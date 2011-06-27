  1. Home
1996 Cadillac Eldorado Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

One of the models that lured Cadillac back from the brink of becoming a laughingstock was the current edition of the Eldorado. Introduced in 1992 to critical acclaim, and then substantially improved with the introduction of the Northstar V8 in 1993, the Eldorado, and its sister car, the Seville, redefined Cadillac for the world.

However, the Eldorado hasn't been selling well. Seems the market for high-priced, traditional luxury coupes has dried up a bit during the past few years, and rumors are circulating about the death of this luxury coupe before the end of the decade. That would be too bad, because what's here is good. The Northstar V8 has been called the best production engine on the planet, and for 1996 Cadillac has improved the Eldorado. The changes aren't obvious, because exterior revisions are limited to the addition of daytime running lights and one new color.

Inside, the Eldorado's interior, seemingly inspired by Mercedes-Benz, is rich with leather and wood. Seats have been redesigned this year for better comfort, and audio systems have been revamped. An integrated voice-activated cellular phone is available, and "Sea Mist" leather is newly optional. It all works beautifully, but buyers evidently balk at spending 40 grand for an Eldorado.

The Touring Coupe benefits from additional improvements. A revised instrument panel with larger gauges and a more sporty, contemporary look debuts. Rainsense, a system that automatically turns on the windshield wipers and moderates their speed when it detects rainfall, is standard on the ETC. The restyled dashboard gets a seamless airbag design for the passenger restraint, resulting in a more smooth, refined appearance. A new center armrest contains increased storage room for music and the cellular phone. An upgraded Continuously Variable Road-Sensing Suspension is standard.

Lincoln's Mark VIII is a tad more expensive (except in California, where Marks come loaded for about $4,000 less than the Caddy) with only a slight performance penalty, and its retro-futuristic styling themes inside and out do not appeal to us as much as the Eldo's sharper edges, richly-appointed interior, and excellent powerplant, particularly in Touring Coupe form.

1996 Highlights

Sea Mist Green is a new interior and exterior color, and daytime running lights are standard. Eldorado gets new seats and revised audio systems. Touring Coupe interior is revised, with a center-stack console, bigger gauges and seamless passenger airbag. Rainsense, an automatic windshield wiper system, is standard on the ETC, as is an updated continuously variable road-sensing suspension.

Consumer reviews

A Luxury Hot Rod
ssspump,10/18/2010
This car is awesome!! Mine is the Metallic Maroon with the Tan leather. With the Cadillac chrome wheels, it is definitely an eye catcher. The Northstar engine purrs like a kitten, the brakes are very confident building, and the ride is great. I really can't find much negative to say about the car, but for a car that is 14 plus years old, I will put it up against many of the later products, foreign or domestic. For the investment, it is one of the smartest that I can think of.
Trouble starting
jems,10/13/2008
I inherited this car from my father and thought I would be able to keep it forever. It rides nicely and I've learned how to handle it. As it has aged, it doesn't start up right away. We takes bets on how many times I have to turn the key before the engine starts each day. Then it is fine for the rest of the day. My mechanic can't fix it. I am afraid to get stuck too far away from home. But I still keep it for sentimental value.
Sold on Caddy
Eldorado man,03/12/2010
I love old muscle cars and I own a lot of them because of the power and performance that I thought wasn't available anymore. WRONG! This car has true power that you will not only see and hear but FEEL too! Aside from the performance, the styling and luxury of this car is incredible. It's definitely a head knocker. Not to mention the classic quality that you would expect from Cadillac. I would recommend this car to anyone who wants a FUN and reliable ride!
Best Car!
manhattanpaul,03/06/2007
I bought my car off of eBay for a great price. I slapped some 19 inch staggered rims on it and that was all I needed to do to it. I have owned 3 Mercedes, 2 Fords, and currently I also own a 2003 GMC Denali. I prefer driving my used Cadillac any day over my $50,000 truck. This car screams elegance. Its shape is timeless. Maybe just the headlights could use some updating.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
