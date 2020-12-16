  1. Home
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE: Edmunds Top Rated Luxury SUV | Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2021
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE claims the title of Top Rated Luxury SUV in the Edmunds Top Rated Awards for 2021. The GLE, a repeat winner, is a luxury midsize SUV that was given a full redesign by Mercedes just last year. And not surprisingly, the 2021 GLE continues to deliver high levels of luxury, refinement and technology. It can come with a hefty price tag, but the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE is luxury and performance all rolled into one, and it's our choice for Edmunds Top Rated Luxury SUV for 2021.

Edmunds Top Rated Luxury SUV

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

If you expect the utmost in luxury, look no further
December 16th, 2020

To be worthy of our Edmunds Top Rated Award, a luxury SUV needs to transcend the norm. We're looking for a combination of sophistication, quality, capability and style that justifies a premium price. The winner of this award should feel special in every way.

"Stylish, spacious and packed with technology that really works, the GLE is the standout in a hugely competitive class."

In 2020, we witnessed the rebirth of the Land Rover Defender, with its enviable blend of on- and off-road prowess. Genesis also entered the luxury SUV fray with the distinctive GV80, but in this sector it's Mercedes that continues to lead the way. The GLB, GLC and full-size GLS all rank highly, but it's the midsize GLE that claims the trophy for the second year running.

Stylish, spacious and packed with technology that really works, the GLE is the standout in a hugely competitive class. The cabin is the epitome of good taste with the option of two or even three rows of seats. The MBUX infotainment system is still our favorite and the detailing's superb. Priced from around $55,000, the GLE is far from cheap, but its combination of virtues ensures it's a good value.

