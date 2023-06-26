How does the Silverado EV drive?

The commercial-market-minded WT is the first variant of this platform that we've been able to drive, and even though it's a lot simpler than the high-line RST First Edition that kicks off Chevy's first electric truck for consumers, it's still very well equipped.

The Silverado EV WT's swift acceleration belies its continental bulk, accelerating from a standstill to 60 mph in under 6 seconds according to company representatives. Edmunds' own informal stopwatch tests at the drive event suggest the automaker's estimate is accurate. M claims this truck weighs in at around 8,500 pounds with no options — that's around 1,600 pounds more than Edmunds' long-term Ford F-150 Lightning.

At the WT's Michigan launch event, GM let us try our hand at towing a flatbed trailer loaded with a John Deere tractor. Total weight for our load was around 8,900 pounds, taking up the majority of the truck's 10,000-pound towing maximum. As soon as the trailer's wiring harness was plugged in, the total available range shown in the cluster roughly halved. GM engineers explained that this slightly conservative remaining-distance calculation can move up or down as you travel, depending on conditions and observed accelerator usage.

Either way, this Detroit-built WT tows nicely, accelerating smartly and braking confidently, even in single-pedal mode. In fact, using the latter in its high-regen setting was preferable in our testing because it made for smoother stops while also saving brake-component wear and tear on both the truck and trailer.

How comfortable is the Silverado EV?

The WT's independent coil-spring suspension rides well — almost a bit softly — despite the fact that it rides on 18-inch heavy-duty truck tires inflated to 61 psi. Pitch and roll are reasonably well controlled and GM has done a fine job tuning out noise, vibration and harshness, even on pockmarked gravel roads. Steering is light and accurate, with minimal play on-center.

Outward visibility is not so great because of thick roof pillars and bulky rear headrests, although a low hood height improves your view out of the front slightly.

The Silverado EV benefits from a smartly calibrated, user-selectable one-pedal drive mode. This energy-recuperating setting is available in two strengths. We found it easy to get used to its higher setting, which offered predictable and pleasing rates of deceleration, such that touching the brake pedal is rarely necessary — even when towing. This brake-wear-saving function can also be fully turned off.