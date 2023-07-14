- Meet the new off-road-oriented variant of the Mustang Mach-E GT.
- MagneRide adaptive suspension and a lift are standard.
- The production version will be available early next year.
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Brings Dirt-Fueled Excitement to the Electric SUV World
Is this the electric adventure we’ve been looking for?
Ford will surprise everyone at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year when it sends a new, rally-inspired version of its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV up the 1.16-mile hillclimb with World Rally champion Ott Tänak behind the wheel. And this isn't a one-off; it's actually destined for production. That’s right — Ford is really going to make a Mach-E suitable for dirt shenanigans. It’s dubbed, suitably, the Mach-E Rally.
Let's get dirty
The Mach-E Rally is not meant to be a whoop-eater or rock crawler like its Ford F-150 Raptor, Bronco Raptor and upcoming Ranger Raptor brethren. Instead, Ford wanted to build a Raptor derivative — something that could tackle a gravel road or grassy field. The company hasn’t said anything about entering the upfitted Mach-E in any sanctioned motorsports events, but we’d love to see it take on the Oregon Trail Rally. Heck, we’ll even take it up to DirtFish Rally School to put it through its paces.
It all started with an internet rendering of a Mach-E kitted out for the dirt. Doug Field, chief advanced product development and technology officer, caught a glimpse and it piqued his interest. He took the rendering to CEO Jim Farley, who saw the chance to bring some excitement to EVs. After all, the Mach-E Rally is the first electric SUV to really go hard into the adventure space.
Fast-forward about a year and here we are, with Ford showing off the Mach-E Rally at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
What we know so far
The Mach-E Rally will be based on the all-wheel-drive GT trim, which makes 480 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque by default. The company has been mum so far on specs, but we know it will feature the MagneRide suspension system tuned more for off-road than street. These nifty shocks feature a magnetorheological fluid that can transform the ride from soft and easy to stiff and performance-focused in the blink of an eye. Also on tap are a lift of about an inch or so and 19-inch wheels with an all-terrain tire.
Ford didn’t comment on range, but in our experience aggressive tires can be a mileage killer on EVs. The standard Mach-E GT can travel up to 270 miles on a full charge, but we expect range to drop by 15% to 20% depending on driving surface, air pressure and, of course, speed.
The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally will be available in dealerships early next year, but we should get more information including full specs later this summer.
Edmunds says
We’re excited to see Ford take a chance on the Mach-E Rally. Electric cars with their instant torque are well suited to rallying, where quick acceleration and corner exits are key. However, much of the car’s performance will depend on ride height and tire choice.