I have had my eldorado for 4 years now and have had absolutley no major problems with it. It has been in three fender benders, which I was rearended, not one time did my car end up with more than a scratch. While the others had body damage. It has power that you wouldn't think an older town car would have. When you push it goes! The interior is roomy and comfortable enough to sleep in if you had to. Great car, I'd recommend it to anyone. even at 180,000 miles it still runs strong and quiet at the same time.

