DRIVEN: The VinFast VF 8 Is a 402-Horsepower Electric SUV From Vietnam

As for range, the VF 8 Eco tops out at a manufacturer-estimated 292 miles, while the VF 8 Plus maxes out at 277 miles. We're typically able to beat these estimates in our own real-world testing, but the VF 8's range numbers aren't EPA-official yet, so you can take them with a larger-than-usual grain of salt.

Summing up, then, the VinFast VF 8 is an all-wheel-drive, two-row electric SUV that supposedly has a lot of power and pretty decent range — and we got to drive one. Actually, two. Buckle up.

How does the VinFast VF 8 drive?

This is the part where we tell you that VinFast only gave us a single makeshift up-and-back lap on a service road in between factory buildings, and that the speed limit for this exercise was 80 kilometers per hour (50 mph). Our copilot from VinFast didn't blink when we hit 100 kph (62 mph) on multiple occasions, but suffice it to say that this initial report is very much subject to change once we get more time in the car with fewer rules.

Still, the red VF 8 that we drove first — the three available prototypes were red, black and white — made a favorable impression. Should you believe those sub-6-second estimates for the 0-60 sprint? We'd say they're in the ballpark. Floor it from a stop and the expected instant-on electric torque is present and accounted for. The rush tapers off noticeably as 60 mph approaches, but that's not unexpected for an electric car, and there's still ample passing power left if you need it.