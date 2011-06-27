  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Blazer Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Blazer
3.7
68 reviews
A great family vehicle

djwildcat19742, 01/29/2005
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I've owned my Blazer for a little over a year now and when I bought it the truck had over 130,000 miles on it. It still runs and looks like a dream, and as a matter of fact, my husband and I show it. I think it's a great value vehicle. Big enough for family and friends to ride along, and the ride is comfortable.

Great overall vehichle

Frank, 06/25/2005
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I just bought this SUV, and replaced the 4X4 buttons, the A/C controls, and the fuel pump assembly ( after 155000 miles you can't expect it to be perfect). The sound system works great, the vehicle now runs and drives great, and it looks great. Paint is still shiny after 155,000 miles and 9 years of driving. Gas mileage isn't the best, but driving an SUV, you can't expect to get 25 miles to the gallon either. I would reccomend this vehicle to a friend.

Best Truck I Ever had

sean, 11/20/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I just feel so sure when I am driving it that it is going to get me where I am going

RED RIDER

raider, 05/29/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this from a person who had it from when it was new. Never had any major problems and now I have it and it rides great and is good in the snow.For me this Suv runs like a champ plenty of power.

Wish I could Love It

rjackjack, 07/16/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased this new when I could keep this vehicle out of the shop I have loved it -BUT- I have replaced 3 alternators, 2 air conditioners, fuel injector spider, front idler arm, rear differential seals and had to have brakes done about every 9K miles. Now it has metal to metal rattle in front end. The interior is designed nice other than rear seat lock disengage for folding down. Other than that I love the handle, the size, the comfort. Just wish GM could get their stuff together.

