1993 Cadillac Eldorado Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Touring Coupe gets stellar Northstar V8, road-sensing suspension and traction control. Passenger airbag debuts. Rear suspension redesigned. Speed-sensitive steering made standard. Base Eldo gets speed-sensitive suspension standard. Sport Performance package is a blend of base model and TC with detuned Northstar. Sport Appearance package gives look of Sport Performance package with 4.9-liter V8 from base coupe. Got that?
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Cadillac Eldorado.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gonkus,08/13/2002
Finest car I've owned. Travel alot w/ 25 mpg. Great power off the line and @80mph. Still looks new. Have only done the scheduled maint. A great ride.
OpenReddoor,09/21/2006
I've owned and loved this 1993 Eldorado since it was new. It's difficult to let it go! The quality of the leather, paint, etc. is remarkable. It has no rust and no tears. This car isn't nickel-&-diming me to death! It runs great under all conditions with great V8 pick-up and with astonishingly economical gas and service, when needed. This is a solid car for your loved ones...I've always felt "safe" in this sporty but full size wheel-base auto. Find the right one for you and you will have many years of reliabible luxury transport!
djeray,02/17/2005
This definately has been the most reliable car we have ever owned. No mechanical failures or problems in 13 years. We have enjoyed all the luxuries of most every other newer cars all this time. Now with the advent of Nav systems and other toys it is time for us to get a new one. Hate to dispose of this sleek black beauty. If I had garage room I wouldn't.
Craig Rutherford,08/18/2004
I travel quite a lot with my business. The car is an excellant piece of machienery. I will most certainly our another. It drives wonderfully and gets great fuel mileage. I would highly recommend owning a car like this. Even for the age, the car looks new. This is a car that you wouldnt be ashamed for being seen in.
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
