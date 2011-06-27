  1. Home
1991 Cadillac Eldorado Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Engine upgraded to 200-horsepower, 4.9-liter V8 from 180-horsepower, 4.5-liter V8. Transmission modified to generate better acceleration. Touring Coupe debuts, featuring Seville STS styling and suspension modifications.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fanatic.
Riley,04/11/2010
The car has been an up and down for me, but overall amazing. When i first got the car EVERYTHING broke on me. Power steering pump, all new pulleys, new muffler, stereo shot out, new starter, and new ignition. But not because of the quality, but someone decided to leave it sit for 6 years without even turning it on. So it sat for way too long but now runs wonderful. I love every bit of this car, its extremely peppy. I have the touring coupe (1 of 900) and it is awesome.
1991 Touring Coupe
Gar,03/10/2007
I bought this car from a private owner (2nd) he used it it travel from SC to IL once or twice a year. I used it the same way, from SC to NY a few times a year. It gets 27 mpg for me. It has lots of power, is fun to drive, and handles great.
Cadillac is Cadillac
StJust,03/23/2009
I love this car. I bought it 2 months ago but I love every bit of it. Its pearl white and its an amazing car that commands respect. So far every car mechanic who have seen it asked which year it was and if I'm passing through a small street, opposing cars park on the side giving me a way to go, EVERYTIME! Of course its an 18 years old car that needs to be taken care of but its a pure classic car and it's worth it! I hate to see all these people taking a classic car and turning it into an auto-clown by installing 22" rims, etc, and that's why I'm keeping it classic.
Good car, but get a warranty.
cdoggown,09/10/2003
This car has been extremely well taken care of, even though bought used at a dealership, it was evident that the previous owner loved it. I have had it a little over two years, and while most of those were problem free, I do ned to note that the aftermarket extended warranty I paid for at the dealership paid itself off.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
