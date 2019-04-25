Professional Dealership
by 04/25/2019on
We just purchased a M240i XDrive Conv. working with Joe Lena. He knows his car details as we bounced around on what we wanted, but he always provided us with correct and clear details. We used the Costco auto buying program so everything went smooth and easy.
Great service
by 10/02/2019on
Chapman scheduled my regular 50,000 mile checkup at a convenient time and date for me. They were ready for me when I brought the car in, did the required work in a timely manner and got the car back to me looking and running great. I had the choice of getting a loaner car, but had the time to wait. I waited for the work to be completed in a comfortable area. Refreshments were readily available (water, coffee, snacks). They have some new high tech ways of keeping you informed about the checkup including a video of the Technician measuring key items (tread depth, brake pad thickness) and showing other things you wouldn't normally see (condition of things under the car). Recommendations if any are presented both via an email, and by your service advisor with "to the penny" estimates. All in all, a refreshing experience Everybody that I dealt with was pleasant and helpful. I'll continue to use Chapman service.
Got the Right Car Again
by 02/27/2019on
Recently traded in 2 cars to get a new X3. Joe Lena had 2 cars waiting for me -- the one had everything I wanted/needed. Waiting for paperwork seemed to take forever but it's a necessary evil of car buying. Another really nice service -- Julie (one of their Geniuses) came out next day to set up our gate and garage remote.
Sales Dept
by 02/04/2019on
I highly recommend Joe for the initial contact for the car you are looking for, and Artin (manager) if you can’t find the car, or something goes wrong with the dealer trade that had been agreed upon between dealerships. He worked very hard to find the car I wanted, and compensated me too for my inconvenience when a CA delearship reneged. Michelle in Finance is great, and the process is very short. This is not one of those dealearships that leaves you sitting and negotiating for hours or wraps you in red tape or application forms.
Great Deal - Great People
by 01/29/2019on
I just picked up a 2019 BMW X3 M40i. I actually traded in two vehicles and was very surprised I wasn't "low-balled" on my trades. I was given a very reasonable offer for each of them. The price I got was amazing. I didn't have to haggle. Artin Majidi, the sales manager and Joe Lena, the internet sales person made the whole process easy and enjoyable. I highly recommend them and Chapman BMW. And the SAV???? OMG! Amazing! If you haven't driven an X3 M40i, do yourself a favor and take one for a spin. Just be prepared to buy it!
Avoid this dealership [non-permissible content removed]
by 06/15/2018on
I was skeptical about this used car dealership and my skepticism turned out to be true. Before, I elaborate on my experience, let me provide a summary: Try to avoid this dealership as much as possible. For some reason their new car department has good reviews so, I am not sure how good they are, but their used car depart is filled with [non-permissible content removed] or very ignorant people who are unfit to be a salesman. Here is my detailed experience: I browsed online and chose a BLUE bmw X1 2017 that was quoted for $33,725 in truecar.com. After expressing interest in this listing, truecar sent me an email with the breakdown of price, which included the usual crap like Document Fee, Dealer prep, and Vehicle Theft Recovery Etching. The final quote (excluding tax) was $34,804. So, I entered the dealership around 6:50pm to test drive this vehicle. Unfortunately, I found that this vehicle did not have the safety features that I wanted. So, they showed me another vehicle; a BLACK bmw X1, which was about $36,700. After taking the test drive, they quoted a final price of $38,800. Subsequently, after long conversations and the usual negotiation process, they agreed to a final price of $36,500 (including taxes and fees). So, we entered the usual phase of credit history checking, deciding loan rates/banks, pulling out my insurance policy, etc. I signed a bunch of documents saying I accept the price, car fax etc. The entire process took about 2 and half hours. Now, here comes the fun part, around 9:30pm the sales person (let me not name him) comes and tells me that they made a mistake, and the quote of $38,800 was on the BLUE car (i.e., the first car) that I initially came to see and not the BLACK one that I test drove and actually intended to buy!. He goes like I am sorry for taking your time. Wow! Now, I dont know whether to laugh or to get irritated. I understand mistakes do happen, but this! There can be only two explanations to this: (a) they are heavy [non-permissible content removed] or (b) they are extremely ignorant, in which case they are not fit to be a sales person. I will leave the judgement to the people who are reading my review. Additionally, I am not sure how the BLUE car, which has a quote of $33,725 in truecar.com get ma final dealer quote of $38,800! Now, I dont care if the dealer does not accept my negation, that is totally fine, but you cannot scam people with such dirty tricks. Alternatively, if this was a genuine mistake, how can a price of $33,725 in truecar.com turn out to have a final quote of $38,800?
