Used 1996 Cadillac Eldorado for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 157,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet - Rigby / Idaho
The vehicle is front wheel drive. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this unit. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This unit has a 4.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Cadillac Eldorado features cruise control for long trips. This mid-size car is equipped with a gasoline engine. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Mid-sized cars are the perfect size.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Cadillac Eldorado Touring.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6ET1296TU618101
Stock: 968101T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 109,711 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,579
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado
Bose Sound System W/Cassette; Trunk-Mounted 12-Disc Compact Disc Changer; Digital Signal Processing Chrome Over Cast Aluminum Wheels Leather Seats White Diamond Exterior Paint Heated Front Seats Electronic Compass Chrome Wheels 4.6L Spfi Dohc V8 Northstar Engine Federal Emission Requirements Nuance Leather Pwr Reclining Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Cadillac Eldorado. With less than 109,711mi on this Cadillac Eldorado, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac Eldorado Touring. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 1997 Cadillac Eldorado? This is it. Quality and prestige abound with this Cadillac Eldorado Touring. With less than 109,711mi on this Cadillac Eldorado, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac Eldorado Touring. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6ET1290VU607498
Stock: VU607498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 127,119 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,500
Jeff Perry Buick GMC - Peru / Illinois
This vehicle is being sold AS IS AS SHOWN!! No Warranty!! It has not been inspected by our service department!! You can always view more pictures of this vehicle at JeffPerryGM.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6EL12Y7VU607098
Stock: 20269B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 98,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet - Rigby / Idaho
Equipment The Cadillac Eldorado features a high end BOSE stereo system. The Cadillac Eldorado has a 4.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The Cadillac Eldorado is front wheel drive. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in the Cadillac Eldorado. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This model gleams with a flashy red exterior. This unit is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. With the adjustable lumbar support in the vehicle your back will love you. It is equipped with a gasoline engine. This vehicle features cruise control for long trips. This model is equipped with front air bags. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on the vehicle. This vehicle is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. Packages ELECTRONIC COMPASS. BOSE SOUND SYSTEM W/CASSETTE: TRUNK-MOUNTED 12-DISC COMPACT DISC CHANGER; DIGITAL SIGNAL PROCESSING. FRONT LICENSE PLATE MOUNTING PROVISIONS. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6ET129XVU604706
Stock: 974706T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 103,601 milesNo accidents, Lease
Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet - Rigby / Idaho
This 1995 Cadillac Eldorado is front wheel drive. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this mid-size car. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This vehicle has a 4.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit is equipped with front air bags. This model is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Easily set your speed in the Cadillac Eldorado with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The vehicle has an automatic transmission. This 1995 Cadillac Eldorado is equipped with a gasoline engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this mid-size car. Mid-sized cars are the perfect size.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Cadillac Eldorado Touring.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6ET1297SU616176
Stock: 956176T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 153,802 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$3,783
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
Arrive in style....at least in 1998. Come check out this Eldo so you can cruise the summer in a good running head turner. 406-495-1890 Visit Elk Mountain Motors online at elkmtnsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 406-495-1890 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Cadillac Eldorado .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6EL12Y8WU604180
Stock: 604180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,625 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995
Car Castle - Richmond / Virginia
This 1998 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is GOLD with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Cassette, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seat - Contact Sales Team at 804-402-0626 or carcastlerva@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Cadillac Eldorado .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6EL12Y9WU609484
Stock: PT9484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- 114,028 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Speedway Auto Mall - Machesney Park / Illinois
White Diamond 1999 Cadillac Eldorado FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp17/26 City/Highway MPG*Cheapest Prices *Greatest Selection *Highest Trade in value *Best Financing Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac Eldorado .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6EL12YXXU606126
Stock: 271410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 82,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
Napleton North Palm Hyundai - Lake Park / Florida
2000 Cadillac Eldorado ETC Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 300 hp FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21587 miles below market average! 17/28 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-721-3800. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens. At Ed Napleton's North Palm Hyundai you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! Shop online 24/7 at www.northpalmhyundai.com Price excludes any applicable state sales tax, title, license, and dealer administration fee. Tax, title and tags not included in vehicle prices shown . While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a store manager. This is easily done by calling us at (561)721-3800 or by visiting us at the dealership. Errors may occur in pricing and should be verified by dealership management. Price subject to change without notice. STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!! Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay CALL TODAY!!! Vehicle Pricing may not include Dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/ CERTIFICATION FEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ETC.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6ET1297YU176517
Stock: HTLP176517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 82,932 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
Heritage Cadillac - Morrow / Georgia
Must See to Believe! Unbelievable Low Miles! Clean! 1992 Cadillac Eldorado Green FWD 4-Speed Automatic 4.9L V8 Clean CARFAX. 2D Coupe, Green, Tan Leather, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, Cassette, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Tilt steering wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Cadillac Eldorado .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6EL13B9NU615214
Stock: 23175A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 116,531 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,496
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC. Local Trade In, No Accidents or Damage Reported, Eldorado ESC, 2D Coupe, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, White Diamond, Neutral Shale Leather, 4-Way Power Lumbar Support, Automatic temperature control, Chrome Wheels, Comfort/Convenience Package, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Package, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat. 17/28 City/Highway MPG 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6EL12Y0YU166905
Stock: 9117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 61,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,991
Gainesville Buick GMC - Gainesville / Florida
Recent Arrival! ***HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY***150 Point Inspection*** Pewter w/Leather Seat Trim. Odometer is 40560 miles below market average! 17/28 City/Highway MPG The Gainesville Buick GMC Platinum Club Includes: - 10% Off Service Labor - 10% Off GM Accessories - $200.00 Referral Program* - $1000.00 Off Your Next Buick GMC Purchase* - Guaranteed Cash for Your Car - Complementary 3 Day Exchange* - Courtesy Loaner Transportation Program - Courtesy Uber Transportation with Service - Lifetime Nitrogen Tire Fill - 2 Complimentary Oil Changes with Multi-Point Inspection *Please see manager for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6EL12Y8YB702236
Stock: L291039A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 35,550 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,350
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Sable Black 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp Fresh Oil Change, Local Trade-in, Black Leather, 16' Chrome Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Driver & Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ESC Comfort/Convenience Package, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory Package, Outside temperature display, StabiliTrak, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Wood Steering Wheel. Recent Arrival! 17/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6EL12Y91B106753
Stock: U4127A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 86,050 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$16,988
Bill Kay Chevrolet - Lisle / Illinois
2001 CADILLAC ELDORADO CONVERTIBLE, This was a special package you ordered from Cadillac as a Coupe, they shipped it down to Florida and did a convertible conversion this package was around $20,000.00 so not many were produced. This is a Great car to collect, drive or show. The color is sterling silver with a black top and black leather with power everything, a rare find at this price so call or come in this car won't last.Every vehicle we put on our lot we stand behind the value of it. Setup a test drive with Bill Kay Chevrolet and let us change your mind on the car buying experience. Our customers love us and you will too! This is the Bill Kay Way!!!!! The Pride's Inside!!!!! sportclassic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6ET129X1B107029
Stock: C107029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,151 miles
$7,500
Briggs Buick GMC - Manhattan / Kansas
The wonderful condition of this vehicle leads us to believe it has been garage kept. Luxurious interior that's comfortable and convenient with nice access and ease of entry and departure. No car on the road demands as much respect as this Cadillac ELDORADO. Great Finance Options Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6ET12901B100638
Stock: G9622W3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Eldorado searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Eldorado
- 5(79%)
- 4(17%)
- 3(4%)