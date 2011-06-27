1992 Cadillac Eldorado Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Complete makeover results in distinctly European-flavored coupe. Powertrains are carried over from 1991. ABS and driver airbag are standard. Sport interior option includes analog gauges rather than digital gauges.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Cadillac Eldorado.
Most helpful consumer reviews
cadiqueen,05/02/2011
I bought my '92 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe at an auto auction a little over a month ago for a few hundred dollars. It wasn't my first choice, but I am so glad that I bought it. Best purchase ever. It has it's issues- I've replaced two tires, the exhaust manifold, the instrument panel and the glove box latch. All parts were gotten cheap. Whomever had this car took very good care of it. Mechanically, it is perfect. The leather interior is almost perfect and it drives like a dream. I plan on having this car for as long as it will stay alive. I recommend this car to anyone, especially parents buying for a new driver. Very solid, safe car.
Jose Castaneda,12/21/2002
I been driving eldorado (w/ 64000 miles) over 2 months and is been a lot of fun. I like the eldorado so much that i just purchase anoht one for my son. My son wants mine any i will keep the new one (only 57000 miles). The price of 92 eldorados are going down and there is the perfect time to buy them while they last.
Road Queen,12/31/2008
Gracious, old-fashioned Italianesque (Pininfarina's spirit?) beauty with a classic flair. The handling is very precise and feels crisp and agile -- with quick response of a spiffy little sports car, but with all the safety benefits of a big heavy car. The car is extremely comfortable to drive. The seats are thick and firm and this helps me feel less tired after long trips. I have the sports analog gauge. Still runs on original transmission and 4.9L V8. Past repairs:air suspension, some worn original gaskets & seals, oil pump. Planned:a/c compressor, struts. Otherwise maintenance. I love that pulling trouble codes is built right into the controls. Overall a good, reliable car over the years.
houston1953,11/17/2002
I just bought a 92 eldo w/ 64,570 miles. Repairs:replace motor mount and serpentine belt.
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
