Tested: 2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Is Both Better and Worse Than the Base Model

We thought the Spectre Black Badge would offer more performance and less range, but our testing showed exactly the opposite

2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge driving
  • The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge has a lot more power than the standard model.
  • We expected this to result in better track performance and worse range.
  • But, in fact, our testing showed just the opposite.

So this is weird. We tested a Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge fully expecting it to outperform the standard variant on our test track while simultaneously doing worse on the Edmunds EV Range Test. But now that we've run the numbers, we're left scratching our heads.

The numbers don't lie

The Black Badge seems like it would have an advantage. Its 102-kWh battery and two electric motors put out an impressive 650 horsepower and 793 lb-ft of torque, compared to the standard Spectre's 577 hp and 664 lb-ft. The Black Badge is even a little bit lighter, tipping our scales at 6,398 pounds versus 6,417 pounds for the base car.

How'd it perform compared to the base Spectre? Not much better, and in some cases, it actually did worse. Here's a look at the data.

See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
Spec
2024 Spectre
2025 Spectre Black Badge
Battery102 kWh102 kWh
Electric motorstwotwo
Output577 hp650 hp
Torque664 lb-ft793 lb-ft
Transmissionsingle-speed automaticsingle-speed automatic
DrivelineAWDAWD
Weight6,471 pounds6,398 pounds
0-60 mph3.9 seconds3.9 seconds
Quarter mile12.0 seconds @ 116.3 mph11.9 seconds @ 119.2 mph
60-0 mph braking104 feet109 feet
Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)0.94 g0.92 g

So, yeah. The more powerful Black Badge ripped off the same 0-60 mph time and only posted a slight 0.1-second improvement in the quarter mile. The Black Badge did worse under braking, even though it's lighter than the standard Spectre. And it didn't perform as well on our skidpad either.

2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge wheel

"The Spectre doesn't start to feel really fast until you get over 80 mph," noted senior vehicle test editor Kurt Niebuhr. "Before that, the Rolls simply accumulates its speed without much drama. At launch, there's a bit of nose-up action but the nose stays up as speeds increase, giving the Spectre a more nautical attitude and an increasingly greater sense of speed. Most of the Spectre's synthetic sound is drowned out at higher speeds by wind and tire noise. Higher speeds also bring a lot more body motion than I'd expect. It's not exactly floaty, but the Rolls follows the undulations of our test track instead of floating over them. As the suspension seemingly struggles to keep up, this is where you start to feel the Spectre's nearly 6,400-pound curb weight. Still, it's impressive piece of engineering to be going this fast in something so big and luxurious."

Niebhur added, "Pushing the Spectre hard is a wild mix of surprising grip, body roll and seats that would really rather you don't do any driving like this. The steering is very light, and with the large, thin-rimmed steering wheel, gives the impression the Spectre will simply fold under any spirited driving. Instead, the tires do a heroic job keeping the Spectre on track. Massive weight and massive power mean you shouldn't expect to overdrive the Spectre with good results. Instead, smooth, measured throttle and steering inputs serve to get the best out of the Rolls. If you actually own one of these, I'm sure you also own something more suitable for fast driving anyway."

2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge interior

More power and more range?

The base Spectre performed adequately on the Edmunds EV Range Test, going 281 miles on a full charge compared to the EPA's 266-mile estimate. It did well in terms of efficiency — relatively speaking, anyway — using 40.4 kWh of electricity over 100 miles. The EPA estimates you'll use 45 kWh per 100 miles.

Given the Black Badge's extra power, its EPA rating decreases a bit, to 251 miles. Yet on the Edmunds EV Range Test — where we aim for a mix of 40% highway and 60% city driving, and ran the same route as the standard Spectre — the Black Badge went 298 miles. It even operated more efficiently than the base model, using 38.6 kWh per 100 miles, compared to the EPA's 48-kWh estimate.

2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge rear 3/4

What's it all mean?

Look, if you can afford the $400,00 starting price of the base Spectre, you can likely pony up an extra $70K for the Black Badge. Those starting prices are just suggestions, anyway; optioned up like this test car, the Spectre costs some $550,000, and that's only the beginning.

To that end, considering the standard Spectre actually did better from a performance standpoint, it makes the Black Badge feel more like an appearance package than anything else. Will this matter to prospective buyers? Not at all. Consider it food — caviar, perhaps — for thought.

Photos by Keith Buglewicz

2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge front 3/4
by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior features editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top