I own one and it's a blast to own. My mileage exceeds the amount posted. The NORTHSTAR engine runs like new and had over 337500 miles! The dealer said it's like new, no leaks, no reduced compression, no mechanical issues at all. The body is in original condition and has no rust. Member International LaSalle and Cadillac club. Have won multiple 1st and 2nd place & 1st @ GM Nationals. Proof 21yr old ETC w/NORTHSTAR engine istruly a great car. Still low maintenance, luxury car thats a fun car that rules the road like a "shark", a true touring coupe. An elegant, ageless, high performance "sports" car. This is mot your grandfather's Cadi. The Shark is factory original and eating up the show circuit showing how gracefully Cadillacs age. This was a commuter and family car explaining the 337,500 miles. It was a special order car, and special and outstanding in all ways. The show career is only just begun, keep in mind it's a young classic with many years of showing ahead and increasing exponentially in value. Current value is $15,750. Not bad for a 22 year old car. Unique and outstanding in 95, even more so I'm 2017. Doesn't show age. Unable to go to regular,shows, but at Cadillac shows winning 1st in category and 2nd @ GM Nationals. Now purely a show car. A survivor factory original and rust free. Update, Sept 2018. At the Cadillac spring show, 1st place in class, Cadillac regionals, 1st place in class, Carlisle Chevy Nationals, (GM Nationals), 3rd place. This car is a 100% show car. It is driven to all the shows. Did replace the trunk motor, seals around the sunroof and front end alignment.

