  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Eldorado
  4. Used 1993 Cadillac Eldorado
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1993 Cadillac Eldorado Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Cadillac Eldorado for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$837 - $1,798
Used Eldorado for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Touring Coupe gets stellar Northstar V8, road-sensing suspension and traction control. Passenger airbag debuts. Rear suspension redesigned. Speed-sensitive steering made standard. Base Eldo gets speed-sensitive suspension standard. Sport Performance package is a blend of base model and TC with detuned Northstar. Sport Appearance package gives look of Sport Performance package with 4.9-liter V8 from base coupe. Got that?

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Cadillac Eldorado.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Ride
Gonkus,08/13/2002
Finest car I've owned. Travel alot w/ 25 mpg. Great power off the line and @80mph. Still looks new. Have only done the scheduled maint. A great ride.
Love My Car!
OpenReddoor,09/21/2006
I've owned and loved this 1993 Eldorado since it was new. It's difficult to let it go! The quality of the leather, paint, etc. is remarkable. It has no rust and no tears. This car isn't nickel-&-diming me to death! It runs great under all conditions with great V8 pick-up and with astonishingly economical gas and service, when needed. This is a solid car for your loved ones...I've always felt "safe" in this sporty but full size wheel-base auto. Find the right one for you and you will have many years of reliabible luxury transport!
Sexy Ride
djeray,02/17/2005
This definately has been the most reliable car we have ever owned. No mechanical failures or problems in 13 years. We have enjoyed all the luxuries of most every other newer cars all this time. Now with the advent of Nav systems and other toys it is time for us to get a new one. Hate to dispose of this sleek black beauty. If I had garage room I wouldn't.
My 5th Cadillac
Craig Rutherford,08/18/2004
I travel quite a lot with my business. The car is an excellant piece of machienery. I will most certainly our another. It drives wonderfully and gets great fuel mileage. I would highly recommend owning a car like this. Even for the age, the car looks new. This is a car that you wouldnt be ashamed for being seen in.
See all 4 reviews of the 1993 Cadillac Eldorado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
See all Used 1993 Cadillac Eldorado features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Cadillac Eldorado

Used 1993 Cadillac Eldorado Overview

The Used 1993 Cadillac Eldorado is offered in the following submodels: Eldorado Coupe. Available styles include Touring 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Cadillac Eldorado?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Cadillac Eldorados are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Cadillac Eldorado for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Cadillac Eldorado.

Can't find a used 1993 Cadillac Eldorados you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Eldorado for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,046.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,976.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Eldorado for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,136.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,892.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Cadillac Eldorado?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Eldorado lease specials

Related Used 1993 Cadillac Eldorado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles