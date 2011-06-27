  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Monte Carlo
Overview
See Monte Carlo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.0/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Length197.9 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Medium Auburn Nightmist Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Regal Blue Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Dark Jade Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Light Oak
  • Dark Pewter
See Monte Carlo Inventory

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles