- Cadillac is working on a high-performance version of it small SUV, the Optiq.
- Called Optiq-V, the new SUV will debut this summer.
- Expect an increase in horsepower as well as some suspension tweaks.
2026 Cadillac Optiq-V Teased: Caddy's Small EV SUV Is Getting More Power
Cadillac's V-Series performance lineup is getting another electric SUV
Cadillac's new small electric crossover, the Optiq, is getting a high-performance V variant. That's a good thing; Cadillac's V models are great. Whether it's the Escalade-V with its monstrous startup noise or the CT5-V Blackwing with its borderline-perfect engine, these products always manage to punch above their weight. We're expecting good things from the fully electric Lyriq-V too.
Details and specifications are nonexistent as of this writing. For now, Cadillac only has this to say:
“Cadillac has confirmed the Optiq has earned the V-Series badge. The 2026 Optiq-V will be the fifth Cadillac in the V-Series portfolio, elevating the brand’s performance offering. Building on Optiq’s agile drive, Cadillac engineers delivered a unique package prioritizing precision, a dynamic suspension, and tight steering for an exhilarating driving experience!”
We expect to see the Optiq-V in its entirety this summer, and customers will likely be able to get their hands on it sometime early next year.
The non-V version of the Optiq produces 354 horsepower, while its larger sibling, the Lyriq, generates 515 hp. The Lyriq-V tacks on an additional 100 hp. Following that logic, we’d expect the Optiq-V to either just get the Lyriq’s 515-hp drivetrain or get bumped up an extra 100 hp or so, to around 450.
The Optiq-V likely won’t be focused on outright speed as much as an improved driving experience through sharper steering and a stiffer suspension. We expect significant tweaks to features like the traction and stability control, as well as a few hardware updates to components like brakes and tires to bring the whole package together.
A fully loaded Cadillac Optiq costs around $60,000, so expect the high-performance V model to command a bit more — we're guessing $70,000. Look for all the official details to be revealed this summer.