Redefined my BMW experience
by 06/05/2018on
I had leased a X3 from North Scottsdale back in 2015 and reached out to them for weeks for my options and to get some financial information on the buy out of the X3. No response to any of my attempts, I was not going to give them my business once again. I reached out to my service advisor at Camelback location for a salesman recommendation, he connected with Mr. Joe Lena. His professionalism was stellar, timely responses to all correspondence, absent of any "pushy" salesman attitude, knowledgable of his vehicles, overall enjoyable experience. Definitely redefined my BMW experience from the 2015 lease experience with North Scottsdale. Highly recommend Joe Lena to any one looking for a different experience from their last.
Chapman BMW
by 04/19/2018on
Buying process was very easy. All quotes given over email, came in and had the process completed within 2.5 hours. Very low pressure atmosphere and didn't hassle on extra add ons. If there's ever another car there I want I would go back without any hesitation.
Chapman BMW
by 01/02/2018on
Joe Lena was excellent and made my car buying experience very easy. I would recommend him and Chapman BMW to anyone looking for a BMW in Phoenix. Theyre courteous and professional and took great care of me.
Chapman stands behind the cars they sell
by 12/26/2017on
Had a great buying experience from Chapman on Camelback when I purchased my 2014 Infiniti Q60S. We were able to agree on a price and a trade-in value very quickly. There were a couple of issues with the car after I purchased it that were not covered by the Infiniti warranty. Manager Robert Mills and Alan Lopez stood behind the car and fixed everything to my full satisfaction. I couldn't be happier with my purchase and this will be my first stop next time I'm in the market for a used car or truck.
Great service and experience
by 10/11/2017on
Just recently purchased a vehicle here, and had a great experience. There was above and beyond service provided by Mike M. and Manager Andres J. Notified them of some issues on the test drive and they handled all of them, no problem. If your in the market for an excellent premium used vehicle, I would definitely recommend this lot and these guys, the vehicles are priced to sell, clean and well maintained.
Great team to work with
by 09/30/2017on
Joe and Craig were great so work with. Went the extra mile for me-means a lot because I am a single mom and they really were patient and kind with me.
DO NOT PURCHASE/LEASE FROM THIS DEALERSHIP
by 08/19/2017on
Do NOT buy/lease a vehicle from this dealership! My father leased a BMW from this dealership back in 2015. Sadly, my father passed away in June 2017. Since that time, I have talked to 6 different people at BMW Financial Services as to how to return the vehicle and end the lease. In all of these conversations, I was told to return the vehicle to the dealership and they would contact financial services to pick up the vehicle. NOT ONE OF THE PEOPLE I spoke with at Financial Services ever told me to make an appt at the dealership. Fast forward to today, my husband and I bring the BMW to this dealership. I explained to the receptionist the reason for my visit. The receptionist (the only respectful person we dealt with) said we needed to meet with Vida Wilson. She called Vida and told her my name and the reason I was there. A few minutes later Vida approaches us and says "are you here to turn in a vehicle?" Does not greet me by name even though she was told my name by the receptionist. I tell her yes and ask her if I can get an official odometer reading on the vehicle as that is what I was advised to do by BMW Financial Services. She takes the keys and goes out to the vehicle to get the odometer reading. She returns and tells us to follow her to her cube. Vida asks me for my drivers license. I asked why she needs this and she said she needs it to fill out the power of attorney paperwork. I explain to her that I am not signing anything as I am not the leasor of the car, I am only returning it on my deceased dad's behalf. She said "well then you have to sign here" (pointing to the seller signature section of the odometer form). I again informed her that I was not going to sign anything as I did not lease the car. At this point, Ms. Wilson stated rudely "you should have started with an appointment." I explained that no one I talked to ever told me I needed an appointment. Mind you, the dealership was NOT busy at all. There was 1 couple in the waiting area (there when I arrived) and 1 customer talking to a sales person. I told Vida that she could learn to show some compassion for a family member in these circumstances that was trying to do the right thing. Her rude response, without looking up from her computer, was "I don't know your situation." I told Vida that I was just at the Mazda dealership returning my father's other leased car and had no problems getting the official odometer reading. I told her I want this so I have proof of the date I returned the vehicle and the mileage on that date. Vida's response was "Well, this isn't Mazda." I showed Vida the odometer form I got from Mazda (filled out and signed by the dealer representative). She told me she'd make a copy of the BMW form but wouldn't sign it. During this entire interaction, there was no eye contact from Vida and she acted like I was bothering her. Her tone was rude and belittling. My husband and I returned to the receptionist and asked to speak with the manager. 