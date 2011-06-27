Used 1996 Cadillac Eldorado Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
A Luxury Hot Rod

ssspump, 10/18/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This car is awesome!! Mine is the Metallic Maroon with the Tan leather. With the Cadillac chrome wheels, it is definitely an eye catcher. The Northstar engine purrs like a kitten, the brakes are very confident building, and the ride is great. I really can't find much negative to say about the car, but for a car that is 14 plus years old, I will put it up against many of the later products, foreign or domestic. For the investment, it is one of the smartest that I can think of.

Trouble starting

jems, 10/13/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I inherited this car from my father and thought I would be able to keep it forever. It rides nicely and I've learned how to handle it. As it has aged, it doesn't start up right away. We takes bets on how many times I have to turn the key before the engine starts each day. Then it is fine for the rest of the day. My mechanic can't fix it. I am afraid to get stuck too far away from home. But I still keep it for sentimental value.

Sold on Caddy

Eldorado man, 03/12/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love old muscle cars and I own a lot of them because of the power and performance that I thought wasn't available anymore. WRONG! This car has true power that you will not only see and hear but FEEL too! Aside from the performance, the styling and luxury of this car is incredible. It's definitely a head knocker. Not to mention the classic quality that you would expect from Cadillac. I would recommend this car to anyone who wants a FUN and reliable ride!

Best Car!

manhattanpaul, 03/06/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought my car off of eBay for a great price. I slapped some 19 inch staggered rims on it and that was all I needed to do to it. I have owned 3 Mercedes, 2 Fords, and currently I also own a 2003 GMC Denali. I prefer driving my used Cadillac any day over my $50,000 truck. This car screams elegance. Its shape is timeless. Maybe just the headlights could use some updating.

Excellent car

my caddy, 06/14/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Not only is my caddy fun to drive, it`s a horse, on pulling & pickup, my caddy will go as fast as I want it to, it has 150 on the speedometer & I have absolutely no doubt, that it would do that & more. You would have no problem, from the pony cars, for it has a really fast pickup & when you`re doing, maybe 35 & kick it, it will snap your head back & take away your breath. I`m not bragging, I know this personally, to be absolutely, true.

