2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
What’s new
- AMG A 35 model debuts with more power and all-wheel drive
- Part of the first A-Class generation (for the U.S.) introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Excellent blend of comfort and performance
- Classy interior design and high-quality cabin
- Features one of today's best, most advanced infotainment systems
- Wind noise is noticeable on the road
- Some advanced safety features are oversensitive
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Review
Can Mercedes-Benz build an affordable entry-level sedan that doesn't seem cut-rate or compromised in some fashion? The brand's previous attempts, such as the CLA, suggested the answer is "no." But the A-Class, which Mercedes introduced just last year, has impressed us by offering a true luxury experience at an affordable price.
The 2020 A-Class is nothing short of transformative. Why? For one, interior materials quality is top-notch and exceeds anything else in this price range. You also get some of Mercedes' most advanced features. The new MBUX infotainment system, for example, debuted with the A-Class. It's the best in the business and can't even be found on a lot of Mercedes' more expensive models yet.
The A-Class also drives like a proper Mercedes. The ride quality is comfortable and composed, and the engine is refined. The standard A 220 is respectably quick, and there's a new, performance-focused AMG A 35 that turns up the performance dial even further. In its attempt to improve upon every past misstep, Mercedes has managed to craft a nearly perfect small luxury car.
There are only a few competitors in the subcompact space. The most compelling new rival is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. It's comparable to the A-Class in a lot of ways, including style, performance and price. And, interestingly, Mercedes is rolling out a redesigned CLA for 2020 that's very similar to the A-Class. But considering how much we like the A-Class, it seems likely that it will continue to shine above the rest.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class as Edmunds' Top Rated Luxury Sedan of 2020. See all of the Top Rated Vehicles on our Best Cars page.
What's it like to live with the A 220?
The Edmunds editorial team purchased a Mercedes-Benz A 220 to test as a part of our long-term vehicle program. We wanted to know what it was like to drive for 12 months and 20,000 miles. Does the A-Class provide an authentic Mercedes luxury experience over the long haul? To learn more, check out our long-term test of our 2019 A-Class, where we cover everything from seat comfort to real-world reliability.
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The feel of the brake pedal is immediately intuitive. It's easy to stop smoothly and with confidence from any speed. We also like the A 220's handling. There's more than enough grip thanks to the optional summer tires, and the available all-wheel-drive system can also help get the power down quickly when exiting a turn. Overall composure is excellent.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The A 220's cabin is thoroughly comfortable as well. There's very little road or ambient noise. The seats are well contoured and agreeable to many body types, though taller drivers might wish for more upper-back support. The system provides plenty of airflow from the fancy-looking turbine-style air vents.
How’s the interior?8.5
Mercedes includes a bunch of luxury and technology features in the A 220. Thankfully, they are pretty easy to access and figure out. There's excellent redundancy in the controls, so most drivers should find a suitable way to operate it.
How’s the tech?8.0
The voice recognition system interacts with a variety of vehicle systems and supports natural speech detection. We found it easy to activate the system inadvertently, however. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as are two USB-C ports. Only some hyperactive electronic driver aids spoil the technological tour de force. Though generally sophisticated, they could be overbearing at times and returned a few false alarms, mostly inaccurate speed limit information, that had us scrambling to turn them off.
How’s the storage?8.0
You can probably use an A-Class for kid taxi duty, but it's obviously not ideally suited. The child safety seat anchors are easy to access, but the lack of rear seat space makes for a tight fit if you're rocking a rear-facing child seat.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.5
The standard Mercedes-Benz warranty coverage is four years/50,000 miles for both bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage, the norm among its mostly German competition. Roadside assistance coverage is also limited to the warranty period; it used to be unlimited. There's also the option to prepay for scheduled maintenance years in advance at a discounted rate.
Wildcard8.5
Which A-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz A-Class models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class comes in two trims: A 220 and AMG A 35. The A 220 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (188 horsepower, 221 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive is available as an option.
The new AMG A 35 uses a similar powertrain, but output from the engine rises significantly to 302 hp and 295 lb-ft. The 4Matic is standard here.
Feature highlights for the A 220 include LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, push-button start, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex), and power-adjustable front seats. On the tech front, you get a 7-inch central touchscreen, the MBUX infotainment system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking is also included.
Mercedes offers a few option packages for the A 220. Key ones to look out for include the Premium package (keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring and bigger display screens), a Multimedia package (primarily adds an advanced navigation system), and the Driver Assistance and Parking Assistance packages.
Mercedes hasn't released full details on the AMG A 35 yet, but we expect it will come with the Premium package as standard plus restyled exterior elements, a sport-tuned suspension, larger brakes and additional driving modes.