10 minutes later, Doug Martin appeared. I asked him if we could meet somewhere private. He brought us into an office. I explained (yes, I was very emotional at this point) the horrible treatment by Vida. Mr. Martin had nothing to say. When I told him it was unacceptable that he didn't care, he stated "you're mad at me and I haven't even said anything." I told him that was the problem that he said nothing about how we were treated by his employee. I asked who the general manager of the dealership is and he said "it's me, the buck stops with me." I said that that was a sad state if he is the one dealing with problems and this is how he responds. He told us "well have a nice day" and followed us out. I realize we were not there to spend any money on a vehicle. However, we deserved to be treated with respect and dignity. Vida and Doug may not have thought we were worth their time and humane treatment, but I could have easily bought any of the cars on their lot if I wanted to. I will NEVER return to Chapman BMW on Camelback nor will I ever purchase a BMW. I am appalled that this is how BMW treats people. My dad put a lot of money down on his lease, made all of his monthly payments (I continued to make them after his death), had extremely low miles on the car and kept excellent care of it. I was trying to do the right, responsible thing by bringing it back to the dealership as I was told to do. DO NOT purchase/lease from this dealership.
get your wallet out for the ol' PREP FEE nonsense
by 04/07/2017on
I have bought cars in the past from Camelback BMW Used-car department. The latest fun?? the mandatory "PREP FEE" of $700. Get out your wallet, because you get to pay it even if they did not "prep" at all! Missing headrest? dings and chips? not corrected, but you STILL get to pay it. BTW, why on earth would a one-year-old car NEED a prep fee? "everyone does it....(they say)... its mandatory, cant remove that 700 bucks from the price ....", Couple that with the mandatory $1000 fee unless they finance you with *whoever they want*. Why do they do this? So they can put it out on the internet as price X (low price) .... it then "beats" all others like it week after week online. The surprise happens when you show up to buy it for that magical price. Then comes the "prep fee" and $1k "finance with us" fee, Tint and more. I like transparent prices. I like an "all in" number that is COMPETITIVE and up front. I dont like deceptive BS like "prep fee" when no prep was needed (or worse, it was needed but never done).
Amazing Experience
by 03/25/2017on
We were shopping for a BMW X3 and visited two dealerships in Phoenix, AZ. Our first stop was at their competitor only 4 miles from where we live. Before purchasing a car we scheduled a visit to Chapman BMW because they participated in the Costco Auto purchase program. Joe Lena first contacted me via email to spell out what current deals they ran, then he followed up with a phone call explaining they offer a no-haggling experience. We met Joe at the dealership and he proved to be very professional, patient and knowledgeable. We ran through many different options available and whether we purchased from the inventory or a factory build. My wife and I went back and forth on this several times. Joe did not rush us to make a decision, he was able to navigate between two differing personalities and priorities to a solution that worked with our needs and budget. Through the process of selection, delivery and after delivery, Joe took part in it. We found a couple items on the car that didn't meet our expectation and he took care of it immediately. Mr. Lena works hard to solve problems is the best way to describe it. He honors his word and follows through to make sure we were happy with our purchase. At the end of the day, both dealers offered the same product and same pricing structure, but Mr. Lena was the difference which steered us to purchase our vehicle from Chapman BMW.
I had an Excellent Expericence
by 08/24/2016on
I went to several dealerships and found Champman BMW to be the very best. Our sales person Kim Reid and the whole staff at Chapman were amazing. We left with a new BMW X1 and the whole experience was professional and welcoming.
