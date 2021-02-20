5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was involved in an accident and quickly had to pick out a car to get to work and my kids to school. We originally were referred to Jim Click Kia to meet with Chris. I told Chris what I was looking for and he was supposed to call me right back. I told him I would be in the same day at 4pm. I again called at 3 since I didn’t hear back. He answered and said he would be taking off at 4, but would partner us with Matthew. We showed up to meet Matthew. Matthew asked how we were referred because Chris wasn’t sure. A coworkers daughter kindly referred me. I told Chris I wanted a white Hyundai or Toyota. I did not want a Kia. Chris was supposed to pass the message that we wanted to shop Hyundai. Matthew immediately tried convincing me to try the Kia Sorento and went further to say he parked one right outside to drive. I told him on three occasions that I wasn’t interested in a Kia. I told him we wanted to go to Hyundai if he wanted to meet us there that would be great. We wanted to give Matthew the opportunity to take us there and earn the commission. We met at Hyundai and again led blindly. He again offered the Kia to me. I again said no. We test drove the Hyundai Santa Fe SLE. We asked questions about the car we were planning on purchasing and he simply didn’t know the answers to any questions. I asked if we could look at the online used inventory. As we were walking the lot he pointed out the Kia again. We asked a few other questions with no answers. We kindly asked him that if he didn’t know the answers we needed someone that did as we planned on spending over $20,000. Vincent Meza was nearby and quickly offered to help Matthew so Matthew could learn. Matthew ended up taking off and Vincent stepped up. Leo Lopez answered our questions about the different models Sante Fe vehicles in detail. Leo printed out documents, showed us prices, and explained everything we needed. Vincent came with us to test drive the car and again went over the final pricing. He explained everything in great detail. Joel went over the financial part and also explained what we were signing. All three of these guys deserve a 10!! Vincent stayed until after 8pm explaining every button and light in my car. He stuck with us until we drove off the lot. This is my second car purchased here and I would do it again! Thank you again! Read more