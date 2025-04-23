2026 Cadillac Optiq-V Teased: Caddy's Small EV SUV Is Getting More Power

Cadillac's new small electric crossover, the Optiq, is getting a high-performance V variant. That's a good thing; Cadillac's V models are great. Whether it's the Escalade-V with its monstrous startup noise or the CT5-V Blackwing with its borderline-perfect engine, these products always manage to punch above their weight. We're expecting good things from the fully electric Lyriq-V too.

Details and specifications are nonexistent as of this writing. For now, Cadillac only has this to say:

“Cadillac has confirmed the Optiq has earned the V-Series badge. The 2026 Optiq-V will be the fifth Cadillac in the V-Series portfolio, elevating the brand’s performance offering. Building on Optiq’s agile drive, Cadillac engineers delivered a unique package prioritizing precision, a dynamic suspension, and tight steering for an exhilarating driving experience!”