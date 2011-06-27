Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,280
|$1,984
|$2,337
|Clean
|$1,149
|$1,781
|$2,104
|Average
|$888
|$1,376
|$1,640
|Rough
|$626
|$971
|$1,175
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer Trailblazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,871
|$3,053
|$3,648
|Clean
|$1,680
|$2,741
|$3,285
|Average
|$1,298
|$2,118
|$2,559
|Rough
|$915
|$1,494
|$1,834
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$2,145
|$2,535
|Clean
|$1,228
|$1,926
|$2,283
|Average
|$948
|$1,488
|$1,778
|Rough
|$669
|$1,050
|$1,274
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,396
|$2,293
|$2,747
|Clean
|$1,253
|$2,059
|$2,474
|Average
|$968
|$1,591
|$1,928
|Rough
|$682
|$1,123
|$1,381
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,206
|$1,932
|$2,298
|Clean
|$1,083
|$1,735
|$2,069
|Average
|$836
|$1,340
|$1,612
|Rough
|$590
|$946
|$1,155
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,354
|$2,178
|$2,593
|Clean
|$1,215
|$1,956
|$2,335
|Average
|$939
|$1,511
|$1,819
|Rough
|$662
|$1,066
|$1,304
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,559
|$2,499
|$2,972
|Clean
|$1,400
|$2,244
|$2,677
|Average
|$1,081
|$1,733
|$2,085
|Rough
|$762
|$1,223
|$1,494
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,233
|$1,844
|$2,150
|Clean
|$1,107
|$1,655
|$1,936
|Average
|$855
|$1,279
|$1,508
|Rough
|$603
|$902
|$1,081
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,598
|$2,313
|$2,668
|Clean
|$1,435
|$2,077
|$2,403
|Average
|$1,108
|$1,605
|$1,872
|Rough
|$782
|$1,132
|$1,341
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,340
|$2,166
|$2,582
|Clean
|$1,203
|$1,944
|$2,325
|Average
|$929
|$1,502
|$1,812
|Rough
|$655
|$1,060
|$1,298
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer Trailblazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,734
|$2,849
|$3,411
|Clean
|$1,556
|$2,558
|$3,072
|Average
|$1,202
|$1,976
|$2,393
|Rough
|$848
|$1,394
|$1,715
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,248
|$1,930
|$2,272
|Clean
|$1,120
|$1,733
|$2,046
|Average
|$865
|$1,339
|$1,594
|Rough
|$610
|$944
|$1,142