Finance Department Rip Off
by 06/23/2016on
Selling maintenace contracts w/o disclosures that re not redeamable. Scam dealership-please stay away. US Army 1989-2016 Retired
Be careful of what they have installed
by 10/29/2015on
Purchased vehicle the evening of Jan 15. At the time the vehicle had a slight pull to one side notated at time of sale as an item they would resolve. Dealer noted fresh tires had just been installed by them. Feb 2nd dealer notified that per a known tire store in the valley that the front tires were under the load rating per Mercedes specs. Feb 4th dealer came back with genuine concern about the load rating and stated that safety is a critical item to them. Dealer asked I bring the vehicle in to be inspected. Dealer ordered replacement front tires with a higher load rating. These new tires arrived and were installed Feb 6. After the install, the tech found that the larger diameter tire rubbed the factory suspension and the original tires were put back on the car. I was advised that I could get quotes on having the fenders remolded larger so I could add wheel spacers and then move back to a larger tire. Sales rep advised me that if I were to blow a tire he would help me out on cost but there were no other options. Fast forward to Sept. I contact the dealership as both my front wheels had cracked on all 5 spokes. Dealer asked if this was a safety concern and I advise yes and that the wheels were leaking air at this point. I was advised the dealer would speak with management. 11 days passed without any response from the dealer. A local shop was able to assist me in tracking down the details of the wheel through a VIN search and calling around (cudos to them). The manufacturer was nice enough to extend the original warranty to me (even though I was the second owner) but I would have to pay freight. I agreed and picked up a rental car for a week while new wheels came to AZ and were installed and the original wheels went back to the manufacturer for inspection. I followed up with the dealer again and was met with a reply that they didnt know what I wanted. I reminded them that they were speaking to management about the situation and had not replied. I advised them that in the interest of safety and time I took on the cost of a rental, labor to install and freight charges. I explained that I would like to know who to send the invoice to for reimbursement since they made no attempt to mitigate. Two managers were copied into the email string at this point by the dealer. Another week passed without response and I again reached out to the dealership asking who I should escalate my matter to. Another week passes without a response and I ask for the general managers contact info. I finally get a reply that the store owes me nothing because I accepted the tire option. I ask that since their solution did not fit the vehicle, was there a solution I was unaware of. I remind them that I am not asking for tire replacement as I did put miles on what was installed, even if it was substandard, but it was their installed tires that lead to the defect of the wheels. Further, despite my communication, their continued silence caused me to need to remedy the situation on my own. October 21st I receive an email from David Schmall with the following parties CCed: Nicholas Buzzetta, BJ Geisler, Jason Howard and Alan Jones. Below is a portion of the email I received: Any time you are selling used cars problems come up. It has been our companies position to address these problems on a case by case basis and try to exercise the best discretion possible to take care of customers and at the same time protect the store from that policy being abused. We initially would cut a check for almost any complaint that came up and as you can imagine this policy was abused and just overall not a good market plan. With used vehicles we had to set some boundaries due to mitigating factors we could not control, like the way certain customers drove their vehicles, abused their vehicles and cared or failed to care for their cars with proper maintenance ect. So, with that we had to get some definitive policies in place. The policy we applied mirrors the state of Arizonas law that is of a 15 day limited powertrain warranty. Specifically anything that would affect the vehicle from driving forward or back ward. With that our General Manager has allowed us to exercise discretion on a case by case basis for other problems that arise in the scope of 30 a day period or 500 miles. Outside of those parameters are hands are tied. Now I understand that the vehicle was sold with aftermarket wheels (quite common on used cars) the wheels and tires were inspected at our facility, prior to sale and delivery and were deemed safe. I replied to remind them that the issue was brought to their attention Feb 2nd and not resolved and asked them to reconsider their position. No reply again from the dealership for a week and I followed up once again. Due to their inability to communicate and lack of effort to even inspect the vehicle when I followed back up with them I am going to share my experience with the buying public. I noticed in their replies to most negative reviews they state they cannot find record of the customer. I am happy to scan and attach my purchase record for them and share the entire email string.
Rude, Dishonest, Terrible customer service
by 04/09/2015on
Robert Mills sold me a certified 2012 X5. I specifically asked about the car fax, which was clean. However I also inquired about whether any bodywork had been done. I was told that they would not certify a car if there was any evidence of extensive bodywork. I purchased a black car at night, upon taking it to be waxed I was shown that the entire back half had bad runs in the paint, illustrating that it had gone through major bodywork. I never once received any follow up from the dealership on how I was liking the car, which I believe is standard customer service protocol. Then when I emailed asking if they might be able to look at the vehicle to check into the paint, and if there may have been evidence of body damage that they missed, Robert Mills called me and told me that he had in fact made me aware of "inconsistencies in the paint." Which the only thing we discussed was a scratch on the hood, not the entire back half being repainted. He yelled at me, refused to listen when I tried to speak, and handled a simple question and request with pure anger, defensiveness, and angst. I asked if he thought a better way to handle it would be to ask me to bring it in so he could have someone take another look (which would have appeased me just fine) and he said a manager would call me and hung up on me. This is the worst customer service I have ever received. I would never recommend this dealership, and if they are a last resort to get the car you are looking for I WOULD CERTAINLY DISADVISE SPEAKING WITH ROBERT MILLS.
