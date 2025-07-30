- The Lyriq-V's new Velocity Max mode allows for up to 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.
- Its claimed 3.3-second 0-60 mph time makes it the quickest Cadillac ever.
- Stronger Brembo brakes and summer performance tires come standard.
2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V First Drive Review: Big on Speed, Light on Thrills
Cadillac's first V-Series EV arrives with supercar power, but is it fun to drive?
Introduced earlier this year, the Lyriq-V is the latest member of Cadillac's ever-expanding V-Series family. However, I need to make an essential distinction up front. As this sub-brand grows, what the V badge means continues to shift. It's no longer the case that if you see a Cadillac sporting one, you're eyeing that particular car in its top form. Take the CT5 and CT4 sedans as examples. Today, you first have to ask: "Is that a V-Series or a V-Series Blackwing?"
The Lyriq-V falls in the former camp. Never mind that a new Velocity Max mode allows it to produce up to 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, or that with a claimed 3.3-second 0-60 mph time, it's the quickest Cadillac ever. Its makers are adamant that it's not a Blackwing. Confused? Think of it this way: The standard Lyriq is a luxurious electric midsize SUV. The V then takes that formula, stiffens it up, adorns its exterior with more aggressive styling, and increases its performance while focusing on daily drivability. It does so for around $20,000 more than a base Lyriq. So, is this just another high-powered EV, or is it actually fun to drive?
An SUV with stronger bones
Look beneath the skin and the Lyriq-V gets off to a good start. It may sport two electric motors and a 102-kWh battery pack just like all-wheel-drive versions of the standard model, but the V's bones are beefed up. Whether you focus on its suspension or the places where it mounts to the body, its stiffness increases considerably.
To utilize that added rigidity, the V receives adaptive dampers as standard, whereas the rest of the Lyriq lineup can't get them even as an optional extra. It's important to note that no variant is offered with GM's fantastic Magnetic Ride Control. More on that later.
The Lyriq-V's steering is improved with a faster ratio, which results in a more responsive front end. The wheel's weight changes as you move through Tour and Sport modes. A new set of 22-inch wheels comes wrapped in Continental PremiumContact6 summer rubber as standard, while a set of all-season tires is available as an optional extra.
As you might expect from an electric SUV with a 5,980-pound claimed weight that produces up to 615 hp, its brake package receives a considerable upgrade. You'll now find Brembo six-piston calipers up front and a sliding caliper in the rear with 15.4-inch (front) and 13.6-inch (rear) rotors to match. However, you don't get the most aggressive rotor material by default. Given this SUV's main use case, Cadillac opted to equip the Lyriq-V with a standard steel set that won't produce much noise or brake dust. An upgraded noisier set that offers improved thermal performance to mitigate fade is available for $100.
Power via software
As I floor the Lyriq-V for the first time in the chillest Tour mode, it's immediately apparent how vital the words "up to" really are in terms of the Cadillac's claimed power. The maximum 615-hp/650-lb-ft output is only achievable via a new Velocity Max mode. It's a setting that activates automatically after you engage V mode by pushing a button on the steering wheel, pressing the brake and flooring the accelerator.
The results are staggering once you've dialed in all the correct settings. The Lyriq-V sprints with a violence I've come to expect from performance EVs, but one that's impressive nonetheless. Cadillac's engineers managed to extract a 3.3-second 0-60 mph time not just by increasing the output of each electric motor but also by ensuring that the V can drain its battery up to 25% quicker when needed over a standard Lyriq.
Keep your foot firmly planted, and the V will cover the quarter mile in around 12 seconds before reaching an electronically limited 130-mph top speed. Since it produces more power but retains the same-size battery pack as the standard Lyriq, Cadillac quotes an EPA-estimated range of 285 miles. For context, the figure for a non-V AWD Lyriq is 319 miles.
Is it fun to drive or just quick in a straight line?
What about when you don't have all the software dialed up to 11? That's me cruising in Tour mode through the forested winding roads outside Seattle, Washington. Here, the Lyriq-V still feels quick but not downright rapid as it does in its most aggressive settings. Although Cadillac won't quote an official figure, the step down in power is significant. From its throttle calibration to steering and suspension, there's an unmistakable focus on smoothness and comfort.
However, this is where the V's lack of Magnetic Ride Control comes into play. Because it's firmer structurally and in terms of its suspension, this spicy Lyriq struggles to deliver the plush ride you'd expect from a Cadillac. Although it soaks up larger bumps at higher speeds just fine, it struggles with minor road imperfections, transmitting a fair amount of vibration and harshness through the cabin. I'd say this would be excusable on something like the CT5-V Blackwing, but its use of GM's magnetic dampers allows it to be firm and soft with no compromise. The Lyriq-V is not a fully fledged Blackwing model, yet it also fails to be as versatile as those more hardcore models.
Step up to Sport and your accelerator response improves, the steering picks up some artificial weight, and the ride stiffens. While this setting does grant enhanced stability at higher speeds, it doesn't increase the V's fun factor. Sure, it requires more effort to turn the wheel, but there's no added feedback or connection with the road below. Given how well isolated the Lyriq already is, it struggles to embrace this split persona as a luxury and a performance vehicle.
Perhaps the fun lies in the new Competitive mode, which purposely dials back traction control to allow for some rear-end slip as you exit a corner. Yet as I pick up the pace first on an autocross course and later in the mountains, the Lyriq-V never really comes alive. On the tight course, its weight immediately stands out as it struggles to keep body motions in check. Push it just beyond its relatively tame comfort zone into a corner, and the front end quickly loses traction, tarnishing whatever confidence and speed you build up in the straights.
Thankfully, things improve on a windy road, as the bends aren't nearly as tight. The Lyriq-V is significantly more sure-footed and remains nicely balanced through the turns. However, it does so with a sense of indifference. Its steering doesn't transmit any feedback, its cabin is isolated to the point of diminishing your sense of speed, and you'll have to listen out for tire chirp to know when you've pushed too hard because you won't feel it otherwise.
A V-Series product should feel exciting and create a sense of occasion, much like the CT4-V, CT5-V and even the Escalade-V do. Yet outside of a straight-line run, the Lyriq struggles to engage its driver or deliver those thrills.
Better without the badge
Step back, pretend this Lyriq doesn't wear V badges, and you're left with a great electric Cadillac SUV. Although looks are ultimately subjective, this performance model looks fantastic. It sits slightly lower than the standard model and gets a unique wheel design and subtle aero touches. You can even opt for carbon-fiber trim for its exterior, which pairs nicely with the gloss black accents.
It's a similar story on the inside. Cadillac's 33-inch main display is large, bright, and sports high-quality graphics. The V's standard 23-speaker AKG sound system works well and even better thanks to this SUV's well-isolated cabin. Its seats remain plush and supremely comfortable despite the adjustable side bolsters. And just like the standard Lyriq, you get GM's Super Cruise, which allows hands-free driving on most U.S. highways.
For its $80,090 starting price, the Lyriq-V gives you plenty of meaningful performance, software and structural improvements over the standard model. You can go even further with the $85,290 V-Series Premium model, which features a Nappa leather interior and a panoramic sunroof.
As a luxurious midsize electric SUV, the Lyriq-V is stylish, well appointed, and quick in a straight line. It hits all of the right notes you'd expect from a Cadillac. However, as a V-Series product, it struggles. Blistering straight-line acceleration is impressive, but as EVs become ubiquitous, it's an experience that's more common than not. Even if it's not a proper Blackwing, the Lyriq-V should still feel special. It should make you want to take it out for a fun drive. However, unlike many of its stablemates, the Lyriq-V is big on pace but light on thrills.