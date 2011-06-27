  1. Home
1998 Cadillac Eldorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 engine, distinctive greenhouse
  • Inspector Gadget underpinnings, size
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

One of the models that lured Cadillac back from the brink of becoming a laughingstock was the current edition of the Eldorado. Introduced in 1992 to critical acclaim, and then substantially improved with the introduction of the Northstar V8 in 1993, the Eldorado, and its sister car, the Seville, redefined Cadillac for the world.

However, the Eldorado hasn't been selling well. Seems the market for high-priced, traditional luxury coupes has dried up a bit during the past few years, and pundits began crowing about the death of this luxury coupe before the end of the decade. Not so, according to the latest rumors, which place the Eldo on a rear-drive chassis with a smaller body in the near future. In the meantime, traditional luxo-coupe buyers can contemplate the 1998 models, which gain a few technical and feature improvements.

Inside, the Eldorado's interior, seemingly inspired by Mercedes-Benz and Lexus, is rich with leather and wood. ETC models have memory systems that recall rearview mirror positions, climate control settings, or even what CD and song the driver was listening to last. Optional on both Eldorados is the OnStar Services package, which includes a voice-activated cellular phone. With OnStar, a driver in trouble can alert emergency personnel to his exact location or receive instruction if he is lost. The system can even track your Eldo if it's stolen or locate the nearest ATM. For 1998, new radios are added, and programmable features are enhanced. It all works beautifully, but buyers evidently balk at spending nearly forty grand for an Eldorado.

Mechanically, Eldos are powered by different versions of the 4.6-liter Northstar V8 engine, which sends power to the ground via the front wheels. MagnaSteer variable effort steering gear is standard. Optional on base models and standard on Touring Coupe is StabiliTrak, which includes stability enhancement and road texture detection. Stability enhancement is designed to correct skids automatically, allowing the Eldorado to respond to driver inputs quicker. Road texture detection reads the road surface, leading to better antilock brake performance on rough pavement.

Lincoln's Mark VIII was freshly restyled last year, and performance figures are nearly indistinguishable from the Eldorado, though its retro-futuristic styling themes inside and out do not appeal to us as much as the Eldo's sharper edges and richly-appointed interior. Still, the Lincoln is a sheer blast to drive, with a sweet twin-cam V8 engine, rear-wheel drive and an outstanding optional JBL sound system. The Mark VIII behaves like a luxury Mustang GT, while the Eldorado behaves like a luxury Monte Carlo Z34. Despite the Cadillac's more unique styling, we'd take the hot-to-trot Lincoln.

1998 Highlights

New radios, a revised interior electrochromic mirror, enhanced programmable features, second-generation airbags and the addition of StabiliTrak to the base model's options list are the major improvements for 1998.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Cadillac Eldorado.

Most helpful consumer reviews

My personal Time Machine
Larry,02/27/2008
I have a Black on Black 98 ETC with the optional SunRoof. What a "looker"! She was turned on by someone that owned her on lease and surprisingly, had very low mileage. Were a couple of maintenance issues, normal for the age and miles of the car and was cared for by warranty! She has been a dream to drive and always like a step into a different dimiension. Everything about her enhances the trip from the smooth ride, comfortable seats, well thought out instruments and Boise Stereo. I always enjoy driving this lady down the highways.
Very Very Very Upset
Very Disapointed,10/20/2005
When I first got my 1998 Cadillac Eldorado, I loved it no doubt about it. It is very classy and very comfy and the price was right. It gives a very nice ride. However after my first two years with it everything that could go wrong did. I completly replaced the cooling system in the engine I mean everything from the water pump to the radiator every hose and even the bucket the holds the coolent. It was just this great big money pit. Finally the head gasket went that was a mini fourturne to replace. The Northstar engine is the biggest joke 10 mechanics said the same thing. I'm also very upset with the way Cadilac treated me they were so rude and fought me on every problem.
Scott
SCOTT,08/13/2008
I have had this car for about 1 1/2, and had numerous problems. I had to replace my water pump then the radiator, and now dished out 1600 to fix the head gaskets. I think they messed up with the design of this engine because every mechanic I ask almost all of them refused to work on them including the dealership. It has great horsepower and good on gas, but seems like if you have any problems you should just junk them. There too expensive to work on them, and any major work you got to drop the engine just to get to the source.
How Do I Keep My Elle Forever?
Sue,03/10/2008
This car is the nicest car on the road. It can hit high speed (24 mpg) passing a caravan of trucks without even noticing it. The drive home was on roads closed by a winter storm. First stoplight it skidded a bit and stopped. The dashboard said, "Traction Restored." Right then I knew this car was for me! Great mileage on the road and not bad in town either. I won't be buying another Cadillac until they come up with something comparable.
See all 21 reviews of the 1998 Cadillac Eldorado
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1998 Cadillac Eldorado features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1998 Cadillac Eldorado Overview

The Used 1998 Cadillac Eldorado is offered in the following submodels: Eldorado Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and Touring 2dr Coupe.

