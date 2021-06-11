2022 Lexus NX 450h+ is a Plug-In Hybrid SUV with a 0-60 MPH Time of 6 Seconds and 36 Miles of Range

What's under the NX 450h+'s hood?

The NX450h+'s powertrain consists of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine combined with plug-in hybrid componentry and standard all-wheel drive. Lexus hasn't specified the combined output, but we believe this is the same powertrain that drives the Toyota RAV4 Prime, an SUV that shares a common platform with the NX. In the Toyota, the gas engine and electric motors combine to produce 302 horsepower. As a further tipoff, Lexus says the NX 450h+ accelerates from 0-60 mph in about 6 seconds, which is very similar to the RAV4 Prime's acceleration time. This should make the 450h+ the quickest model in the NX lineup, which includes the base NX 250, the turbocharged NX 350 and the regular hybrid 350h.

Lexus estimates the NX 450h+ can travel 36 miles on electricity alone when the battery pack is fully charged, which is an impressive distance for a plug-in luxury SUV. Charging the pack can be achieved using a 120-volt outlet, but added range per hour will be pretty low. Buyers looking to make the most of the PHEV powertrain should consider using a 240-volt power source at home, which greatly reduces the time it takes to fill the battery. The 450h+'s standard onboard charger can completely recharge the battery in roughly 4.5 hours, which shouldn't be a problem for buyers plugging in overnight. A more powerful charger is also available and reduces charging time to about 2.5 hours when using a 240-volt station.

How's the NX 450h+'s interior?

The first thing you'll notice upon entering the cabin is the wide central display canted toward the driver. A 9.8-inch touchscreen is standard, and can be upgraded to a 14-inch screen with a combination of virtual and physical controls for the climate system. This is a massive departure from other Lexus models, which usually are equipped with a central display mounted far from the driver and controlled by touchpad. We haven't even tried this system firsthand, but desperately hope the new screen percolates throughout the Lexus lineup. We panned the previous NX's display screen/touchpad combo for being overly distracting to use while driving.

Overall, the interior of the new 2022 Lexus NX is more cohesive and less busy than its predecessor. Buttons on the steering wheel are larger than before, which should make them easier to use at a glance. Behind the wheel is a fully digital instrument panel that completes the NX's high-tech look. In terms of space, Lexus says the GA-K platform on which the NX is based (and which underpins the Lexus ES sedan) affords more headroom, legroom and cargo space.