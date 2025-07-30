Is it fun to drive or just quick in a straight line?

What about when you don't have all the software dialed up to 11? That's me cruising in Tour mode through the forested winding roads outside Seattle, Washington. Here, the Lyriq-V still feels quick but not downright rapid as it does in its most aggressive settings. Although Cadillac won't quote an official figure, the step down in power is significant. From its throttle calibration to steering and suspension, there's an unmistakable focus on smoothness and comfort.

However, this is where the V's lack of Magnetic Ride Control comes into play. Because it's firmer structurally and in terms of its suspension, this spicy Lyriq struggles to deliver the plush ride you'd expect from a Cadillac. Although it soaks up larger bumps at higher speeds just fine, it struggles with minor road imperfections, transmitting a fair amount of vibration and harshness through the cabin. I'd say this would be excusable on something like the CT5-V Blackwing, but its use of GM's magnetic dampers allows it to be firm and soft with no compromise. The Lyriq-V is not a fully fledged Blackwing model, yet it also fails to be as versatile as those more hardcore models.

Step up to Sport and your accelerator response improves, the steering picks up some artificial weight, and the ride stiffens. While this setting does grant enhanced stability at higher speeds, it doesn't increase the V's fun factor. Sure, it requires more effort to turn the wheel, but there's no added feedback or connection with the road below. Given how well isolated the Lyriq already is, it struggles to embrace this split persona as a luxury and a performance vehicle.