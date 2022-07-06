Driven: Electric Rivian R1S Is an All-In-One Performance Family SUV

A complement to the R1T pickup, the 2022 Rivian R1S is an all-electric SUV with three rows of seating and serious off-road capability. It's about the same length as a Dodge Durango and is meant to do all the stuff you do normally with an SUV — commute to work, take your family up to the lake, call your best friend while stuck in traffic and complain about your inconsiderate in-laws — with no compromise in utility or performance. If anything, it improves on those aspects compared to the typical gasoline-powered SUV.

What does the R1S have for power?

At launch, the R1S will come with what Rivian describes as the Large battery pack and a four-motor setup — there's one motor powering each wheel, which means the R1S has standard all-wheel drive. Different batteries and two-motor setups will become available sometime in 2024.

This battery and motor combo produces a whopping 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque. With this high-horsepower setup, the R1S is righteously quick. Rivian says accelerating from 0 to 60 mph takes just 3 seconds, and we believe that claim is pretty realistic. That means this family-oriented SUV is just as quick, or even quicker, than dedicated performance SUVs such as the BMW X5 M.

How much range does the R1S have?

According to the EPA, the R1S in its launch configuration (four motors and the Large battery pack) will get 316 miles of range. In Edmunds' EV range testing, we've confirmed that the similar R1T pickup truck can match its range estimates with relative ease. Unfortunately, the heavy nature of such a large vehicle means it uses quite a bit of electricity for a given driven distance. The EPA's estimate for energy usage is 49 kWh per 100 miles. To put that in perspective, a Chevrolet Bolt EUV gets an EPA estimate of ​​29 kWh/100 miles, and a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance gets an estimate of 41 kWh/100 miles. The lower the number here, the better and the less you'll pay to "fill up" your EV over time. And the R1S has one of the highest numbers of consumption for an EV to date.

Later on, the company says it will introduce additional versions, including a more affordable R1S with around 250 miles of range and a long-range model with potentially more than 400 miles of range. The potentially lighter versions of the R1S could increase efficiency, but we're not holding our breath.

Recharging can be done at home or at public charging stations. Rivian says the R1S can handle DC fast-charging capability of more than 200 kilowatts. That's quite quick and can potentially add up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes, Rivian says. The company also offers its own 11.5-kW home charging station that it says can add up to 25 miles of range per hour of charging.