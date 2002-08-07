Used 2002 Cadillac Eldorado
- Powerfully smooth V8, distinctive looks.
- Inspector Gadget underpinnings, bulky size, aged platform.
If you like big, V8-powered American luxury coupes, you better act fast, as the Eldorado is heading for the big parking lot in the sky.
One of the models that lured Cadillac back from the brink of becoming hopelessly behind the times was the current edition of the Eldorado. Introduced in 1992 to critical acclaim, and then substantially improved with the introduction of the Northstar V8 in 1993, the Eldorado (along with its sister car, the Seville) helped bolster Cadillac's future. Although the Eldorado lays claim to being the best-selling prestige luxury coupe in the United States, 2002 will be its last year of production in its current form. Meanwhile, traditional luxo-coupe buyers can still enjoy the power and performance of the virtually unchanged 2002 models. Both of Cadillac's 4.6-liter Northstar V8s (the 275-horsepower version in Eldorado and the 300-horse motor in the ETC) are available to power the front wheels, and this swanky coupe enjoys certification as a low-emission vehicle (LEV) in environmentally conscious states.
Magnasteer variable-effort steering gear is standard. Optional on the base car and standard on the Touring Coupe is StabiliTrak, which includes stability enhancement and road texture detection. Stability enhancement is designed to correct skids automatically, allowing the Eldorado to respond better to driver inputs. Road texture detection reads the road surface, leading to better antilock brake performance.
The Eldorado's interior is rich with leather and wood. ETC models have memory systems that recall rearview mirror positions, climate-control settings or even what CD and song the driver was listening to last. Standard is GM's three-button OnStar system that is now integrated into the Eldo's rearview mirror, eliminating the need for a separate cellular phone. With OnStar, a driver can alert emergency personnel to an exact location or simply get travel directions. The system can even track your Eldo if it's stolen or locate the nearest ATM when you're low on cash.
To commorate the Eldorado's near fifty year existence in the Cadillac lineup, the final 1,600 units to roll off the assembly line will be designated as Eldorado Collector's Series editions. This ETC-based special edition will feature a specially tuned exhaust, two exclusive colors, 16-inch wheels, and signature wreath and crest embroidered seats.
While today's Eldorado is on the bulky side and as gizmo-laden as they come, it still has a distinctive look and a wonderful engine, especially in ETC guise. Sure, the luxury-SUV craze is killing off cars of this ilk, but we're already seeing an SUV backlash, and comfy coupes like this Caddy could lead a truck-weary market charge back to cars.
My old Eldy was ready for retirement before I looked for a new one. I did not realize 2002 was the last year so I began a 3 month journey on the internet to find one. I have owned 5 over the past 30 years and was resolved to find the 6th and unfortunately, the last. At 8 years young, she still garners compliments and her power still rivals any "economy or luxury" car on the road. I test her often. I have no idea where I go when she gives out. Please bring her back or I may have to walk. Ugh!
My husband bought this car new for me in 2002 always wanted an Eldorado. Best car I've ever owned and have no plans on getting rid of it anytime soon as since day one it runs like a dream is comfortable and elegant.
Always wanted an Eldorado and got mine new in 2002. It's a beautiful machine and everywhere I go people stop and look. It's fun to drive, responsive, smooth, and quick. I have the opportunity to drive others in it's class and there's no comparison.
This is my 3rd Eldorado ETC. I had a '97 and '00 before this one and they've all been fabulous. This 2002 is incredibly solid and smooth riding. It's the nicest car on the road and the best value in a big coupe.
|ESC 2dr Coupe
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|ETC 2dr Coupe
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 6000 rpm
|ETC Collectors Series 2dr Coupe
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 6000 rpm
The least-expensive 2002 Cadillac Eldorado is the 2002 Cadillac Eldorado ESC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,130.
Other versions include:
- ESC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $42,130
- ETC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $45,265
- ETC Collectors Series 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $47,660
The Used 2002 Cadillac Eldorado is offered in the following submodels: Eldorado Coupe. Available styles include ESC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A), ETC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and ETC Collectors Series 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Cadillac Eldorado and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Eldorado 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Eldorado.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2002 Cadillac Eldorado and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2002 Eldorado featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Cadillac Eldorado for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2002 Cadillac Eldorado.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