Notable stand-alone options for the A-Class include an adaptive suspension, adaptive headlights, leather upholstery, massaging multicontour front seats, a wireless charging pad, a head-up display, and a 12-speaker Burmester surround-sound system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- technology
- engine
- infotainment system
- comfort
- acceleration
- sound system
- lights
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
I am a new owner of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 4matic..This car is amazing. Classically beautiful without being over the time. The technology is beyond compare. The augmented reality in navigation is awesome. The A220 is a beautiful, luxury compact sedan that spares no luxury and is FUN to drive!!
I had a Toyota Corolla with cloth interior before buying an A220. The $18K Corolla was way more comfortable than the A220. The A220 seats are super uncomfortable and if you're 6 feet tall, you can't see green and red street lights if you have the overhead visor down. If you lean to your left, you scrape your hair across the top of the car every time. This has been my most regrettable purchase ever. Within 2 days of getting the car, the window wouldn't even roll up. I can't wait to get rid of this thing
Very fast with turbocharge. It has lot of features from 64 ambient lights to mbus system. Beautiful interior and best luxury car.
This car drives, rides and looks great. Around great package
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class video2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class: The Best Luxury Sedan | Edmunds Top Rated 2020
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class: The Best Luxury Sedan | Edmunds Top Rated 2020
[MUSIC PLAYING] JONATHAN ELFALAN: After we awarded the A-Class Best Luxury Sedan last year, we went out and bought one. For 2020, it's, again, our pick for Best Luxury Sedan. But I guess you could say that ownership has gone well. We continue to be impressed by how the A-Class delivers a luxury experience of a Mercedes-Benz but at a more affordable price. It blends a comfortable ride with nimble handling. And there's enough power from the turbo two-liter engine to keep you at or above the pace of traffic. CARLOS LAGO: The A-Class's real advantage rests in its interior. It's gorgeous, richly detailed, and beautifully put together. It's the kind of interior you'd expect from a Mercedes but a much more expensive one. So the fact that you get it in an A-Class is a real plus. Reinforcing the sensation is the control interface called MBUX. It's got an easy-to-read display. And the whole system feels really intuitive, especially the voice recognition software. It's the kind of smart that feels obvious in retrospect and you wonder why more automakers haven't delivered a system as seamless as this one. Overall, with the A-Class, Mercedes has delivered a true luxury car experience wrapped in an affordable package ensuring you get the best return on your dollar. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class won Best Luxury Sedan in the 2020 Edmunds Top Rated Awards. A repeat winner, the A-Class delivers the luxury experience you'd expect from a Mercedes-Benz, but at an affordable price. It rides and drives well, and it hosts exceedingly clever technology features, making it the best luxury sedan.
Features & Specs
|A 220 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$32,800
|MPG
|24 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 5800 rpm
|A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$34,800
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 5800 rpm
|AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$44,950
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Emits an alert if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Blind Spot Assist
- Signals the driver if a vehicle is in a blind spot as well as when a car or bicyclist is approaching from behind when parked.
- Active Steering Assist
- Uses cameras and other sensors to help the driver keep the vehicle centered in its lane while cruising, even in gentle curves.
Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Last year, the choice between the new A-Class and the aging, uncompetitive CLA was clear. For 2020, the CLA is fully redesigned and is very similar to the A-Class. Going with the CLA gets you sleeker coupe-like styling and a little more power. Want a sportier entry-level luxury sedan? Go with the CLA.
Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs. Audi A3
This Audi A3 generation has been on sale for a while now, yet Audi's smallest sedan continues to impress. Performance is impressive, especially with the uprated engine found in all-wheel-drive (Quattro) models. Interior materials quality is also befitting a luxury sedan. The choice between these two vehicles isn't cut-and-dried, so test-drive both to find out which speaks to you.
Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs. BMW 3 Series
Though BMW technically makes a vehicle in the subcompact class, the 2 Series is a coupe and is inherently less practical than the A-Class sedan. The BMW 3 Series four-door is a more natural competitor, but it's a size class larger and more expensive. Pricing aside, we're not blown away by the newest 3 Series generation and think the A-Class is a better buy overall.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz A-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class:
- AMG A 35 model debuts with more power and all-wheel drive
- Part of the first A-Class generation (for the U.S.) introduced for 2019
Is the Mercedes-Benz A-Class reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,800.
Other versions include:
- A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $32,800
- A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $34,800
- AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $44,950
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz A-Class?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is offered in the following submodels: A-Class Sedan, A-Class AMG A 35. Available styles include A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 A-Class 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 A-Class.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 A-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $2,569 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,569 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,376.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 5.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $3,589 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,589 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,207.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 10% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Classes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class for sale near. There are currently 60 new 2020 A-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,925 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class.
Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz A-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,512.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,324.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
