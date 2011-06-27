  1. Home
1995 Cadillac Eldorado Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Northstar V8 power is increased. Electronic chassis controls now evaluate steering angle when deciding what to do with the Road Sensing Suspension, traction control and ABS. Styling is slightly revised front and rear. Headlights come on automatically when windshield wipers are activated.

American Engineering
MMariani4206,11/09/2009
Very well built car. Almost 15 years old with no rust, clean leather, no tears. Drives well, handles well. Poor fuel mileage, and expensive to run premium fuel. Perfect example of a high quality American automobile. Northstar engine is amazing!!
Nice Ride
cwayne1,05/16/2007
I own the 1995 model and it has been running great. Because of old age, however, I had to replace radiator due to cracking on the plastic pieces. As this car gets older, I am sure I will have to replace some other plastic dry rotted parts. But other than the shocks and struts, road sensing suspension going bad, it has been a great car. Even if it gets 18 to 19 MPG. If you do replace parts, and you are going to keep the car till its eventual total failure, just make sure you buy quality automotive parts--don't go cheap.
95 CADILLAC ETC W/NORTHSTAR THE SHARK
Barbara janina,02/28/2016
Touring 2dr Coupe
I own one and it's a blast to own. My mileage exceeds the amount posted. The NORTHSTAR engine runs like new and had over 337500 miles! The dealer said it's like new, no leaks, no reduced compression, no mechanical issues at all. The body is in original condition and has no rust. Member International LaSalle and Cadillac club. Have won multiple 1st and 2nd place & 1st @ GM Nationals. Proof 21yr old ETC w/NORTHSTAR engine istruly a great car. Still low maintenance, luxury car thats a fun car that rules the road like a "shark", a true touring coupe. An elegant, ageless, high performance "sports" car. This is mot your grandfather's Cadi. The Shark is factory original and eating up the show circuit showing how gracefully Cadillacs age. This was a commuter and family car explaining the 337,500 miles. It was a special order car, and special and outstanding in all ways. The show career is only just begun, keep in mind it's a young classic with many years of showing ahead and increasing exponentially in value. Current value is $15,750. Not bad for a 22 year old car. Unique and outstanding in 95, even more so I'm 2017. Doesn't show age. Unable to go to regular,shows, but at Cadillac shows winning 1st in category and 2nd @ GM Nationals. Now purely a show car. A survivor factory original and rust free. Update, Sept 2018. At the Cadillac spring show, 1st place in class, Cadillac regionals, 1st place in class, Carlisle Chevy Nationals, (GM Nationals), 3rd place. This car is a 100% show car. It is driven to all the shows. Did replace the trunk motor, seals around the sunroof and front end alignment.
Great Car
Kayshawn,06/17/2002
I like the older Seat better but it lack the Bose sound system that the other 96+ have. I would stay the 95 rides better and handle better then the 96+.
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1995 Cadillac Eldorado is offered in the following submodels: Eldorado Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and Touring 2dr Coupe.

