Small-item storage isn't as great as it is in the BMW — there are fewer cubbies and the door bins are much smaller in the Genesis. The center console is smaller, there's really only room for just one smartphone (room for two in the Bimmer), and the cupholders are shallower. You do get a place to put your sunglasses in the GV70; however, that's something in the X3.

But that's really the only area where the Genesis falls behind. The tech on offer is just as robust as it is in the BMW. There is a huge 27-inch display that sits under a single piece of glass that combines both the instruments and the infotainment display. It's just as bright and readable as the BMW's. The software lacks the distinct personality that iDrive has developed over the years, but it's just as effective and a touch easier to use.

There is a dedicated screen for the climate controls where the center console meets the dashboard. Buttons are just better, but the fact that the controls are always right there — and not two or more taps away — makes this a better compromise than the unavoidable menu-diving you have to do in the X3. Not only that, but there are also real knobs for the temperature control, which we seriously appreciate.