Hertz Adding Polestar 2 to Electric Rental Fleet

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live with an electric vehicle? Sure, a joyride in a Tesla is a good time, but the day-to-day reality can be quite different. And, many shoppers aren't sure whether they can take the plunge into full EV adoption just yet. Curious drivers will soon have an opportunity to try out an EV from a familiar place: a rental lot. Hertz — which inked a deal with Tesla last fall to buy 100,000 vehicles — will also partner with Polestar to add up to 65,000 vehicles — including the Polestar 2 — to the agency's global fleet.

Hertz is going big on electric

Hertz says, they'll buy up to 65,000 EVs from Polestar over the next five years. This includes models for the European, North American, and Australian markets, with Polestar vehicles expected to be available to rent by late 2022. The first vehicle they'll be getting is the Polestar 2, a great little hatchback that competes directly with the popular Tesla Model 3. The Polestar is nicely appointed and features a well-calibrated “one-pedal” driving experience with plenty of regenerative braking, letting renters get the full EV experience.

With the addition of the Polestar 2 to the fleet, renters will be able to choose from three popular EVs, including the Tesla Model Y and 3. Hertz hasn't confirmed which configuration of the Polestar 2 they'll be getting, but our bets are on the long-range single-motor configuration, which is rated by the EPA to go 270 miles on a charge. The Model 3s available on Hertz's website are listed as having 260 miles of range, and Model Ys with 330 miles of range.

What does this mean for renters?

There are two groups of people this arrangement can benefit: those who are curious about electric vehicles and want to try before they buy, as well as vacationers with an eye on their carbon footprint.

If you're seriously considering buying an EV, you might want to consider renting one from your local rental agency. After all, being able to sample a Polestar or Tesla for a few hundred dollars is a relatively low-stakes way to see if an EV is a good fit to your lifestyle. How does it handle your commute? Can you charge at work? Is a couple hundred miles of range on a full charge, with top-offs at night and while running errands, enough to keep range anxiety at bay? Living with something for a week is a lot cheaper than finding out the answer is "no" after you signed the lease or loan docs.

On the other side of the spectrum are people who need a rental car on vacation — possibly even existing EV owners — and would like to honor their host destination by not contributing to its pollution. Even though it's not as common in the US, having an electric vehicle allows visitors easier access to certain cities, like London, where non-EVs are charged a fee to enter certain parts of the city.

Edmunds Says

Adding even more EVs to the rental fleet will delight those visiting a hertz counter, whether they're trying an EV for the first time or simply want to be conscientious vacationers.