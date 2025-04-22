What makes an SS?

The SS (or Super Sport) badge has graced 15 vehicles in the U.S. since the early 1960s, with 4 million units sold. It usually denotes the most performance-oriented version of a model available; though the formula isn't always the same, you often get handling upgrades and a more potent engine.

The same is broadly true of the Blazer EV SS. Enhancements include larger wheels with available summer performance tires, Brembo front brakes and a sport-tuned suspension. It also comes standard with a host of features that are optional on other trim levels, and it's the only all-wheel-drive model with a 190-kW charging capacity. (All other trims except the rear-drive RS have a 150-kW limit.)

But the true transformation is in the increased power. Like the all-wheel-drive RS, the SS employs dual electric motors — one at each axle — to put the power down. The front drive motor is the same between both vehicles; it's the rear that's different. In the RS AWD, it puts out 89 lb-ft of twist, while the SS maxes out at a lofty 391 lb-ft. Between the two motors, the RS AWD produces 300 hp and 355 lb-ft of torque. The SS is significantly more powerful, with 515 hp and 450 lb-ft in Normal driving. Choose the Wide Open Watts (or WOW) launch control mode, and you'll briefly increase output to 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. To Chevy's credit, that's more than the originally announced 557 hp and 648 lb-ft. Chevy also initially claimed the Blazer EV SS would accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in "less than 4 seconds" — that has since been revised to a cracking 3.4 seconds.