Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer Consumer Reviews
More than I expected
I bought this SUV about 4 months ago with 135,000 miles on it. When I bought it, I knew I had to replace the rear rotors and the driver's door pin. I went ahead and replaced all four rotors with cross drilled slotted ones which pull this thing to a stand still quickly. iI like the power from the 4.3 Vortech, but I'm a guy and of course I would like more power. I did have to replace the fuel pump, but it has 140,000 miles on it now. The interior is the best. I have never had a vehicle more comfortable. The ride quality is top notch. I don't feel like I'm driving an SUV. I have Goodyear Fortera tires, which are specifically designed for SUV's, and it feels like I'm driving a Cadillac.
Still goin' strong
I'm currently driving my daughter's red 1999 2 door LS Blazer. She bought a new X-Terra stick shift and the Blazer has been so reliable we didn't want to trade it. It has 186,000 miles on it, runs and drives great ( a little weak going upgrade, but then so am I... old age ). Anyway, I like this Blazer and we'll keep it in the shop for a runabout as it still looks nearly new.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Love my 2-dr Blazer
I bought this car in 1999 and it still looks like new on the outside and inside. It has the coldest A/C ever! No major repairs needed so far, even after it was stolen and went on a cross country high speed chase a few years ago. I do mostly highway driving and get 23/24 mpg. Like any 2- door space is limited. I like the drop down true tailgate on it, too. It is fun to drive.
Chevrolet Blazer `99, it's the way to go
I needed a truck, and went shopping around for some time. Toyota 4Runner didn't drive good, and the seats are unconfortable. I drove the blazer, and instantly fell in love with it. Great amount of power, good handleling, nice style, great interior. Stereo system is off the hook, and when you step on the gas, trust me on this you'll know the kind of power behind this engine. If you're thinking of getting it, don't think. Get it.
So far, so good...
Overall, I would say this is one of the better vehicles I have owned. The engine has quite a bit of power and is great at excelerating. It is sporty and looks good too.
