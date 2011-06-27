Estimated values
1996 Cadillac Eldorado Touring 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,422
|$2,531
|$3,138
|Clean
|$1,266
|$2,261
|$2,802
|Average
|$955
|$1,719
|$2,132
|Rough
|$643
|$1,178
|$1,461
1996 Cadillac Eldorado 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,200
|$1,975
|$2,399
|Clean
|$1,068
|$1,764
|$2,143
|Average
|$806
|$1,341
|$1,630
|Rough
|$543
|$919
|$1,117