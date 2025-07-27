Tested: 2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Is Both Better and Worse Than the Base Model

"The Spectre doesn't start to feel really fast until you get over 80 mph," noted senior vehicle test editor Kurt Niebuhr. "Before that, the Rolls simply accumulates its speed without much drama. At launch, there's a bit of nose-up action but the nose stays up as speeds increase, giving the Spectre a more nautical attitude and an increasingly greater sense of speed. Most of the Spectre's synthetic sound is drowned out at higher speeds by wind and tire noise. Higher speeds also bring a lot more body motion than I'd expect. It's not exactly floaty, but the Rolls follows the undulations of our test track instead of floating over them. As the suspension seemingly struggles to keep up, this is where you start to feel the Spectre's nearly 6,400-pound curb weight. Still, it's impressive piece of engineering to be going this fast in something so big and luxurious."

Niebhur added, "Pushing the Spectre hard is a wild mix of surprising grip, body roll and seats that would really rather you don't do any driving like this. The steering is very light, and with the large, thin-rimmed steering wheel, gives the impression the Spectre will simply fold under any spirited driving. Instead, the tires do a heroic job keeping the Spectre on track. Massive weight and massive power mean you shouldn't expect to overdrive the Spectre with good results. Instead, smooth, measured throttle and steering inputs serve to get the best out of the Rolls. If you actually own one of these, I'm sure you also own something more suitable for fast driving anyway."