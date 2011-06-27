  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Eldorado
  4. Used 1994 Cadillac Eldorado
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

1994 Cadillac Eldorado Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Cadillac Eldorado for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$930 - $1,997
Used Eldorado for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Base model gets Northstar V8, road-sensing suspension and traction control. Remote keyless entry and automatic door locks are made standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Cadillac Eldorado.

5(79%)
4(8%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.6
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car!
Matt M,07/03/2010
I have to say that this car is one of the better cars i have ever driven. i bought it for $1,800 and it was worth it. Very clean inside and out. Not very many problems with it. Blower and window motor went out but very easy fix. Handles like a dream and a lot of fun to drive.
Nice Car
Crock,06/04/2010
This car is a sleeper. Very quick 40-85 mph. Decent fuel economy for a V8. Engine runs hotter and has led to problems such as leaking head gaskets and oil burning. The design of the seats is amazing, passengers will be stunned by the comfort. This vehicle handles very well.
I Love my Eldorado!
Spokanegirl,04/10/2010
She is the best car I have ever owned. Despite her bad tranny (fiancee was racing her) she has done me good. The tranny went bad in November of 2009 and still (April 2010) running strong just not shifting past 40 MPH. People all the time look over oh hey it's a Cadillac. It sure is Luxury with the heated seats and yep I'd recommend to any one and every one.
My 20 yr old cadillac eldorado
susieanne,01/07/2014
I love my 1994 cadillac eldorado touring coupe I have owned it for 10 years...Its a beautiful car and noone can believe how old it is...It has around 155000 miles on it...I have had to replace the air conditioner r compressor and some othe miner things But is is so sharp looking...I also have louder mufflers on it then the orginal and when you shower down on it it sounds like a little race car...It sounds great. My kids say Mom when are you getting a new car and Im thinking all the time my car is probably a better car than their new ones...still love it..,
See all 24 reviews of the 1994 Cadillac Eldorado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Cadillac Eldorado features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Cadillac Eldorado

Used 1994 Cadillac Eldorado Overview

The Used 1994 Cadillac Eldorado is offered in the following submodels: Eldorado Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and Touring 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Cadillac Eldorado?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Cadillac Eldorados are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Cadillac Eldorado for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Cadillac Eldorado.

Can't find a used 1994 Cadillac Eldorados you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Eldorado for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,903.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,576.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Eldorado for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,130.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,251.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Cadillac Eldorado?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Eldorado lease specials

Related Used 1994 Cadillac Eldorado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles