1999 Cadillac Eldorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8, distinctive greenhouse.
  • Inspector Gadget underpinnings, bulky size.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

One of the models that lured Cadillac back from the brink of becoming hopelessly behind the times was the current edition of the Eldorado. Introduced in 1992 to critical acclaim, and then substantially improved with the introduction of the Northstar V8 in 1993, the Eldorado (and its sister car, the Seville) redefined Cadillac for the world.

While Eldorado lays claim to being the best-selling prestige luxury coupe in the United States, that's not saying a whole lot. The market for high-priced, traditional luxury coupes has pretty much dried up over the past few years, as evidenced by the death of the Lincoln Mark VIII and the doomed Buick Riviera. Consequently, pundits have been crowing about the demise of the Eldo before the end of the decade. Not so, according to the latest rumors, which place the Eldorado on a rear-drive chassis with a smaller body in the near future. Meanwhile, traditional luxo-coupe buyers can contemplate the 1999 models, which gain a few feature improvements and new colors.

The Eldorado's interior, seemingly inspired by Mercedes-Benz and Lexus, is rich with leather and wood. ETC models have memory systems that recall rearview mirror positions, climate control settings, or even what CD and song the driver was listening to last. Optional on both Eldorados is the OnStar Services package, which includes a voice-activated cellular phone. With OnStar, a driver can alert emergency personnel to an exact location or simply get travel directions. The system can even track your Eldo if it's stolen, or locate the nearest ATM. Last year new radios ware added, and programmable features enhanced. This year the ETC lands the top-of-the-line Bose audio system, with its myriad of features, as standard equipment.

Mechanically, Eldos are powered by two different versions (275 and 300 horsepower) of the 4.6-liter Northstar V8 engine, which sends power to the ground via the front wheels. MagnaSteer variable-effort steering gear is standard. Optional on base models and standard on the Touring Coupe is StabiliTrak, which includes stability enhancement and road texture detection. Stability enhancement is designed to correct skids automatically, allowing the Eldorado to better respond to driver inputs. Road texture detection reads the road surface, leading to better antilock brake performance on rough pavement.

With traditional big American luxury coupes dropping like dinosaurs and only a few import brands toying with this segment, it is no wonder the Eldo is getting a bigger piece of a much smaller pie. Eventually, some auto analysts think, the luxury SUV craze will completely kill off cars of this ilk, but we don't think so. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised to see an SUV backlash in the coming years, and coupes may even lead a truck-weary market charge back to cars.

While today's Eldorado is on the bulky side and as gizmo-laden as they come, it still has a distinctive look and a wonderful engine, especially in ETC guise. Sure, there are a lot of transportation choices as you approach the 40-grand neighborhood, but credit this big Caddy coupe as being a survivor in an increasingly rare breed.

1999 Highlights

Colors are big each year with Cadillac, and 1999 is no different. Cashmere, Parisian Blue and Sterling Silver replace Frost Beige, Baltic Blue Silver Mist and Shale on Eldorado's exterior color chart. Oatmeal leather replaces Cappuccino Cream as an interior color, while Pewter cloth has been deleted, leaving only Shale and Blue cloth available. In the hardware department, an electrochromic inside rearview mirror with compass and an audible theft-deterrent system are now standard equipment. The Eldorado Touring Coupe (ETC) also gets the Bose four-speaker AM/FM cassette/single-slot CD and Weather Band audio system standard, with the option of adding massaging lumbar seats that provide a gentle back rub as you drive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Cadillac Eldorado.

5(53%)
4(42%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.4
19 reviews
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Eldo Review
Poulsbo Fats,02/20/2006
I purchased my Cadillac Eldorado with 55,000 miles on it from its second owner who lives in Florida. The exterior color is Pearl White Tri-Coat. It has received many compliments already. I live in Washington state, so we have had a very wet winter and I have not really seen the car in the bright sunlight, but I'm sure it will dazzle. So far the car has measured up outstandingly, othern than for a few cosmetic interior things that I had to fix. The engine is smooth. Its average gas mileage is 20 mpg, which surprised me as I drive this car very aggressive. It has a rich throaty sound coming from the exhaust when I step on it! All the amenities work great, I love the heated leather seats and memory adjustments. I love my car!
Sweet Ride
fishbone70,03/20/2006
I have had my Eldorado for nearly a year now. I cannot tell you how the black exterior coupled with the black interior turns heads. The power is always there. I love dusting off little import tuners...they always underestimate the power of American design! I love this car!
Eldoraldo
dale,01/08/2008
It is the best car I ever owned. You have a hot rod and a classy car combined. You know how you go down the interstate and a big truck passes you from the other way and it shakes your car. Well this baby cuts thru it like a knife. It will keep up with or blow away just about anything on the road. For looks it is the best looking Caddy ever made. It was a big mistake to stop making the Eldoraldo. I get nothing but compliments everywhere I go. I will never get rid of my baby
Da bomb Caddy
Chris203,02/12/2004
This car is a beautiful example of American luxury and power. This car is quick, it weighs alot, but it has enough power to beat most stock cars. The interior is very comfortable with leather and wood everywhere and a good Bose sound system (on the ETC). The Bose system is very clear, but it could use more bass. This car is also packed with technology, almost everything is automatic, wipers, lights, climate control, all you basically have to do is drive. I only had one problem so far, a dead battery, but that wasn't really a problem. I highly recommend this car to anyone who loves American muscle and luxury.
See all 19 reviews of the 1999 Cadillac Eldorado
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1999 Cadillac Eldorado features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
