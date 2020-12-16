To be worthy of our Edmunds Top Rated Award, a luxury SUV needs to transcend the norm. We're looking for a combination of sophistication, quality, capability and style that justifies a premium price. The winner of this award should feel special in every way.

"Stylish, spacious and packed with technology that really works, the GLE is the standout in a hugely competitive class."

In 2020, we witnessed the rebirth of the Land Rover Defender, with its enviable blend of on- and off-road prowess. Genesis also entered the luxury SUV fray with the distinctive GV80, but in this sector it's Mercedes that continues to lead the way. The GLB, GLC and full-size GLS all rank highly, but it's the midsize GLE that claims the trophy for the second year running.

Stylish, spacious and packed with technology that really works, the GLE is the standout in a hugely competitive class. The cabin is the epitome of good taste with the option of two or even three rows of seats. The MBUX infotainment system is still our favorite and the detailing's superb. Priced from around $55,000, the GLE is far from cheap, but its combination of virtues ensures it's a good value.