New Cars, SUVs and Trucks That Get Great Gas Mileage

Gas prices always rise and fall, like economic waves lapping at the shore of your bank account. When gas is cheap, we're more likely to splurge on a less fuel-efficient vehicle. When gas is expensive, we want to know what we can buy to save money at the pump.

Of course, one way to eliminate gas from your monthly budget is to buy an electric vehicle. But not everybody is ready to go fully electric. So, other than EVs, what cars, SUVs and trucks can you buy to save money on gas? Based on our expert ratings, we've got some recommendations below.

But first, some ground rules:

1) We do not list vehicles with a base price over $100,000.

2) In cases where there is an Edmunds ratings tie between models in a segment, we list only the one that gets the best fuel economy.

3) If a lower-rated model gets substantially better fuel economy than our top-rated model, we'll list it instead (this happens in just one of the segments below).

And now, keep reading to find out which fuel-efficient cars, SUVs and trucks Edmunds recommends no matter what's happening with gas prices.

Edmunds' top-rated efficient cars of 2022

Let's assume that you need enough interior room for passengers and a big enough trunk for some cargo. What are the best cars for saving money on gas? These are our top-rated suggestions.

Hybrids and plug-in hybrids