2021 Kia K5: Edmunds Top Rated Sedan | Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2021
The 2021 Kia K5 wins the title of Top Rated Sedan in the Edmunds Top Rated Awards for 2021. As the replacement for the Kia Optima, this midsize sedan offers attractive styling and good value for the money. It wasn't easy choosing the Kia K5 over the two-time defending champion Honda Accord, but with bolder styling, new engine and transmission options, and available all-wheel drive, the Kia K5 takes the crown as our Edmunds Top Rated Sedan for 2021.

A new contender takes established sedans by storm
December 16th, 2020

K5? Is that the name for an IRS tax form, or maybe an energy drink? Nope, it's Kia's new sedan, and it's broken out of the gates to become the Edmunds Top Rated Sedan for 2021.

"Kia's K5 has broken out of the gates to become our Edmunds Top Rated Sedan for 2021."

How does this newcomer beat established sedans such as the Honda Accord and Mazda 6? It starts with the K5's ride, which is as smooth as that of some luxury sedans. At highway speeds, the K5 is nearly silent inside. Kia has also made sure it comes with the latest technology features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Style also counts. Whether you like the K5’s design or not, it certainly stands out in a rather look-alike segment. And inside, Kia made sure to keep things simple. Despite the K5's numerous technology features, operating the K5's controls is easy. The cabin is relatively spacious too, with an abundance of legroom.

Not sold yet? Consider value then. The K5 typically costs a bit less than its main rivals, and Kia's warranty is one of the longest in the industry. Put it all together and you've got an airtight case for winning the Edmunds Top Rated Sedan award.

