

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Horrible experience

by Grecia on 12/10/2020

I don’t even know where to begin, but the experience I’ve had with this location has been extremely frustrating to say the least. Nov 19th: I came here due to an issue with my oil drain plug/oil panel, and I was told it needed to be replaced so they gave me a loaner and told me it would take a few days due to the parts being ordered. Nov 28th: I got a call from an agent to let me know that my car had been ready, and he was wondering if someone told me. I told him i had called multiple times and could not reach anyone, so i waited until someone called me. Finally, i got my car back on this day and when I was driving I started to hear a strange sound whenever I would turn my steering wheel.Then, I parked my car in my garage and the next morning I saw a big oil leak under my car, so I called Subaru of Gwinnett immediately, told them the issues and made an appointment. Nov 30th: I brought my car back and I was told that the part that was put on was “faulty” so they would have to fix that and also would fix the sound coming from the axle or suspension. They gave me a loaner once again, and I told them to please make sure things are done properly because I live an hour away and this is very inconvenient. Dec 4th: I get a text from the service agent Josh letting me know my car was ready and they were going to deliver it to me. The agent arrives with my car, we exchanged keys and he left without giving me any information, so I got in my car and noticed the oil light was on. I immediately told josh and he had the agent come back, and told me that unfortunately they need to take my car again. Today December 10th: They get back to me and tell me that the oil light keep coming on after test driving it, and they believe the oil sensor is malfunctioning so they have to order the part and my car will be ready Friday. In conclusion, this dealership has pretty much destroyed my car. I have zero confidence in driving my vehicle and I’m super frustrated that the staff here is causing so many issues to my car. My car is barely at 20,000 miles and all of the issues that are happening have been coming up while it being at this dealership. Is there not someone who overlooks or approves a car once the service has been done, or some type of system to assure the techs are doing their jobs properly? I’m very disappointed in all of this and I would like for the General manager to address this entire situation.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

excellent experience

by Southerngal on 01/03/2019

Liam was my salesperson, and he did an excellent job. He was professional, thorough, and not pushy. He kept in touch regularly to follow up in case I had further questions after I had test-driven several vehicles. He made any changes I requested when I was getting down to the final decision on a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by Pattim0 on 12/27/2018

Sales and service people were very helpful and patient. Went in to look at new Forester Limited...left with fabulous 2017 certified Forester Limited with very low mileage...exactly what I wanted...white/gray interior...lots of big windows and safety features. Our 2nd Subaru. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Ike on 12/22/2018

I was fit in on late notice and received exemplary service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Leaking Head Gasket

by Estimate on 12/20/2018

Service was great Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

in and out for scheduled maintenance

by rickskirvin on 12/18/2018

service contact was friendly and effective and service done quickly and apparently effectively

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Standard Maintenance

by kIM on 12/13/2018

I am always pleased with the service and team I receive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional service!

by Pat on 12/04/2018

My expectations were exceeded- thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by WillieC on 11/30/2018

I brought my car in to have rear brakes replaced. I also needed to see if the audio/disc player system could be repaired. The brake job was satisfactorily completed. I was provided with information I need to decide what to do about the issues with the audio/disc player.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fourth Subaru!

by jolterd on 11/29/2018

"Happy to report another - my fourth - pleasant experience with Subaru of Gwinnett. Specific kudos to Liam Bennett, who went above and beyond to help me obtain the most satisfactory transaction. Negotiating was conducted with emphasis on professionalism and courtesy. I can recommend Subaru of Gwinnett to anyone looking for a smooth, hassle-free experience.”

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Wonderful Service at Subaru of Gwinnett

by D. on 11/27/2018

The service at Subaru was truly excellent from the minute I arrived until I left. Every effort was made to insure that my car left the service center in tip top condition and the team who handled my car was very knowledgeable and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Reviewing of buying experience at Subaru of Gwinnett

by GDuff on 11/23/2018

It was a very pleasant experience buying from Subaru of Gwinnett. I purchased a new Outback for a much better price including better prices on the extended warrant and service contracts than I could get from any other dealer in the local and surrounding areas. The salesman was knowledgeable and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

great dealership; great salesman

by kit on 11/20/2018

Working with Nelson Gibson was one of best car buying experiences we have ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Low Tire Pressure

by JTabuena on 11/18/2018

Warning light went on so the same day I took it in to Subaru of Gwinnett without an appointment. Service was fast and friendly and there was no charge and fix the issue.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent sales service

by johngiob on 11/17/2018

The experience deciding on a model and making the purchase was excellent. Adam spent time with us to differentiate between the Forrester and Outback, taking us for a test drive and pointing out the features of each model. We never felt pressure or that we were wasting his time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Purchase Experience

by Great on 11/16/2018

Salespersons and managers willing to provide a fair price up front and order vehicle at very good price. Ended up purchasing one off lot after they agreed to include some accessories I wanted and to discount further for accessories I didn't care for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Truly Exceptional Service

by NicBec on 11/14/2018

I cannot say enough about this amazing staff! Every experience I have had at Subaru of Gwinnett has been an absolute pleasure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

consistently good service

by jessica on 11/01/2018

Love the thorough overview and attention to detail.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My Crosstrek purchase

by FranAtlanta on 10/29/2018

My experience was very positive. But I had done my homework/research before coming to Gwinnett Subaru including doing a test drive at another dealership. So mine was a brief experience there. I went to Gwinnett in the first place because of a recommendation from someone who had made a recent purchase there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
