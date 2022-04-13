What is the Niro EV?

The 2023 Niro EV is part of Kia's Niro family of subcompact SUVs. There's the Niro hybrid, the Niro Plug-in Hybrid, and this model, the EV. Although Kia refers to the Niro as a "crossover," to our eyes, it looks like a hatchback. The redesigned 2023 Niro EV has a slightly larger footprint than current models and features increased headroom, legroom, shoulder room and cargo capacity.

In addition to its roomier cabin, the second-generation Niro EV's redesign showcases bolder exterior styling, an increased amount of technology, and an interior that's environmentally friendly. The new "Aero Blade" feature is likely to catch your eye — located on each rear quarter panel, it is a design element that also provides assistance with aerodynamics. The Aero Blade can be ordered to match the vehicle's color if you're not into the two-tone look.

What's under the Niro EV's hood?

The Niro EV is powered by a 64.8-kWh battery pack and a 201-horsepower motor. Kia says it is targeting a range of 253 miles of range, though if the last Niro EV is any indication, it should have no trouble exceeding that range in the real world.

The Niro EV has an 11-kW onboard charger, which it uses to recharge the battery in under seven hours on a 240-volt Level 2 charger. DC fast or Level 3 charging capability is included as a standard feature and can get the battery from 10% to 80% in under 45 minutes. The maximum charge rate tops out at 85 kW.