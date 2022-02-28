New Cars, SUVs and Trucks That Get Great Gas Mileage

If you need a pickup truck, or you simply prefer to drive one, there are fuel-efficient models available to you. However, because there are so few hybrid choices, in this section we're going to focus on those that return the best mileage in each segment.
Small trucks
In the small truck segment, the Ford Maverick equipped with its standard hybrid powertrain gets 37 mpg in combined driving. Edmunds rates the Maverick lower than the only other small truck, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, but the Ford is substantially more efficient than the Hyundai, so it gets our recommendation on this list. Maybe a Hyundai Santa Cruz Hybrid is in the cards for 2023.
Midsize trucks
If you want a midsize pickup that gets great fuel economy, look no further than the Jeep Gladiator equipped with the optional EcoDiesel engine. The Gladiator diesel returns 24 mpg in combined driving despite its standard four-wheel-drive system. This Jeep is also our No. 2-ranked midsize pickup for 2022.
Full-size trucks
The same turbodiesel engine that makes General Motors' full-size SUVs so thrifty also makes the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with two-wheel drive the full-size truck efficiency champ at 27 mpg in combined driving. However, our Top Rated Truck for 2022, the Ford F-150, isn't far behind. The Ford delivers 25 mpg when equipped with its available hybrid powertrain.
Edmunds says
You don't need to settle for driving something unappealing in your quest to cut down on your fuel bills. No matter what type of vehicle you're shopping for, there is a fuel-efficient model available, and one that Edmunds recommends for reasons other than how many miles it can travel on a gallon of gas.
So, pick a car, SUV or truck from this list, and whether gas prices go up or down with the swells and tides, you can surf the economic waves knowing you're driving an Edmunds-recommended vehicle that also happens to get good gas mileage.