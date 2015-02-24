Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado for Sale Near Me
15 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 35,550 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,350
- 86,050 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$16,988
- 113,151 miles
$7,500
- 82,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
- 116,531 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,496
- 61,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,991
- 114,028 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 153,802 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$3,783
- 158,625 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995
- 109,711 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,579
- 127,119 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,500
- 98,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
- 157,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
- 103,601 milesNo accidents, Lease
- 82,932 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Eldorado searches:
Showing 1 - 15 out of 15 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Eldorado
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Eldorado
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.920 Reviews
Report abuse
Joe Criscione,02/24/2015
ETC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I bought my 2001 EldoradoETC with 85K miles on the clock. ck engine lite, wheel bearing, motor mounts, starter motor, about 1500.00 dollars worth, also replaced all the sensors. But smetimes when you buy a used car you have to invest a few bucks to straighten stuff out. All that being said, My Eldorado runs PERFECT, Gets 29MPG on the road, and looks acts and feels like the thorobred she is. Love the car and it was well worth the money I payed for it including the repairs. I think GM is on the right road offering 2 dr Cadillacs.
Related Cadillac Eldorado info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo C30 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition 2013
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2015
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2012
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Dawn 2018
- Used Lincoln MKT 2016
- Used Ford Fiesta 2011
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2011
- Used Audi TTS 2017
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2010
- Used BMW 6 Series 2017
- Used Nissan NV200 2013
- Used Scion xD 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac DTS Manassas VA
- Used Cadillac XLR-V Green Bay WI
- Used Cadillac XTS Fredericksburg VA
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe Seattle WA
- Used Cadillac XT6 Springfield MA
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Plano TX
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Miami Beach FL
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Huntington Beach CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Baton Rouge LA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2011 Overland Park KS
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014 Aurora CO
- Used Cadillac XT5 2016 Augusta GA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021