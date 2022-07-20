That's all the company is saying for now, however. It might appear that, given the hefty price tags most Porsches carry, all of its models could be seen as luxury cars, but the truth is Porsche's focus has always leaned toward sportiness. But it looks like the plan is to expand its lineup into far more luxurious territory. That means this new electric SUV will slot in above the Cayenne in the lineup.

Rumors say that this new car has already been shown to Porsche North America dealers, and some of the information that leaked its way out of those meetings point to an SUV that will be both wider and larger than the Cayenne. We don't think Porsche is interested in building a three-row behemoth, however, and we expect this new EV to be both more luxurious and comfortable than any Porsche that's on sale right now based on Blume's comment that it's "targeting the higher-margin segments in particular."