Consumer Rating
(15)
1992 Cadillac Eldorado Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Complete makeover results in distinctly European-flavored coupe. Powertrains are carried over from 1991. ABS and driver airbag are standard. Sport interior option includes analog gauges rather than digital gauges.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Cadillac Eldorado.

5(47%)
4(33%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New-Found Love
cadiqueen,05/02/2011
I bought my '92 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe at an auto auction a little over a month ago for a few hundred dollars. It wasn't my first choice, but I am so glad that I bought it. Best purchase ever. It has it's issues- I've replaced two tires, the exhaust manifold, the instrument panel and the glove box latch. All parts were gotten cheap. Whomever had this car took very good care of it. Mechanically, it is perfect. The leather interior is almost perfect and it drives like a dream. I plan on having this car for as long as it will stay alive. I recommend this car to anyone, especially parents buying for a new driver. Very solid, safe car.
1992 cadillac eldorado
Jose Castaneda,12/21/2002
I been driving eldorado (w/ 64000 miles) over 2 months and is been a lot of fun. I like the eldorado so much that i just purchase anoht one for my son. My son wants mine any i will keep the new one (only 57000 miles). The price of 92 eldorados are going down and there is the perfect time to buy them while they last.
Reliable Classic
Road Queen,12/31/2008
Gracious, old-fashioned Italianesque (Pininfarina's spirit?) beauty with a classic flair. The handling is very precise and feels crisp and agile -- with quick response of a spiffy little sports car, but with all the safety benefits of a big heavy car. The car is extremely comfortable to drive. The seats are thick and firm and this helps me feel less tired after long trips. I have the sports analog gauge. Still runs on original transmission and 4.9L V8. Past repairs:air suspension, some worn original gaskets & seals, oil pump. Planned:a/c compressor, struts. Otherwise maintenance. I love that pulling trouble codes is built right into the controls. Overall a good, reliable car over the years.
1992 cadillac eldorado
houston1953,11/17/2002
I just bought a 92 eldo w/ 64,570 miles. Repairs:replace motor mount and serpentine belt.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Cadillac Eldorado

Used 1992 Cadillac Eldorado Overview

The Used 1992 Cadillac Eldorado is offered in the following submodels: Eldorado Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

