1990 Cadillac Eldorado Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$825 - $1,773
Used Eldorado for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Stronger 4.5-liter V8 installed under the hood. Suspension is upgraded. Onboard computer added. Driver airbag is standard. Rear defogger, heated outside mirrors, and illuminated entry system made standard. Styling is tweaked.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Cadillac Eldorado.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JENNIEM,10/21/2002
I have had my eldorado for 4 years now and have had absolutley no major problems with it. It has been in three fender benders, which I was rearended, not one time did my car end up with more than a scratch. While the others had body damage. It has power that you wouldn't think an older town car would have. When you push it goes! The interior is roomy and comfortable enough to sleep in if you had to. Great car, I'd recommend it to anyone. even at 180,000 miles it still runs strong and quiet at the same time.
J.D,12/22/2015
Biarritz 2dr Coupe
I've always loved the small boxie style Cadillac had in the early 90s. Both the 4.5 and 4.9 were the best engines Cadillac Ever built. They were built with what Cadillac stands For Luxury and Dependability.
cpdhenry,07/06/2006
I bought this car to be an every day driver to work and back (40 miles a day), and it has been far more than I expected! It has the coldest air of any vehicle I have ever driven (which is nice since I am in Arizona -- and I have driven over 50 different vehicles), and it has more power than I thought it would have!
Robert Garner,03/31/2015
2dr Coupe
Bought mine used as a weekend car as I live in a large metropolitan city and can walk to work and various shopping around my condo, it had 132,000 miles on it and 1.5 years later only up to 133,074, runs like new, everything inside and out looks as if it's 1990, all the digital instrumentation works perfectly, as well as the onboard 1990's computer console (state of the art for the 90's) all I had to replace was the trunk closure motor, (as the trunk closes automatically), my oil change place cannot believe a 24 year old car still looks this good. Have to say well worth the $2800 I paid for it
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Cadillac Eldorado features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4300 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Eldorado
Related Used 1990 Cadillac Eldorado info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019