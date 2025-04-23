2026 Cadillac Optiq-V Teased: Caddy's Small EV SUV Is Getting More Power

Cadillac's V-Series performance lineup is getting another electric SUV

2026 Cadillac Optiq-V teaser rear
  • written by
    edited by
  • Cadillac is working on a high-performance version of it small SUV, the Optiq.
  • Called Optiq-V, the new SUV will debut this summer.
  • Expect an increase in horsepower as well as some suspension tweaks.

Cadillac's new small electric crossover, the Optiq, is getting a high-performance V variant. That's a good thing; Cadillac's V models are great. Whether it's the Escalade-V with its monstrous startup noise or the CT5-V Blackwing with its borderline-perfect engine, these products always manage to punch above their weight. We're expecting good things from the fully electric Lyriq-V too.

Details and specifications are nonexistent as of this writing. For now, Cadillac only has this to say:

“Cadillac has confirmed the Optiq has earned the V-Series badge. The 2026 Optiq-V will be the fifth Cadillac in the V-Series portfolio, elevating the brand’s performance offering. Building on Optiq’s agile drive, Cadillac engineers delivered a unique package prioritizing precision, a dynamic suspension, and tight steering for an exhilarating driving experience!”

Consider These Recommendations
2026 Cadillac Optiq-V front teaser

We expect to see the Optiq-V in its entirety this summer, and customers will likely be able to get their hands on it sometime early next year.

The non-V version of the Optiq produces 354 horsepower, while its larger sibling, the Lyriq, generates 515 hp. The Lyriq-V tacks on an additional 100 hp. Following that logic, we’d expect the Optiq-V to either just get the Lyriq’s 515-hp drivetrain or get bumped up an extra 100 hp or so, to around 450.

The Optiq-V likely won’t be focused on outright speed as much as an improved driving experience through sharper steering and a stiffer suspension. We expect significant tweaks to features like the traction and stability control, as well as a few hardware updates to components like brakes and tires to bring the whole package together.

A fully loaded Cadillac Optiq costs around $60,000, so expect the high-performance V model to command a bit more — we're guessing $70,000. Look for all the official details to be revealed this summer.

2025 Cadillac Optiq front 3/4
Kyle Hyattby

Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top