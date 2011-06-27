  1. Home
2001 Cadillac Eldorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerfully smooth V8, distinctive greenhouse.
  • Inspector Gadget underpinnings, bulky size.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Big honking domestic luxury coupes are nearly extinct, this decade-old Eldorado being the last of the breed. But with a powerful V8 engine, front-wheel drive and lots of luxury goodies as standard equipment, fat cats with a penchant for Americana might find themselves smitten with the creased-and-folded Eldo.

Vehicle overview

One of the models that lured Cadillac back from the brink of becoming hopelessly behind the times was the current edition of the Eldorado. Introduced for 1992 to critical acclaim, and then substantially improved with the introduction of the Northstar V8 in 1993, the Eldorado (along with its sister car, the previous-generation Seville) has helped bolster Cadillac's future.

While Eldorado lays claim to being the best-selling prestige luxury coupe in the United States, that's not saying a whole lot. In the wake of the deaths of the Lincoln Mark VIII and Buick Riviera, the Eldorado is currently the only luxury coupe built in North America. Consequently, some auto analysts have been crowing about the demise of the Eldo, but Cadillac insiders insist an all-new Eldorado with rear-drive and a smaller body will appear in the near future.

Meanwhile, traditional luxo-coupe buyers can contemplate the big, front-drive 2001 models, which gain revamped engines and minor exterior tweaks. Both of Cadillac's 4.6-liter Northstar V8s (the 275-horsepower version in Eldorado and the 300-horse motor in the ETC) were redesigned last year from the inside out to achieve better mileage with regular fuel, smoother and quieter operation, and certification as a low-emission vehicle (LEV) in some states.

MagnaSteer variable-effort steering gear is standard. Optional on the base car and standard on the Touring Coupe is StabiliTrak, which includes stability enhancement and road texture detection. Stability enhancement is designed to correct skids automatically, allowing the Eldorado to better respond to driver inputs. Road texture detection reads the road surface, leading to better antilock brake performance.

The Eldorado's interior is rich with leather and wood. ETC models have memory systems that recall rearview mirror positions, climate-control settings, or even what CD and song the driver was listening to last. Standard is GM's new, three-button OnStar system that is now integrated into the Eldo's rearview mirror, eliminating the need for a separate cellular phone. With OnStar, a driver can alert emergency personnel to an exact location or simply get travel directions. The system can even track your Eldo if it's stolen, or locate the nearest ATM.

While today's Eldorado is on the bulky side and as gizmo-laden as they come, it still has a distinctive look and a wonderful engine, especially in ETC guise. Sure, the luxury SUV craze is killing off cars of this ilk, but we wouldn't be surprised to see an SUV backlash in the coming years, and comfy coupes like this Caddy may likely lead a truck-weary market charge back to cars.

2001 Highlights

Only three minor changes grace the Eldorado for 2001: Sequoia is added for an exterior color, Dark Gray is added for the interior and the Bose sound system with mini disc player goes away.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Cadillac Eldorado.

5(95%)
4(0%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

MY ELDORADO
Joe Criscione,02/24/2015
ETC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I bought my 2001 EldoradoETC with 85K miles on the clock. ck engine lite, wheel bearing, motor mounts, starter motor, about 1500.00 dollars worth, also replaced all the sensors. But smetimes when you buy a used car you have to invest a few bucks to straighten stuff out. All that being said, My Eldorado runs PERFECT, Gets 29MPG on the road, and looks acts and feels like the thorobred she is. Love the car and it was well worth the money I payed for it including the repairs. I think GM is on the right road offering 2 dr Cadillacs.
Awesome Vehicle
Rita Balenger,02/02/2006
This car is truly awesome. The ride and feel are fantastic. I've owned two other Eldorados (90 and 95) and this one outperforms the others, hands down. After owning one, I knew I had to have another one. It will definately get out of its way. It is very peppy and a true joy to drive. I love my car.
Last of Its Breed
James M. Hare,01/13/2007
My '01 Eldorado ETC has been a dream. It is absolutely perfect in every way. I have had ZERO maintenance or reliability issues with it. It only needs oil and gas. It's smooth, quiet, comfortable, fast, safe, and a joy to drive. The Eldorado is the pinnacle of the 2-door luxury sport coupes as far as I'm concerned. The interior is comfortable, quiet, roomy (for it's style), and well built. The engine is a marvel of technology and delivers amazing power and yet very good gas mileage.
Eldorado ETC, Build to GO!
NormMike,01/13/2003
Purchased new. I was driving an older Eldorado Touring Coupe. This 2001 ETC is a sporting dream, with full passenger seating (front and back), and room for my business stuff! This machine talks to the road and provides the driver with full control of steering, unbelievable power and road control. It is a sleeper, few people know what the car is and they do look at it. The 2001 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe (ETC) is GMs Corvette for people needing extra seating and space!
See all 20 reviews of the 2001 Cadillac Eldorado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
More about the 2001 Cadillac Eldorado

Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado Overview

The Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado is offered in the following submodels: Eldorado Coupe. Available styles include ESC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and ETC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

