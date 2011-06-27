1994 Cadillac Eldorado Review
Other years
1994 Highlights
Base model gets Northstar V8, road-sensing suspension and traction control. Remote keyless entry and automatic door locks are made standard.
Matt M,07/03/2010
I have to say that this car is one of the better cars i have ever driven. i bought it for $1,800 and it was worth it. Very clean inside and out. Not very many problems with it. Blower and window motor went out but very easy fix. Handles like a dream and a lot of fun to drive.
Crock,06/04/2010
This car is a sleeper. Very quick 40-85 mph. Decent fuel economy for a V8. Engine runs hotter and has led to problems such as leaking head gaskets and oil burning. The design of the seats is amazing, passengers will be stunned by the comfort. This vehicle handles very well.
Spokanegirl,04/10/2010
She is the best car I have ever owned. Despite her bad tranny (fiancee was racing her) she has done me good. The tranny went bad in November of 2009 and still (April 2010) running strong just not shifting past 40 MPH. People all the time look over oh hey it's a Cadillac. It sure is Luxury with the heated seats and yep I'd recommend to any one and every one.
susieanne,01/07/2014
I love my 1994 cadillac eldorado touring coupe I have owned it for 10 years...Its a beautiful car and noone can believe how old it is...It has around 155000 miles on it...I have had to replace the air conditioner r compressor and some othe miner things But is is so sharp looking...I also have louder mufflers on it then the orginal and when you shower down on it it sounds like a little race car...It sounds great. My kids say Mom when are you getting a new car and Im thinking all the time my car is probably a better car than their new ones...still love it..,
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6000 rpm
