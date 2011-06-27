  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Eldorado
  4. Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1997 Cadillac Eldorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Knife-edged styling in a world of rolling Blob-mobiles, Northstar powertrain
  • Aging design, fat blind spots, front-wheel drive robs some driving fun
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Cadillac Eldorado for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$6,900
Used Eldorado for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

One of the models that lured Cadillac back from the brink of becoming a laughingstock was the current edition of the Eldorado. Introduced in 1992 to critical acclaim, and then substantially improved with the introduction of the Northstar V8 in 1993, the Eldorado, and its sister car, the Seville, redefined Cadillac for the world.

However, the Eldorado hasn't been selling well. Seems the market for high-priced, traditional luxury coupes has dried up a bit during the past few years, and rumors are circulating about the death of this luxury coupe before the end of the decade. That would be too bad, because what's here is good. The Northstar V8 has been called the best production engine on the planet, and for 1997 Cadillac has improved the Eldorado. The changes aren't obvious, because exteriors haven't changed a bit, with the exception of new wheels for the ETC.

Inside, the Eldorado's interior, seemingly inspired by Mercedes-Benz and Lexus, is rich with leather and wood. Seats have been revised this year for better comfort. Audio and climate controls have been slightly altered in favor of improved ease of operation. The driver information center includes additional messages for 1997, and the number of programmable features has increased. ETC models have memory systems that recall rearview mirror positions, climate control settings, or even what CD and song the driver was listening to last. Optional on both Eldorados is the OnStar Services package, which includes a voice-activated cellular phone. With OnStar, a driver in trouble can alert emergency personnel to his exact location or get instruction if she is lost. The system can even track your Eldo if it's stolen or locate the nearest ATM. It all works beautifully, but buyers evidently balk at spending nearly forty grand for an Eldorado.

Mechanically, 1997 Eldos receive a stiffer body structure, brake enhancements that are intended to provide smoother, surer stops and better pedal feel. Also new are front suspension changes designed to isolate rough pavement, provide better handling, and smooth out the cushy ride. Base models get MagnaSteer variable effort steering gear.

The Eldorado Touring Coupe benefits from additional improvements. This year, the Integrated Chassis Control System (ICCS) includes stability enhancement and road texture detection. Stability enhancement is designed to correct skids automatically, allowing the Eldorado to respond to driver inputs quicker. Road texture detection reads the road surface, leading to better antilock brake performance on rough pavement. Also exclusive to the ETC is an extensive personalization programmable package, which contains more programmable features than found in the base Eldorado.

Lincoln's Mark VIII has been freshly restyled this year, and performance figures are nearly indistinguishable from the Eldorado, though its retro-futuristic styling themes inside and out do not appeal to us as much as the Eldo's sharper edges and richly appointed interior. Still, the Lincoln is a sheer blast to drive, with a sweet twin-cam V8 engine, rear-wheel drive, and an outstanding optional JBL sound system. The Mark VIII behaves like a luxury Mustang GT, while the Eldorado behaves like a luxury Monte Carlo Z34. Despite the Cadillac's more unique styling, we'd take the hot-to-trot Lincoln.

1997 Highlights

Structural, suspension and brake system enhancements are made across the board. Base models get MagnaSteer variable effort steering, while the Eldorado Touring Coupe (ETC) receives a new Integrated Chassis Control System (ICCS) that includes stability enhancement and road texture detection. All Eldos have slightly revised stereo and climate controls, and the OnStar services package is a slick new option that can notify emergency personnel where your disabled car is located or can allow you to book dinner reservations from the driver seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Cadillac Eldorado.

5(40%)
4(45%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

All cars have the goods and the bads.
RON,08/02/2008
My 97 Eldorado is showroom new. I live in Palm Springs California. The car over all has been exceptional. Period. I read these other reviews and Wonder about some comments. First its not really meant to be raced. I have not replaced all these items mentioned from other reviewers. The car has always been kept in the garage. It is the Pearl color with every option. The interior looks as if it just came off the show room floor. You must always take this type of car to the Cadillac dealer. Only they have the correct tools and replacement parts. It is taken once a year for its check up. It drives as if new. It always gets 28 mpg on the highway.
Eldorado ETC
MNazz,10/13/2003
My Eldo was purchased 3 yrs ago w/23k on it. I was 19 when i got it i am now 22 and the car just hit 90k. I have put a decent beating on this car buy flying around and flooring it often and the car has only needed brake pads&rotors. It still runs really strong and looks even better. I am very happy w/the way this car has treated me. No complaints here.
Caddy owner
Bdawg,12/02/2003
A few thing have gone wrong, The express down module is broken on the driver side door, Burns a lot of oil. not maintence freindly.
It's a Cadillac
car_man1,02/21/2012
My 97 ETC isn't bad. Of course what you expect for buying a used 16 yr old caddy at 126,*** Miles. New battery, wipers, new set of rims (one was cracked and I couldn't find a replacment, but got current ones from a junk yard for free off a 91 seville:).The Service Light came on for a few weeks then went off, it is a bad O2 sensor and I haven't had $$/time to fix it now. Once in a while, it has a hard WARM start, possible leaky fuel injector ( I hope!). I ordered the service manual (I advise DIY-ers to do this) and I can't wait to start seeing how my N* works. But with gas being over $4, it may become a weekend car and back to the 01 Civic LX for me.
See all 20 reviews of the 1997 Cadillac Eldorado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Cadillac Eldorado

Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Overview

The Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado is offered in the following submodels: Eldorado Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and Touring 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado?

Price comparisons for Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado trim styles:

  • The Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Base is priced between $6,900 and$6,900 with odometer readings between 61400 and61400 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Cadillac Eldorados are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Cadillac Eldorado for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1997 Eldorados listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,900 and mileage as low as 61400 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado.

Can't find a used 1997 Cadillac Eldorados you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Eldorado for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,760.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,619.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Eldorado for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,833.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,473.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Cadillac Eldorado?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Eldorado lease specials

Related Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles