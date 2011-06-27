The car has been an up and down for me, but overall amazing. When i first got the car EVERYTHING broke on me. Power steering pump, all new pulleys, new muffler, stereo shot out, new starter, and new ignition. But not because of the quality, but someone decided to leave it sit for 6 years without even turning it on. So it sat for way too long but now runs wonderful. I love every bit of this car, its extremely peppy. I have the touring coupe (1 of 900) and it is awesome.