Chapman BMW on Camelback Shifty Stories
by 10/24/2014on
I went into Chapman BMW towards the later part of September 2014, this was my experience: First of all the salesman Dustin that helped me AWESOME, no issues with him at all, he is fantastic! Showed me a few BMW's we finally found an awesome 08' 335i White, and I was sold. He did a perfect job. Going into finance is where things started to go sideways. A gentleman named Steve helped me and was very kind. I asked specifically "is this loan approved?" "No, but I am 99% sure it will go through." Steve said. I voiced that was apprehensive about taking delivery of a vehicle when financing wasn't secured but he claimed "this is BMW, we'll make it work don't worry about it." I took delivery and loved my new BMW 335i. Showed it to my friends, co-workers, family. Then I got a call 2 and half weeks later from Lyle the Fleet Manager. "I'm sorry but we'll need you to bring the car back you aren't approved"... So apparently Steve had no clue what he was talking about... Lyle went on to say "However we have a 328i that's in great condition that we can approve you on." I had traded in an old Jeep and I much rather would have a lesser BMW than take my trade back so I played ball. Went down, turns out the car was AWESOME! I loved it! However Chapman had me sign all new paper work, agreeing to an INSANE APR of 29.99%, agreeing to have a tracking device in the car, basically making me feel like a criminal for not having the best credit score on the planet. However I agreed and jumped through their hoops. Steve in a rush and obviously looking annoyed and embarrassed that I was back, rushed through the paper work. I asked him again, "So is this approved, are we good?" He replied "yes, this is approved you are good to go." Never once manning up & offering an apology or recognition of wrong doing or over promising, instead he treated me as if I was a pain to deal with. A couple more weeks went by, I showed the second BMW to my friend co-workers, family etc. Bought a decal for the back window, took a road trip in it, the car was mine. I loved it! Well into October I had an amazing job opportunity open up, so I quit my previous job accepted the new offer. Lyle from Chapman called and said "The lender can't approve your loan, they need to verify employment" I explained the situation, and he made me feel assured that there would be something they could work out for me. I sent over my offer letter from my new job, as well as contacts to legally verify employment. Keep in mind this was Chapman BMW's "In house" finance group... Apparently a legal offer letter and a direct line to HR to do a standard verification of employment doesn't satisfy Chapman BMW. Never mind the fact the "lender" was slow in their verification of employment. Lyle called back explaining his job was on the line and I needed to return the BMW. I obviously didn't want to cost anyone their job over a car, so I returned the car and took back my Jeep. Later that day I get a call from Lyle telling me that Chapman now has a problem because my Jeep (registered in CA) had the title transferred to AZ in their names. Since the registration was expired, they needed to either get the Jeep registered for me here in AZ, or make the deal with the BMW work. He suggested that Chapman pay for a rental car, and when I find out when my I'll have my first pay stub from my new job, to let him know. Then they'll pay for my rental car and we can get the deal worked out on the BMW. GREAT! It maybe a weird and stressful situation but hey at least they are working with me. A week went by and Lyle called me and asked when I would be getting a pay check, I explained the soonest I would see one is Nov 7th. He then explained that Chapman would be unwilling to pay for the rental car until then and I needed to return the rental car and pick up my Jeep. Finally fed up with the insanity of all of this, I took back my Jeep. Magically Chapman had an AZ Title for the Jeep in my name, not sure how they did that but okay. Then they let me drive my Jeep off the lot with a broken Wheel Hub which I had to pay to fix on my own. Thank God I did, I might have died on the way home. In closing: My credit might not be the best, but it won't always be that way. I make great money, and I am very capable of bringing money to the table to make this work. Not once was that suggested, or the option was ever given. Chapman is not the only BMW Dealership in town, and after all the hoops I had to jump through, I would expect them to look at me not as a pain but as a chance to establish a good customer relationship. Exceptions can be made, deals can be done, and people can wait for pay stubs. Not a good look Chapman.
Paid for Service Not Performes
by 07/24/2014on
Went in for oil change. When I received my vehicle back, the oil lights had not been reset. Took the vehicle back in and asked that they verify that the oil had been changed. Was informed that the tech forgot to reset the lights. My oil is still black. I have been taking my vehicle to them for 2.5 yrs. During this time period, the measurement on my brakes have been constant. On my last visit, the pad thickness decreased to 5mm, half of previous measurement. The current measurement was confirmed. I was told previous techs must have eyeballed the measurement. Considering the vehicle goes thru a 31pt inspection during each visit, eye balling is not acceptable.