2022 Lexus NX 450h+ is a Plug-In Hybrid SUV with a 0-60 MPH Time of 6 Seconds and 36 Miles of Range

  • New plug-in hybrid version of the redesigned NX SUV
  • Estimated 0-60 mph in 6 seconds; 36 miles of EV range
  • New interior design and infotainment system
  • 2022 model kicks off the second NX generation

What is the NX 450h+?

Lexus' small luxury SUV, the NX, is fully redesigned for 2022. There are a number of enhancements, such as a roomier interior and a new infotainment system that's easier to use. Also on the highlight list is the all-new 2022 Lexus NX 450h+.

The NX 450h+ is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or PHEV. Lexus offered a hybrid NX in the previous generation model, the NX 350h, and continues to do so for this new model. But this is the first time you can get a plug-in hybrid. That means you can charge the hybrid battery by plugging it into an outlet or charging station and drive a short distance using all-electric power instead of the engine. If you charge often and primarily drive the NX around town, it'll be quite a while between gas station fill-ups.

The NX 450h+ is one of just a few small luxury SUVs that offer plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 are the most notable alternatives. While Lexus hasn't released an official price as of this writing, we estimate the 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ will start around $47,000. Look for it to arrive at Lexus dealerships in the fall of 2021.

What's under the NX 450h+'s hood?

The NX450h+'s powertrain consists of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine combined with plug-in hybrid componentry and standard all-wheel drive. Lexus hasn't specified the combined output, but we believe this is the same powertrain that drives the Toyota RAV4 Prime, an SUV that shares a common platform with the NX. In the Toyota, the gas engine and electric motors combine to produce 302 horsepower. As a further tipoff, Lexus says the NX 450h+ accelerates from 0-60 mph in about 6 seconds, which is very similar to the RAV4 Prime's acceleration time. This should make the 450h+ the quickest model in the NX lineup, which includes the base NX 250, the turbocharged NX 350 and the regular hybrid 350h.

Lexus estimates the NX 450h+ can travel 36 miles on electricity alone when the battery pack is fully charged, which is an impressive distance for a plug-in luxury SUV. Charging the pack can be achieved using a 120-volt outlet, but added range per hour will be pretty low. Buyers looking to make the most of the PHEV powertrain should consider using a 240-volt power source at home, which greatly reduces the time it takes to fill the battery. The 450h+'s standard onboard charger can completely recharge the battery in roughly 4.5 hours, which shouldn't be a problem for buyers plugging in overnight. A more powerful charger is also available and reduces charging time to about 2.5 hours when using a 240-volt station.

How's the NX 450h+'s interior?

The first thing you'll notice upon entering the cabin is the wide central display canted toward the driver. A 9.8-inch touchscreen is standard, and can be upgraded to a 14-inch screen with a combination of virtual and physical controls for the climate system. This is a massive departure from other Lexus models, which usually are equipped with a central display mounted far from the driver and controlled by touchpad. We haven't even tried this system firsthand, but desperately hope the new screen percolates throughout the Lexus lineup. We panned the previous NX's display screen/touchpad combo for being overly distracting to use while driving.

Overall, the interior of the new 2022 Lexus NX is more cohesive and less busy than its predecessor. Buttons on the steering wheel are larger than before, which should make them easier to use at a glance. Behind the wheel is a fully digital instrument panel that completes the NX's high-tech look. In terms of space, Lexus says the GA-K platform on which the NX is based (and which underpins the Lexus ES sedan) affords more headroom, legroom and cargo space.

How's the NX 450h+'s tech?

The Lexus NX 450h+ comes with a ton of cool tech features. All models are equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, so you can access your smartphone's entertainment and map apps without having to plug in. On the options list is a 10-inch head-up display that projects useful information onto the windshield for easy viewing. The available navigation system is now cloud-based, which Lexus says allows for more accurate mapping. The system even recognizes when you're about to enter an area with low 4G coverage, and will download maps in advance so navigation is uninterrupted.

On the safety side, the NX 450h+ will be equipped with forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and road sign recognition. Several enhancements also debut in the NX, such as warning the driver when a pedestrian is in the crosswalk while turning left or right, and sounding an alert and potentially hitting the brakes while turning left when there's oncoming traffic. The blind-spot monitor now searches for traffic or bicyclists approaching from the rear of the vehicle, and will prevent the doors from opening if they are likely to be struck.

Edmunds says

The 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ is an intriguing addition to the NX lineup. It's quicker than all of its stablemates, yet offers impressive EV range and rapid charging. The new NX's enhanced technology and driver aids just sweeten the deal.

