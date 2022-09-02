Subaru of Gwinnett
Customer Reviews of Subaru of Gwinnett
Happy customer
by 02/09/2022on
Very professional and customer service oriented. An overall pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good service
by 02/16/2022on
Had three major services needed and all were completed well. Very much appreciated being given a loaner car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 06/10/2021on
I bought a Subaru from Subaru of Gwinnett. Its service department is the worst. I left 2 messages - one of them is to service manager. No one called me back. This was last Friday. Today is 06/10/2021. I called at least 3 times to schedule a 30 thousands miles service. The initial operator, when I pushed for service department, are just terrible as well. One of them just sends me back to the main menu or to an auto voicemail. I had to schedule my car service with other Subaru dealer. I will not forget this very rude treatment from them and I will never do my business with Subaru of Gwinnett. I want to add that a young man who sold me the Subaru was professional.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Always excellent!
by 06/07/2021on
Issa always takes great care of me and my Outback. He always informs me of anything they noticed and keeps in communication with me until I pick the car up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I will support Mike
by 05/27/2021on
I told him my budged and what I wanted in my new Car he pointed to a pearl white Impreza. It was a loaner with 3000 + miles... also had some extras like a sunroof, fog lights, sight, seat warmer and a rack which I really liked and the price was right. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 05/11/2021on
Kyle Formella, Service Advisor, provided expert assistance with not one, not two, but three Subaru Factory recalls involving my 2013 Legacy and 2016 Forester in the last 12 Months. In each case, a loaner vehicle was provided, and I was kept up to date on the progress of all the repairs. Subaru of America has an outstanding system of providing customer satisfaction the loyal customers. Look for Kyle the next time you are in for service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 03/01/2021on
I was asked by Subaru to bring my car in for service. Due to Covid, we had hardly driven ay place. The dealership appointment was very easy. When we took the car in and told them we will wait to take it back, the personalle get the work done in under one hour. The car was washed and cleaned thoroughly before it was handed over back to me. Signs of a good dealership and consistency in quality of work. I highly recommend this dealership to anyone wanting to buy a Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service!
by 02/01/2021on
I took my car in for scheduled maintenance. Upon arrival I asked if my head unit could be updated as I forgot to ask when scheduling. Juan was wonderful Andrade sure I knew it would be additional time. I don’t mind waiting because the dedicated waiting space is comfortable and they provide drinks and snacks if I need it. When I hopped out of the car I remembered a weird sound it has been making and asked Juan about it. He was able to reproduce the sound and ensured me they would take a look at it, but said it would be additional time. He recommended I take a loaner car home so they could get everything done without me being inconvenienced. So thankful I did because they needed to replace something and needed another day to get it done. Juan kept me updated the entire time my car was being serviced and repaired. My car was ready the next business day and Juan was there to give me a full rundown of the things they did! So thankful for a dealership I trust!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy, helpful, efficient Sales
by 01/25/2021on
They are so customer service oriented, it's hard not to feel special!! They are attentive, fast, efficient and caring. Would highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolute embarrassment
by 01/14/2021on
After getting in touch with the service manager William, I do not recommend doing business with this location. When he stepped in to handle my case, he apologized for everything that had happened with my car and offered me a refund on Dec. 9th, it's now January 14th and no refund has been processed. The service manager William has given me the run around the entire time and waited until today to tell me "he doesn't recall why he would refund me". It is insulting to me that he would wait over a month, to now pretend he doesn't remember our conversation and what he promised. I am super disappointed and regret coming here in the first place! Do not bring your car here- they have zero integrity.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
S.O.G.
by 12/28/2020on
Quick repair of minor cosmetic warranty items
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible experience
by 12/10/2020on
I don’t even know where to begin, but the experience I’ve had with this location has been extremely frustrating to say the least. Nov 19th: I came here due to an issue with my oil drain plug/oil panel, and I was told it needed to be replaced so they gave me a loaner and told me it would take a few days due to the parts being ordered. Nov 28th: I got a call from an agent to let me know that my car had been ready, and he was wondering if someone told me. I told him i had called multiple times and could not reach anyone, so i waited until someone called me. Finally, i got my car back on this day and when I was driving I started to hear a strange sound whenever I would turn my steering wheel.Then, I parked my car in my garage and the next morning I saw a big oil leak under my car, so I called Subaru of Gwinnett immediately, told them the issues and made an appointment. Nov 30th: I brought my car back and I was told that the part that was put on was “faulty” so they would have to fix that and also would fix the sound coming from the axle or suspension. They gave me a loaner once again, and I told them to please make sure things are done properly because I live an hour away and this is very inconvenient. Dec 4th: I get a text from the service agent Josh letting me know my car was ready and they were going to deliver it to me. The agent arrives with my car, we exchanged keys and he left without giving me any information, so I got in my car and noticed the oil light was on. I immediately told josh and he had the agent come back, and told me that unfortunately they need to take my car again. Today December 10th: They get back to me and tell me that the oil light keep coming on after test driving it, and they believe the oil sensor is malfunctioning so they have to order the part and my car will be ready Friday. In conclusion, this dealership has pretty much destroyed my car. I have zero confidence in driving my vehicle and I’m super frustrated that the staff here is causing so many issues to my car. My car is barely at 20,000 miles and all of the issues that are happening have been coming up while it being at this dealership. Is there not someone who overlooks or approves a car once the service has been done, or some type of system to assure the techs are doing their jobs properly? I’m very disappointed in all of this and I would like for the General manager to address this entire situation.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
excellent experience
by 01/03/2019on
Liam was my salesperson, and he did an excellent job. He was professional, thorough, and not pushy. He kept in touch regularly to follow up in case I had further questions after I had test-driven several vehicles. He made any changes I requested when I was getting down to the final decision on a vehicle.
Great buying experience
by 12/27/2018on
Sales and service people were very helpful and patient. Went in to look at new Forester Limited...left with fabulous 2017 certified Forester Limited with very low mileage...exactly what I wanted...white/gray interior...lots of big windows and safety features. Our 2nd Subaru. Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 12/22/2018on
I was fit in on late notice and received exemplary service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leaking Head Gasket
by 12/20/2018on
Service was great Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
in and out for scheduled maintenance
by 12/18/2018on
service contact was friendly and effective and service done quickly and apparently effectively
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Standard Maintenance
by 12/13/2018on
I am always pleased with the service and team I receive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional service!
by 12/04/2018on
My expectations were exceeded- thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 11/30/2018on
I brought my car in to have rear brakes replaced. I also needed to see if the audio/disc player system could be repaired. The brake job was satisfactorily completed. I was provided with information I need to decide what to do about the issues with the audio/disc player.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes