2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Brings Dirt-Fueled Excitement to the Electric SUV World

Ford will surprise everyone at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year when it sends a new, rally-inspired version of its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV up the 1.16-mile hillclimb with World Rally champion Ott Tänak behind the wheel. And this isn't a one-off; it's actually destined for production. That’s right — Ford is really going to make a Mach-E suitable for dirt shenanigans. It’s dubbed, suitably, the Mach-E Rally.

Let's get dirty

The Mach-E Rally is not meant to be a whoop-eater or rock crawler like its Ford F-150 Raptor, Bronco Raptor and upcoming Ranger Raptor brethren. Instead, Ford wanted to build a Raptor derivative — something that could tackle a gravel road or grassy field. The company hasn’t said anything about entering the upfitted Mach-E in any sanctioned motorsports events, but we’d love to see it take on the Oregon Trail Rally. Heck, we’ll even take it up to DirtFish Rally School to put it through its paces.

It all started with an internet rendering of a Mach-E kitted out for the dirt. Doug Field, chief advanced product development and technology officer, caught a glimpse and it piqued his interest. He took the rendering to CEO Jim Farley, who saw the chance to bring some excitement to EVs. After all, the Mach-E Rally is the first electric SUV to really go hard into the adventure space.

Fast-forward about a year and here we are, with Ford showing off the Mach-E Rally at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.