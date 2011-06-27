  1. Home
1990 Cadillac Eldorado Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Stronger 4.5-liter V8 installed under the hood. Suspension is upgraded. Onboard computer added. Driver airbag is standard. Rear defogger, heated outside mirrors, and illuminated entry system made standard. Styling is tweaked.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Cadillac Eldorado.

4.8
10 reviews
See all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

safe car
JENNIEM,10/21/2002
I have had my eldorado for 4 years now and have had absolutley no major problems with it. It has been in three fender benders, which I was rearended, not one time did my car end up with more than a scratch. While the others had body damage. It has power that you wouldn't think an older town car would have. When you push it goes! The interior is roomy and comfortable enough to sleep in if you had to. Great car, I'd recommend it to anyone. even at 180,000 miles it still runs strong and quiet at the same time.
It's a Cadillac.
J.D,12/22/2015
Biarritz 2dr Coupe
I've always loved the small boxie style Cadillac had in the early 90s. Both the 4.5 and 4.9 were the best engines Cadillac Ever built. They were built with what Cadillac stands For Luxury and Dependability.
1990 Cadillac Eldorado
cpdhenry,07/06/2006
I bought this car to be an every day driver to work and back (40 miles a day), and it has been far more than I expected! It has the coldest air of any vehicle I have ever driven (which is nice since I am in Arizona -- and I have driven over 50 different vehicles), and it has more power than I thought it would have!
Unbelievable Quality/ Style for a 24 Yr Old car
Robert Garner,03/31/2015
2dr Coupe
Bought mine used as a weekend car as I live in a large metropolitan city and can walk to work and various shopping around my condo, it had 132,000 miles on it and 1.5 years later only up to 133,074, runs like new, everything inside and out looks as if it's 1990, all the digital instrumentation works perfectly, as well as the onboard 1990's computer console (state of the art for the 90's) all I had to replace was the trunk closure motor, (as the trunk closes automatically), my oil change place cannot believe a 24 year old car still looks this good. Have to say well worth the $2800 I paid for it
See all 10 reviews of the 1990 Cadillac Eldorado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4300 rpm
See all Used 1990 Cadillac Eldorado features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Cadillac Eldorado

Used 1990 Cadillac Eldorado Overview

The Used 1990 Cadillac Eldorado is offered in the following submodels: Eldorado Coupe. Available styles include Biarritz 2dr Coupe, Touring 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

