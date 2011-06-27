  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Appraisal value

1999 Chevrolet Blazer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,280$1,984$2,337
Clean$1,149$1,781$2,104
Average$888$1,376$1,640
Rough$626$971$1,175
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer Trailblazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,871$3,053$3,648
Clean$1,680$2,741$3,285
Average$1,298$2,118$2,559
Rough$915$1,494$1,834
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,367$2,145$2,535
Clean$1,228$1,926$2,283
Average$948$1,488$1,778
Rough$669$1,050$1,274
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,396$2,293$2,747
Clean$1,253$2,059$2,474
Average$968$1,591$1,928
Rough$682$1,123$1,381
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,206$1,932$2,298
Clean$1,083$1,735$2,069
Average$836$1,340$1,612
Rough$590$946$1,155
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,354$2,178$2,593
Clean$1,215$1,956$2,335
Average$939$1,511$1,819
Rough$662$1,066$1,304
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,559$2,499$2,972
Clean$1,400$2,244$2,677
Average$1,081$1,733$2,085
Rough$762$1,223$1,494
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,233$1,844$2,150
Clean$1,107$1,655$1,936
Average$855$1,279$1,508
Rough$603$902$1,081
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,598$2,313$2,668
Clean$1,435$2,077$2,403
Average$1,108$1,605$1,872
Rough$782$1,132$1,341
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,340$2,166$2,582
Clean$1,203$1,944$2,325
Average$929$1,502$1,812
Rough$655$1,060$1,298
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer Trailblazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,734$2,849$3,411
Clean$1,556$2,558$3,072
Average$1,202$1,976$2,393
Rough$848$1,394$1,715
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,248$1,930$2,272
Clean$1,120$1,733$2,046
Average$865$1,339$1,594
Rough$610$944$1,142
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Chevrolet Blazer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,120 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,733 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Blazer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,120 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,733 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,120 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,733 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Chevrolet Blazer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Chevrolet Blazer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer ranges from $610 to $2,272, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Chevrolet Blazer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.