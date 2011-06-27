Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Consumer Reviews

It exceeds the expectations I had. Carl Arellano , 07/27/2015 Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I drive 63 miles one way to work, flat and mostly freeway, in Kern County, CA. 41 miles per gallon average overall at 35000 miles in 11 months. The car gets over 50 mpg on flat freeway at 70 mph. If you drop to 55 mph, you can exceed 60 mpg. The car has been perfect to this date. Fantastic power in acceleration; can really move to pass or to accelerate to freeway speed. I have driven it on I 5 over the Grapevine several time, it moves with the air conditioner on high with no problems and holds speed on cruise control going up hill on the Grapevine without any problems. Great looking car. An easy parking car. Only problem. my daughter broke the passenger side vanity mirror cover, otherwise a car that met all of my expectations, especially for fuel mileage since I am putting on about 40 k a year. Update at 92000 miles; the car continues to get great mileage- 46.7 mpg on a 2200 mile round trip to Boulder Co. Also, still great power for passing or coming on to a freeway. At near 92750 miles had a very light coolant leak. Dealership said it was the water pump, covered under the extended warranty. However, for 28 days they could not get a replacement water pump. 28 days!!! GM has to spare up for simple things like a water pump. What would have happened if the water pump went out on a trip? Wait for a month for car repair? Other than that, the car still runs reliably, now at 97000+ miles. Update at 100,000 miles: a programmed message comes on to change the timing chain. It is a belt, not a chain. I was surprised because I had no prior inkling this was going to occur. I called the local Chevrolet dealer and asked for a price estimate; $4500!. I think they gave me a phony estimate, because this belt is external to the engine. I haven't changed it yet, but I will do the work myself. The car is still running great; great power, mileage in the 46 mpg range on the highway. Update 130,000 miles. The car continues to perform well, both in power and mileage. For a 6 year old car, at this point, it has performed very well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great everyday driver, with style! darnell1977 , 10/16/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my wife. She didn't think that she would like a small car coming away from a Nissan Armada; let me tell you she was wrong, can't her out of it. The car looks small in stature but interior has good spacing and a large trunk for a small vehicle. The car handles very firm but is really fun and comfortable. We have owned an Audi A4 1.8 turbo a while back and it handles just like it, very predictable and hugs the road. The ride is smooth and bumps are effortless. The electronics inside the car are great for long trips or short work journeys. Let me be the first to admit we were going to opt out on the Mylink and the other, GET THEM YOU WONT REGRET IT! Report Abuse

Learn how to drive a manual tacitus7 , 10/26/2013 34 of 35 people found this review helpful This month I purchased a gas Cruze Eco with the six speed manual. I just filled up the tank and checked the gas mileage. I got 39 mpg! That was all around driving, although the majority was highway. Then I drove 98 miles all highway at 62 mph, twice aggressively passing and negotiating some hills. I filled up and it only took 2 gallons! 49 mpg! I am very happy so far. It handles well and isn't underpowered. My 2004 impala 3.8 which I traded in for this had a better ride and more passing power, but I don't think I lost much in these areas. I am very happy. My advice: learn how to use a manual:>) Report Abuse

15,000 mile review jaycro , 06/02/2015 Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful The Cruze diesel is amazing! Highway fuel mileage is over 50mpg if you drive at 70mph. Good acceleration,decent handling and ride qualities combined with nice leather interior are hard to beat in its class After 15.000 completely trouble free miles it has only been back to my dealer for free oil service and tire rotation Report Abuse